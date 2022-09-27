ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenacres, FL

Gunman at hospital after deputy-involved shooting outside Publix in Greenacres

By Monica Magalhaes
WPTV West Palm Beach
 3 days ago
A "suspicious person" was shot by deputies Monday evening after he waved his gun throughout the parking lot of a Publix in Greenacres, pointing it at himself and others, Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw said.

The incident occurred just after 6 p.m. in the parking lot of a Publix supermarket located in the 4800 block of Military Trail near Melaleuca Lane.

Bradshaw said during a virtual news conference later in the evening that the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office received a call about a suspicious person with a gun outside the Publix.

While deputies were en route, Bradshaw said, the gunman fired shots, but no one was struck.

"This goes from a suspicious person to an active shooter, when you stop to think about it," Bradshaw said. "Just because he didn't hit anybody doesn't mean he is not trying."

Deputies arrived at the scene and were able to somewhat contain the shooter.

"He puts the gun up to his head a couple of times and takes it down," Bradshaw said. "He is obviously agitated."

PBSO
Sheriff Ric Bradshaw speaks about deputy-involved shooting outside Publix supermarket in Greenacres

Deputies spent the next 20 minutes trying to de-escalate the shooter, asking him to bring the gun down.

Bradshaw said the shooter tried to make his way back into Publix.

The sheriff said deputies began to confront the shooter while he waved his gun and pointed it at them.

"Deputies then decided to neutralize the threat," Bradshaw said.

The suspect was shot once or twice and taken to a hospital. His condition was not immediately known.

As with all shootings involving Palm Beach County deputies, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.

IN THIS ARTICLE
WPTV West Palm Beach

