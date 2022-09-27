ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
URGENT: Don’t let these pets starve! How to help

By Chelsee Yee
 3 days ago

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Island Humane Society is in urgent need for food donations to supply their Community Pet Pantry which currently serves nearly 170 pet parents facing financial hardship. Every week, over 800 pounds of pet food is distributed.

Most of it is adult dog food — approximately 500 pounds are handed out weekly. HIHS said this past week they experienced their highest demand to date and ran out of adult dog food at the end of the day.

If you have the capacity to give, HIHS is asking you to consider helping them keep pets fed and in homes. Their program relies solely on donations of unopened, unexpired pet food. In order to participate, pet owners must agree to get their pets spayed or neutered.

Here’s how you can help:

  • Shop locally and drop off adult dog food at either The Keaau Shelter or the Animal Community Center in Kona. They’re open daily from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and closed Wednesdays and Thursdays.
  • Donate on this post, and they’ll use the funds to purchase pet food for the community.
  • Organize a pet food drive!

    • HIHS is also in need of volunteers for their Community Pet Pantry program. Email volunteer@hihs.org if you are interested in joining the cause.

    Hands Down the Top Credit Card of 2022 Homeowners Are Trading in Their Doorbell Cams for This $49 Lightbulb Camera. Remember Her? Take A Deep Breath Before You See What She Looks Like Now. SurelyAwesome. Always Place a Bottle on Your Tire when Traveling, Here's Why. Sogoodly. 5 Weird Gadgets...
