ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 11

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox32chicago.com

Construction worker shot during robbery on South Side

CHICAGO - A worker was shot during a robbery at a construction site Thursday afternoon in West Englewood, police said. The 42-year-old man was working in the 5700 block of South Paulina around 12:26 p.m. when the suspect approached him and demanded his personal property, Chicago police said. When the...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Second man faces charges in Brighton Park carjacking

CHICAGO - A second man is being charged with carjacking a man at gunpoint in Brighton Park this March. Carlos Gonzalez, 23, was charged with aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm and attempted first-degree murder. At about 3:19 a.m. on March 13, Gonzalez and 18-year-old Juan Ramos allegedly took a...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago police arrest suspect in connection with brutal CTA Red Line attack

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police arrested a suspect for a violent attack on the CTA Red Line last Saturday.Police officials announced the arrest of Solomon Washington, 30, of Chicago Heights on Wednesday in connection with the attack and a separate robbery that took place late on Sunday.The brutal attack was caught on video, from a CTA passenger, which police used to track down the suspect in south suburban Glenwood.The video, which police said went viral, shows a man and a woman, on the 95th Street Red Line train.It's not clear what happened moments before the attack, but the suspect visibly...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
fox32chicago.com

Man and woman shot Wednesday night in Homewood

HOMEWOOD, Ill. - Two people were shot late Wednesday night in south suburban Homewood, police said. About 11:40 p.m., officers responded to a call of shots fired in the 17500 block of Halsted Street, according to a statement from the Village of Homewood. Officers located a 21-year-old woman with a...
HOMEWOOD, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Chicago Police#Murder#Violent Crime
fox32chicago.com

South Side crime: Man hurt in midday drive-by shooting

CHICAGO - A man was injured in a drive-by shooting on Chicago's South Side Thursday afternoon. Police say around 11:38 a.m., a 21-year-old man was in the 5000 block of South Justine Street in the Back of the Yards neighborhood when he was shot in the leg. An SUV stopped...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Pair charged with robbing Red Line rider at gunpoint

CHICAGO - A teen and a man have been charged with robbing a CTA Red Line rider Wednesday morning on Chicago's South Side. Martreon Ollison, 20, and a 17-year-old boy are accused of flashing weapons and robbing a 28-year-old man who was riding a train around 3 a.m. near the 87th Street station, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Man, 40, shot while walking on Near West Side

CHICAGO - A man was shot and hospitalized Thursday morning on the Near West Side. The 40-year-old was walking on the sidewalk around 8:45 p.m. in the 2700 block of West Wilcox Street when someone started shooting in his direction, police said. The man suffered a gunshot wound to the...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Man, 57, fatally stabbed in West Englewood

CHICAGO — A man was stabbed and killed in West Englewood early Thursday morning. A 57-year-old man was stabbed in the torso by a known individual on the 1500 block of West 72nd Street around 12:47 a.m. in a domestic-related incident, police say. The man was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he […]
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox32chicago.com

Boy, 14, among two shot on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO - A teenage boy was among two people shot in Chicago's Roseland neighborhood Thursday night. Around 6:55 p.m., police say a 14-year-old boy and female victim were near the sidewalk in the 500 block of E. 104th Place when they were struck by gunfire. The boy was shot in...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago police: Man fatally shot in East Garfield Park

CHICAGO - A man was fatally shot in Chicago's East Garfield Park neighborhood Wednesday night. Police say the man, 24, was near a sidewalk in the 3800 block of West Gladys Avenue around 7:53 p.m. when he was hit in the chest and arm by gunfire. The victim took himself...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man, 21, shot several times in Gage Park drive-by

CHICAGO - A man was wounded in a drive-by shooting Thursday night in the Gage Park neighborhood on Chicago's Southwest Side. The 21-year-old was walking on the sidewalk around 10 p.m. when someone in a white sedan started shooting in the 3100 block of West 54th Street, police said. He...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

South Side crime: Suspects order Door Dash, Lyft, then rob drivers at gunpoint

CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning residents in East Chatham about a series of armed robberies that have occurred this month. In each incident, one or two offenders ordered either Door Dash or a Lyft ride. The offenders then produced a handgun and demanded the driver's money, wallet, cell phone and other personal items, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

'He would not let me go': Victim speaks out after Chicago man charged with attacking several women

CHICAGO - One of the women attacked Sunday morning by a Chicago man is speaking out. Quavon Ewing is accused of trying to drag a woman inside his car Sunday morning in the 200 block of South Sangamon Street. Police said on the same day, Ewing also beat up a woman in the 100 block of West Roosevelt Road and attacked another woman, 25, in the 600 block of South State Street.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy