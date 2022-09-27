Read full article on original website
Construction worker shot during robbery on South Side
CHICAGO - A worker was shot during a robbery at a construction site Thursday afternoon in West Englewood, police said. The 42-year-old man was working in the 5700 block of South Paulina around 12:26 p.m. when the suspect approached him and demanded his personal property, Chicago police said. When the...
Second man faces charges in Brighton Park carjacking
CHICAGO - A second man is being charged with carjacking a man at gunpoint in Brighton Park this March. Carlos Gonzalez, 23, was charged with aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm and attempted first-degree murder. At about 3:19 a.m. on March 13, Gonzalez and 18-year-old Juan Ramos allegedly took a...
Chicago police arrest suspect in connection with brutal CTA Red Line attack
CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police arrested a suspect for a violent attack on the CTA Red Line last Saturday.Police officials announced the arrest of Solomon Washington, 30, of Chicago Heights on Wednesday in connection with the attack and a separate robbery that took place late on Sunday.The brutal attack was caught on video, from a CTA passenger, which police used to track down the suspect in south suburban Glenwood.The video, which police said went viral, shows a man and a woman, on the 95th Street Red Line train.It's not clear what happened moments before the attack, but the suspect visibly...
Man charged in violent CTA robbery that resulted in victim being hit in the head with a bottle: police
CHICAGO - A man has been charged with robbing two people on the CTA Red Line this month. Solomon Washington, 30, faces one felony count of armed robbery with a dangerous weapon, one felony count of aggravated battery in a public place, one felony count of robbery and one felony count of theft under $500.
Man and woman shot Wednesday night in Homewood
HOMEWOOD, Ill. - Two people were shot late Wednesday night in south suburban Homewood, police said. About 11:40 p.m., officers responded to a call of shots fired in the 17500 block of Halsted Street, according to a statement from the Village of Homewood. Officers located a 21-year-old woman with a...
Jurors view graphic crime scene and autopsy photos in trial of man accused of killing 6 family members in Gage
CHICAGO - Jurors viewed graphic crime scene and autopsy photos Thursday as the trial of a man accused of killing six members of his family in Gage Park continued with a second day of testimony. Diego Uribe, 28, faces multiple counts of murder in the slayings. He allegedly shot, beat...
Man charged in in wine bottle attack, robbery on CTA Red Line train, CPD announce
A man is charged for a violent armed robbery on a CTA Red Line train that was captured on horrific video.
CPD says woman killed in crash with Chicago carjacking suspects on crime spree throughout SW Side
The suspects, driving a stolen car, stole two more vehicles in McKinley Park and Heart of Chicago, according to police.
South Side crime: Man hurt in midday drive-by shooting
CHICAGO - A man was injured in a drive-by shooting on Chicago's South Side Thursday afternoon. Police say around 11:38 a.m., a 21-year-old man was in the 5000 block of South Justine Street in the Back of the Yards neighborhood when he was shot in the leg. An SUV stopped...
Pair charged with robbing Red Line rider at gunpoint
CHICAGO - A teen and a man have been charged with robbing a CTA Red Line rider Wednesday morning on Chicago's South Side. Martreon Ollison, 20, and a 17-year-old boy are accused of flashing weapons and robbing a 28-year-old man who was riding a train around 3 a.m. near the 87th Street station, police said.
Man, 40, shot while walking on Near West Side
CHICAGO - A man was shot and hospitalized Thursday morning on the Near West Side. The 40-year-old was walking on the sidewalk around 8:45 p.m. in the 2700 block of West Wilcox Street when someone started shooting in his direction, police said. The man suffered a gunshot wound to the...
Man, 57, fatally stabbed in West Englewood
CHICAGO — A man was stabbed and killed in West Englewood early Thursday morning. A 57-year-old man was stabbed in the torso by a known individual on the 1500 block of West 72nd Street around 12:47 a.m. in a domestic-related incident, police say. The man was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he […]
Boy, 14, among two shot on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - A teenage boy was among two people shot in Chicago's Roseland neighborhood Thursday night. Around 6:55 p.m., police say a 14-year-old boy and female victim were near the sidewalk in the 500 block of E. 104th Place when they were struck by gunfire. The boy was shot in...
Chicago police: Man fatally shot in East Garfield Park
CHICAGO - A man was fatally shot in Chicago's East Garfield Park neighborhood Wednesday night. Police say the man, 24, was near a sidewalk in the 3800 block of West Gladys Avenue around 7:53 p.m. when he was hit in the chest and arm by gunfire. The victim took himself...
Man, 21, shot several times in Gage Park drive-by
CHICAGO - A man was wounded in a drive-by shooting Thursday night in the Gage Park neighborhood on Chicago's Southwest Side. The 21-year-old was walking on the sidewalk around 10 p.m. when someone in a white sedan started shooting in the 3100 block of West 54th Street, police said. He...
Chicago police: Man charged in West Loop attempted kidnapping accused in other attacks on women
A man has been charged in an attempted kidnapping in the West Loop last weekend, but investigators now say he was involved in at least two more attacks against women.
Woman Tells Jurors She Watched Her Ex-Boyfriend Kill 6 Family Members in Gage Park Massacre
Warning: Content in this story is disturbing and may be difficult for some viewers to read. For nearly two hours Wednesday, a woman calmly told a Cook County jury about watching her former boyfriend kill six members of his extended family inside the family’s Southwest Side home. The massacre...
South Side crime: Suspects order Door Dash, Lyft, then rob drivers at gunpoint
CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning residents in East Chatham about a series of armed robberies that have occurred this month. In each incident, one or two offenders ordered either Door Dash or a Lyft ride. The offenders then produced a handgun and demanded the driver's money, wallet, cell phone and other personal items, police said.
Man charged in death of 18-year-old after domestic dispute on Northwest Side
A man has been charged with killing an 18-year-old after an argument on the Northwest Side. Zack Park was arrested and charged with first-degree murder after a “domestic related dispute” ended in the shooting death of John Park in North Park.
'He would not let me go': Victim speaks out after Chicago man charged with attacking several women
CHICAGO - One of the women attacked Sunday morning by a Chicago man is speaking out. Quavon Ewing is accused of trying to drag a woman inside his car Sunday morning in the 200 block of South Sangamon Street. Police said on the same day, Ewing also beat up a woman in the 100 block of West Roosevelt Road and attacked another woman, 25, in the 600 block of South State Street.
