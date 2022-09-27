Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Knicks fans already up in arms over Tom Thibodeau lineup decision
The New York Knicks start training camp on Tuesday and fans are already up in arms over one of Tom Thibodeau’s comments. Thibs said that Evan Fournier is the frontrunner to start at shooting guard ahead of both Quentin Grimes and Derrick Rose. That has Knicks Nation furious. Looking forward to the all-bench unit significantly […] The post Knicks fans already up in arms over Tom Thibodeau lineup decision appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NYK on TNT: Knicks Ex Jamal Crawford Earns High-Profile TV Job
Crawford, who spent four seasons with the New York Knicks, is set to replace Dwyane Wade in the network's NBA studio.
Brooklyn Nets Re-Sign Player They Waived
The Brooklyn Nets have re-signed RaiQuan Gray, who they recently waived. He played his college basketball for the Florida State Men's Basketball Team.
Tom Thibodeau Reveals Knicks Power Forward Plan
The New York Knicks are tipping off training camp and two of the team's most-tenured players are facing an interesting season ahead. Julius Randle and Obi Toppin have manned the power forward position for the Knicks together for two seasons now, and the pair hasn't exactly been the best fit together on the court. However, coach Tom Thibodeau hopes that can change this season.
3x 6th Man of The Year Jamal Crawford Has A New Job
According to Andrew Marchand of The New York Post, Jamal Crawford will join TNT for the 2022-23 NBA season. He is now retired but has played for nine NBA teams (most recently the Phoenix Suns and Brooklyn Nets).
Former 2nd Overall Pick Is Still A Free Agent On The First Day Of Training Camp
On Sept. 27, Jabari Parker is still a free agent. He was the second overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft (out of Duke) and has played for the Boston Celtics, Atlanta Hawks, Milwaukee Bucks, Chicago Bulls, Sacramento Kings and Washington Wizards.
'Excited' Julius Randle Embraces Knicks' Leadership Role
Seemingly secure with the New York Knicks as the season looms, Julius Randle is set to serve as a veteran leader for a young core.
New York Knicks Player Reveals Engagement
A New York Knicks star player is getting married. Jalen Brunson recently announced that he is engaged to his longtime girlfriend Ali Marks. In the joint Instagram post, the couple wrote "forever" and posts two photos of them embracing after Brunson proposed to her. Marks went to Instagram to reveal...
Tom Thibodeau again argues against Julius Randle/Obi Toppin pair: 'It's not only the numbers, I actually watch the games'
Tom Thibodeau was again asked about a potential Julius Randle/Obi Toppin pairing, while being informed of their favorable stats together, but Thibodeau shot down the stats.
‘Horror’ strikes at MLB stadiums as creepy fans go viral at Yankees and Mets games
It turns out Aaron Judge’s bat wasn’t the scariest thing in the ballpark at Yankee Stadium last week. While it’s usually all smiles at a baseball game, something quite a bit different was going on. “Horror” struck at three MLB stadiums on Friday night, where creepy “fans”...
Kyrie Irving, like many others, in awe of Aaron Judge: 'Guy's special'
Kyrie Irving is in awe of Aaron Judge as he watches the Yankees superstar tie Yankee home run records that have stood for 61 years: ‘Guy’s special.’
Looking at Yankees’ most underrated relief arm in the playoffs
The New York Yankees have plenty of big names littering their bullpen, notably Aroldis Chapman, Zack Britton, and even newly acquired Scott Effross. However, there is one relief pitcher that hasn’t gotten enough credit this season for his exceptional performance, and he’s gearing up to make a significant impact in the playoffs.
Boomer breaks down all that's wrong with Giants broken offense
After managing just 16 points against the Cowboys, Boomer Esiason breaks down all the issues with the Giants offense, including Daniel Jones’ pocket presence.
