Centerpoint Energy mobilizes support to Florida
More than 2 million people are without power in Florida after getting hit by Hurricane Ian. Centerpoint Energy is deploying linemen from Houston to help with power restoration in Florida.
State Fair of Texas vendors facing supply shortage
DALLAS - The State Fair of Texas kicks off on Friday, and the same food shortage that has been plaguing the restaurant industry is having an impact on some of your food choices at the fair. Vendors say fair organizers urged them to get supplies early. Everything from utensils, paper...
Hurricane Ian offers important reminder how to care for, use a generator
HOUSTON - When Hurricane Ian hits Florida, thousands will likely be left without power. Before a storm heads toward Texas, now is the time to make sure storm-plans are ready to go, if they're needed. A lot of people have turned to generators in recent years. From portable units, to...
Friday morning weather forecast
Stellar weather continues for SE Texas if you like sunshine and low humidity! It will be more of the same through the end of the week with temperatures in the upper 80s during the afternoon and cooler nights in the 50s. Ian is once again a hurricane set to make another landfall along the South Carolina coast early Friday afternoon. The Carolinas will be threatened with major flooding, storm surge, and hurricane-force winds Friday.
Hurricane Ian could worsen ongoing homeowners insurance crisis
HOUSTON - Hurricane Ian could further devastate the home property insurance industry. In fact, 10 insurance companies have recently failed, including one covering Texas homeowners. Devastating hurricanes and storms in recent years in Florida, Louisiana, and Texas have led to hundreds of thousands of property claims, wiping out some insurance...
Wednesday evening weather forecast with Meteorologist Remeisha Shade
We get to enjoy more stellar weather across SE Texas! A ridge of high pressure remains dominant across the region and that means very dry air in place and quiet weather. Look for pleasant nights in the 50s and 60s with near average temperatures in the upper 80s to near 90 during the afternoon. We are still tracking Hurricane Ian which made landfall as a Category 4 150 mph tropical cyclone this afternoon near Cayo Costa, Florida. Ian will weaken as it crosses the Florida peninsula tonight and Friday. But it will still pose a huge flood risk and produce some damaging wind.
Clear and pleasant Thursday morning, then sunny and very dry
We will continue to enjoy an outstanding fall weather pattern through the weekend and beyond. Look for some semi-chilly overnights with lows in the 50s and sunny days with very low humidity. As Florida begins the recovery from Hurricane Ian, the storm will make its way toward South Carolina as either a strong tropical storm or a possible hurricane.
Hurricane Ian: Texas sending search-and-rescue team, boats to Florida
With destructive Hurricane Ian expected to strengthen and make landfall in Florida late Wednesday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is sending help to the Sunshine State. Tuesday, Gov. Abbott ordered the Texas Division of Emergency Management to deploy Texas A&M Task Force 1 to Florida. The urban search-and-rescue team is made...
Things to do in the Houston area this weekend: September 30 - October 2
HOUSTON - Step out into the refreshing fall air and usher in October with a food and drink festival, a seasonal photo op or some Halloween-themed fun. Here are just some of the things to check out across the Greater Houston area this weekend. Music to My Beers. Head out...
Hurricane Ian nears Category 5 strength ahead of 'catastrophic' Florida landfall
TAMPA, Fla. - Hurricane Ian’s winds rapidly intensified early Wednesday as it approached Florida’s Gulf Coast, hitting 155 mph — a threshold just shy of the most devastating Category 5 hurricane status. Ian was expected to make landfall in southwestern Florida "in the next few hours as...
Hurricane Ian death toll in Florida uncertain as South Carolina braces for 2nd landfall
FORT MYERS, Fla. - Hurricane Ian left a path of destruction in southwest Florida, knocking out power to 2.5 million people and causing at least one confirmed death — although authorities feared the toll could be far higher. A 72-year-old man was found dead early Thursday in water in...
FOX donates $1M to American Red Cross for Hurricane Ian relief efforts; how you can help too
Following the devastating aftermath of Hurricane Ian, FOX Corporation has announced a donation of $1 million to the American Red Cross to aid in their relief efforts. Currently, the Red Cross is on the ground in Florida providing resources to those impacted by the Category 4 hurricane including shelter, meals, medical supplies and more.
Hurricane Ian: Several Houston-area nonprofits in Florida assisting victims
HOUSTON - "Driving conditions are impossible if you were to go out there right now. There's debris falling from buildings, trees are coming down," said Paul Middendorf, Director of Crowdsource Rescue, a non-profit that came into existence after Hurricane Harvey. Middendorf is in Sarasota with his team hunkered down in...
BeSuccessful initiative launched to connect Houston residents with jobs
HOUSTON - A new initiative is being launched in Houston to help connect residents with jobs. The goal is to not only bring employment to the Northeast Houston area but also a grocery store, and a community swimming pool, ultimately building a family-friendly, safe environment that residents can enjoy and be proud of.
Hurricane Ian: How you can help victims and avoid scams
TAMPA, Fla. - Hurricane Ian’s most damaging winds began hitting Florida’s southwest coast Wednesday, lashing the state with heavy rain and pushing a devastating storm surge after strengthening near to the threshold of the most dangerous Category 5 status. "This is going to be a nasty nasty day,...
Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes of North Texas prepares to face jury in highest profile Jan. 6 trial yet
WASHINGTON, D.C. - Jury selection began Tuesday for the seditious conspiracy trial of several members of the far-right militia group the Oath Keepers, including founder Stewart Rhodes of Granbury. More than 870 people have been charged in connection to the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, but...
O'Rourke rallies young supporters in Houston, calling Abbott "worst governor" in the US
HOUSTON - On the stump before hundreds of students at the University of Houston Democrat Beto O'Rourke hammered at incumbent Greg Abbott on the Texas abortion ban and his opponents refusal to embrace any form gun reform. "We are going to win because we prioritize the lives of those kids...
Scam callers pretend to be law enforcement, threaten arrest to receive money
LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas - A recent scam operation is reported to be using police information to get money transfers. Surrounding Houston area sheriff's offices (S.O.) have said over the last few days, scam callers have pretended to be law enforcement and threatened people with arrest for an alleged federal warrant. They say to avoid this arrest, a specific amount of money needs to be sent to the respective sheriff’s office immediately.
