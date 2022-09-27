We get to enjoy more stellar weather across SE Texas! A ridge of high pressure remains dominant across the region and that means very dry air in place and quiet weather. Look for pleasant nights in the 50s and 60s with near average temperatures in the upper 80s to near 90 during the afternoon. We are still tracking Hurricane Ian which made landfall as a Category 4 150 mph tropical cyclone this afternoon near Cayo Costa, Florida. Ian will weaken as it crosses the Florida peninsula tonight and Friday. But it will still pose a huge flood risk and produce some damaging wind.

