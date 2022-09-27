ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

fox26houston.com

State Fair of Texas vendors facing supply shortage

DALLAS - The State Fair of Texas kicks off on Friday, and the same food shortage that has been plaguing the restaurant industry is having an impact on some of your food choices at the fair. Vendors say fair organizers urged them to get supplies early. Everything from utensils, paper...
TEXAS STATE
fox26houston.com

Friday morning weather forecast

Stellar weather continues for SE Texas if you like sunshine and low humidity! It will be more of the same through the end of the week with temperatures in the upper 80s during the afternoon and cooler nights in the 50s. Ian is once again a hurricane set to make another landfall along the South Carolina coast early Friday afternoon. The Carolinas will be threatened with major flooding, storm surge, and hurricane-force winds Friday.
TEXAS STATE
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Industry
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Business
City
Energy, TX
City
Paris, TX
fox26houston.com

Hurricane Ian could worsen ongoing homeowners insurance crisis

HOUSTON - Hurricane Ian could further devastate the home property insurance industry. In fact, 10 insurance companies have recently failed, including one covering Texas homeowners. Devastating hurricanes and storms in recent years in Florida, Louisiana, and Texas have led to hundreds of thousands of property claims, wiping out some insurance...
TEXAS STATE
fox26houston.com

Wednesday evening weather forecast with Meteorologist Remeisha Shade

We get to enjoy more stellar weather across SE Texas! A ridge of high pressure remains dominant across the region and that means very dry air in place and quiet weather. Look for pleasant nights in the 50s and 60s with near average temperatures in the upper 80s to near 90 during the afternoon. We are still tracking Hurricane Ian which made landfall as a Category 4 150 mph tropical cyclone this afternoon near Cayo Costa, Florida. Ian will weaken as it crosses the Florida peninsula tonight and Friday. But it will still pose a huge flood risk and produce some damaging wind.
TEXAS STATE
fox26houston.com

Clear and pleasant Thursday morning, then sunny and very dry

We will continue to enjoy an outstanding fall weather pattern through the weekend and beyond. Look for some semi-chilly overnights with lows in the 50s and sunny days with very low humidity. As Florida begins the recovery from Hurricane Ian, the storm will make its way toward South Carolina as either a strong tropical storm or a possible hurricane.
FLORIDA STATE
fox26houston.com

Hurricane Ian: Texas sending search-and-rescue team, boats to Florida

With destructive Hurricane Ian expected to strengthen and make landfall in Florida late Wednesday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is sending help to the Sunshine State. Tuesday, Gov. Abbott ordered the Texas Division of Emergency Management to deploy Texas A&M Task Force 1 to Florida. The urban search-and-rescue team is made...
TEXAS STATE
#Hot Weather#Air Conditioning#Extreme Weather#Natural Gas Prices#Ercot
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
fox26houston.com

Hurricane Ian: Several Houston-area nonprofits in Florida assisting victims

HOUSTON - "Driving conditions are impossible if you were to go out there right now. There's debris falling from buildings, trees are coming down," said Paul Middendorf, Director of Crowdsource Rescue, a non-profit that came into existence after Hurricane Harvey. Middendorf is in Sarasota with his team hunkered down in...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

BeSuccessful initiative launched to connect Houston residents with jobs

HOUSTON - A new initiative is being launched in Houston to help connect residents with jobs. The goal is to not only bring employment to the Northeast Houston area but also a grocery store, and a community swimming pool, ultimately building a family-friendly, safe environment that residents can enjoy and be proud of.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Hurricane Ian: How you can help victims and avoid scams

TAMPA, Fla. - Hurricane Ian’s most damaging winds began hitting Florida’s southwest coast Wednesday, lashing the state with heavy rain and pushing a devastating storm surge after strengthening near to the threshold of the most dangerous Category 5 status. "This is going to be a nasty nasty day,...
FLORIDA STATE
fox26houston.com

Scam callers pretend to be law enforcement, threaten arrest to receive money

LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas - A recent scam operation is reported to be using police information to get money transfers. Surrounding Houston area sheriff's offices (S.O.) have said over the last few days, scam callers have pretended to be law enforcement and threatened people with arrest for an alleged federal warrant. They say to avoid this arrest, a specific amount of money needs to be sent to the respective sheriff’s office immediately.
LIBERTY COUNTY, TX

