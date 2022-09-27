Read full article on original website
WIBW
Junction City para to compete on The Voice
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A local man with a big talent will take the stage on national television. Geary County Schools USD 475 took to Facebook on Wednesday, Sept. 28, to announce that Junction City High School paraeducator Justin Black will compete on NBC’s The Voice. Black, a...
WIBW
Nominations open for Morris Co. district magistrate judge vacancy
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Nominations are open for a district magistrate judge vacancy in Morris Co. Kansas Courts says that the Eighth Judicial District Nominating Commission has opened nominations to fill a district magistrate judge vacancy in Morris Co. The vacancy will be created by the Jan. 1 retirement of Judge Margaret White.
WIBW
Two Manhattan healthcare workers honored for community service
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Two healthcare workers in Manhattan have been honored for their service to the community. Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan says its own Marty Reed, RN, and board member John Armbrust were recently honored by the Kansas Hospital Association at its annual convention for their commitment to safe quality care.
WIBW
Topeka area becomes younger, more diverse according to Census
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - According to data from the U.S. Census Bureau, the Capital City’s population is becoming younger and more diverse. The Greater Topeka Partnership says the U.S. Census Bureau released its 2021 data on Sept. 15 which shows that the population of Shawnee Co. has increased by 1,389 residents since 2019. This is the fastest the population has grown in a decade.
WIBW
Students gather Wednesday morning outside schools for annual ‘See You at the Pole’ prayer rally
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Students in Topeka, across the nation and around the world gathered Wednesday morning for the annual “See You at the Pole” prayer rally outside their schools. In Topeka, about 35 students and faculty members took part in the prayer gathering outside Cair Paravel Latin...
WIBW
Topeka man to ride ultramarathon to raise funds for children with cancer
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka businessman will ride an ultramarathon to raise money for two local children with cancer. Eric Nordgren, a Topeka businessman says that for the 17th year in a row, he will ride an ultramarathon bile ride to raise money for local pediatric cancer patients. He said the 2022 ride will pass through 12 counties, cap 17,000 miles and recognize its 17th year.
WIBW
$1.5K in damages reported after K-State frat egged
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - About $1,500 in damages was reported after a fraternity house at Kansas State University was egged. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that officers were called to the 1900 block of Huntington Ave. around 9:15 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 8, with reports of criminal damage.
WIBW
Construction worker electrocuted at Emporia meat packing plant
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - A construction worker has been electrocuted at a meat packing facility in Emporia. KVOE reports that a construction worker was taken to Newman Regional Health on Thursday morning, Sept. 29, after he was electrocuted in west Emporia. Emporia Fire Capt. Ben Lienemann said emergency crews were...
WIBW
Leavenworth chosen as regional Veterans Day observation site
LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (WIBW) - Leavenworth has been chosen as a regional site by the Veterans Day National Committee to observe the holiday. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says on Wednesday, Sept. 28, that the Veterans Day National Committee has chosen Leavenworth as a regional site for the holiday observance. She said the Committee is part of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.
WIBW
Wamego community to band together for Match Day in October
WAMEGO, Kan. (WIBW) - The Wamego community will band together in early October for the annual Match Day benefit. The Wamego Community Foundation says it will host its fourth annual Match Day to benefit the community on Oct. 6. It said all donations between $25 and $5,000 will be eligible for a 50% match from about $80,000 in available matching funds.
WIBW
KU plans flyover for Homecoming football game
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Another flyover has been planned at the University of Kansas for the Jayhawks’ Homecoming football game. The University of Kansas says another flyover at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium has been planned for the Oct. 1 Homecoming football game against Iowa State. KU noted that...
WIBW
Dana Chandler’s bond reduced to $350,000 from $1 million in Thursday hearing
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Four weeks after her double-murder retrial ended in a hung jury, Dana Chandler was back in Shawnee County District Court on Thursday afternoon for a status conference. Among matters decided -- a defense attorney motion to acquit Chandler was denied; a defense motion to reduce Chandler’s...
WIBW
Community invited to join RCPD, BBQ Team at National Night Out
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The community has been invited to join RCPD and its BBQ Team at National Night Out. The Riley Co. Police Department says it has invited the community to join members for free food and a meet-and-greet with personnel, specialty teams, vehicles and other local emergency service units at National Night Out.
WIBW
KU’s Burt named semifinalist for William V. Campbell Trophy
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - KU’s Sam Burt has been named as one of 156 semifinalists for the 2022 William V. Campbell Trophy. The University of Kansas says super-senior Sam Burt has been dubbed a semifinalist for the 2022 William V. Campbell Trophy - college football’s premier scholar-athlete award. Burt is one of 156 semifinalists.
WIBW
Washburn University discuss health care, insurance impacts due to COVID
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn University hosted a “Wake Up with Washburn” breakfast meeting Thursday, September 29, focused on the changes made to the health-care industry and insurance following the COVID pandemic. Washburn University professionals gathered to learn more about the changes in insurance, Medicare, Medicaid, and the...
WIBW
Seaman High School bans book during special board meeting
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A special school board meeting was held for USD 345 on Tuesday night to talk about the removal of three books that some felt were too inappropriate for students because of sexual language used in some of the material. The three books which were challenged by...
WIBW
GTP hosts second annual Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Summit
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - It was a packed house today as keynote speakers encourage people to be more equitable in the work place. The event lasted from 9am to 3pm Tuesday at the Prairie Band Casino and Resort. The Greater Topeka Partnership stands behind diversity, equity and inclusion and believes...
WIBW
K-State launches Wildcat Marketplace
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - In partnership with Opendorse, Kansas State has launched Wildcat Marketplace for student-athlete’s NIL opportunities. Through the platform, student-athletes can review opportunities, accept deals and receive compensation all in one place. Wildcat fans, brands, sponsors, and donors can browse, propose, book and pay for NIL activities as well.
WIBW
Jury instructions for Dana Chandler retrial reveal jury’s burden
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Ever wonder what a judge instructs the jury to do during a trial? Here’s a look into the jury instructions for Dana Chandler’s most recent trial. Instruction No. 1: “It is my duty to instruct you in the law that applies to this case, and it is your duty to consider and follow all of the instructions. You must decide the case by applying these instructions to the facts as you find them.”
WIBW
Northern Heights football game against Olpe canceled
LYON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The football game between Northern Heights High School and Olpe High School has been canceled. North Lyon County USD 251 says that the football game between Northern Heights and Olpe set for Friday, Sept. 30, has been canceled. USD 251 noted that the decision was...
