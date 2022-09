North Stanly took to the field at R.N. Jeffery Stadium for a game for the first time in two weeks Thursday night, hosting Union Academy in the conference opener. North survived early turnovers and a sluggish first half offensively by turning out 22 points in a three-minute span in the third quarter en route to a 28-12 win over the Cardinals.

NEW LONDON, NC ・ 3 HOURS AGO