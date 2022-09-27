ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Springfield, MA

Springfield Day starts final week of The Big E

By Brett Willand
WWLP
WWLP
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HHI6i_0iBOXXXy00

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Coming off a record-breaking weekend, The Big E celebrated “Springfield Day” at the fairgrounds on Monday.

The Big E sets record attendance numbers over weekend

This past weekend saw more than 300,000 people on Saturday and Sunday combined. Overall, more than 870,000 people have attended the fair so far this year. Officials were happy to celebrate the city of Springfield Monday to start the last week of the fair.

“We are Springfield proud, we are Springfield strong, and we are Springfield. That will continue to go and be able to move the city forward. It’s just great to be out here again on Springfield day and I love interacting with the crowd,” expressed Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno.

If you haven’t had a chance to visit the fair you still have a chance before festivities wrap up this Sunday.

  • Tuesday, September 27 is Chicopee Day
  • Wednesday, September 28 is Agawam Day
  • Thursday, September 29 is Westfield Day
  • Friday, September 30 is Harvest New England Day
  • Saturday, October 1 is October Fun Day
  • Sunday, October 2 is Salute to Special Olympics Day

There is still time to see all The Big E has to offer with state buildings, agriculture shows, and of course the big concerts. Still to go are Alien Ant Farm, LFO & Ryan Cabrera, the Baha Men, as well as, Chase Rice and Jimmy Allen, the Happy Together Tour 2022, and Lynyrd Skynyrd to wrap the fair.

As always you can find more information on The Big E’s website .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
spectrumnews1.com

Koffee Kup Bakery celebrates Salute to Chicopee Day at The Big E

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass.- Tuesday was 'Salute to Chicopee Day' at the Big E and the Koffee Kup Bakery represented the Hampden County city with their freshly brewed coffee and more. The local shop was based out of Springfield for 65 years before moving to Chicopee last year. It also features...
CHICOPEE, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Westfield, MA
Local
Massachusetts Government
City
West Springfield, MA
City
Chicopee, MA
West Springfield, MA
Government
Springfield, MA
Government
City
Agawam, MA
Local
Massachusetts Sports
West Springfield, MA
Sports
Springfield, MA
Sports
City
Springfield, MA
MassLive.com

President’s Own U.S. Marine Band coming to Springfield for free concert

The President’s Own U. S. Marine Band will return to Springfield Symphony Hall to present a free concert, sponsored by Eastman-Indian Orchard, on Oct. 16 at 3 p.m. Under the direction of Col. Jason K. Fettig, the band features 50 musicians making a fall tour of the Northeast. The program will include John Philip Sousa marches, contemporary compositions, vocal and instrumental solos and a patriotic salute to the armed forces.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Cabrera
Person
Jimmy Allen
Person
Chase Rice
Person
Domenic Sarno
westernmassnews.com

Getting Answers: youth groups not allowed to march in Big E parades

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Big E is changing the way it runs its parades, and that has some local communities upset. People in Agawam are upset that youth groups are not allowed to participate in the Agawam Day parade at the Big E this year. We spoke with the...
AGAWAM, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Big E#Festival#Ne Springfield#Nexstar#Harvest New England Day#Alien Ant Farm#Lfo Ryan Cabrera#The Big E
westernmassnews.com

Chicopee officials looking to curb littering in city’s downtown

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - City leaders in Chicopee are taking a creative approach to try to clean up the downtown area and they’re asking the brightest young minds for their help. “We really have an opportunity here to get behind the mayor’s initiative and clean up the downtown to...
CHICOPEE, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
MassLive.com

Springfield police remember officer killed in line of duty in 1908

The Springfield Police Department is keeping the memory alive of an officer killed in the line of duty on September 29, 1908. Reserve officer Daniel Donovan was 35 years old when he died over 100 years ago, and he is among 17 officers who have died in the line of duty since the city of Springfield’s founding in 1636. He had served the department for eight months.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WWLP

WWLP

31K+
Followers
24K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy