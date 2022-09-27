Read full article on original website
Bruce Willis could be the catalyst for the cinematic A.I. apocalypse
One of the biggest questions surrounding the future of the film industry revolves around the use of deepfakes, and whether computer-generated performances are a flash in the pan, or a worrying sign of things to come. In a highly unexpected twist of fate that’s reignited the debate all over again, none other than Bruce Willis could be the catalyst for the impending A.I. takeover of cinema.
A Netflix original film takes revenge on the charts climbing to number one in its second week
They say that revenge is a dish best served cold, but this Netflix original film is hot on the charts after clawing its way up to number one with its perfectly manicured nails. Do Revenge premiered on the streaming service last week on September 16, and claimed second place on the Netflix Top 10 chart, which apparently was not good enough, so this week it beat out the competition and claimed first place.
10 times Marvel actors went off-script and totally nailed it
Since its inception, one of the masterstrokes of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is how carefully everything seems to be planned and scripted. Projects interconnect and tie together in ways that have often been thrilling to fans, even as these projects also make them excited for what is still to come. Even though everything is carefully planned, the MCU does allow for some moments of improvisation from the amazing actors that it often employs.
New ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ images reveal a sequel full of triumph and tragedy
Although we’re still waiting on another trailer to follow the teaser we got at July’s SDCC, a new batch of promo images for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever do at least give us a further taste of what we have waiting for us when the Ryan Coogler sequel enters theaters this November. Specifically, the photos unveil fresh looks at some returning favorites as well as a couple of much-anticipated fresh additions.
Elizabeth Olsen reveals the ‘Doctor Strange 2’ twist that shocked her the most
Marvel successfully pulled the wool over our eyes when it came to Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Despite the marketing leading us to think that Wanda Maximoff would be a secondary protagonist and ally to Stephen Strange in the Benedict Cumberbatch sequel, it quickly became apparent in the movie itself that she was actually its main antagonist, with the film’s big early twist unveiling that Scarlet Witch had became corrupted by the Darkhold since the events of WandaVision.
The rumored ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ runtime already has fans angrily planning their pee breaks
It was recently reported that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will have a near 3-hour runtime, which would make it the longest solo-MCU film in the franchise. The staggering reported 2-hour-41-minute length has split fans right down the middle. Does this mean the sequel will be a flop or is it the perfect opportunity to flesh out some of the characters as T’Challa’s was not recast following Chadwick Boseman’s death?
Kenan Thompson’s Ex Christina Evangeline Is the ‘Happiest She’s Ever Been’ Dating His Former ‘SNL’ Costar Chris Redd
Moving on. Kenan Thompson‘s estranged wife, Christina Evangeline, is dating his former Saturday Night Live costar Chris Redd, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “Christina and Chris started dating the beginning of this year,” the insider says about the 33-year-old model’s new romance, adding that the pair met “before [Chris] started doing SNL” and have been friends for years. “They’ve always been very close. He was there for her last year through some of the hardest times of her life. … She seems to be the happiest she’s ever been. Her relationship with Chris is great and it’s normal,” the source explains.
‘Andor’ just made ‘Indiana Jones’ part of ‘Star Wars’ canon with the greatest Easter egg ever
Warning: This article contains spoilers for Andor episode 4. The rest of Star Wars might as well throw in the towel now, as the latest episode of Andor has just supplied us with the greatest Easter egg any entry in the saga is ever likely to achieve. In episode 4,...
A completely bizarre horror sequel that stands apart from its franchise endures as a cult favorite
Some film franchises go to utterly bizarre new areas as the sequels roll on, but few can boast a threequel as strange and out of line with the franchise as one of horror’s staples. Halloween III: Season of the Witch is cult classic nowadays, almost beloved entirely because of...
One of the century’s most undervalued remakes rides a renewed wave of admiration
Attempting to craft a worthy remake of an established classic has often proven to be a fool’s errand, but there have been a few exceptions to the rule when the second version has proven vastly superior to the first. Half a century after the 1957 original secured a lofty status that saw it inducted into the United States National Film Registry by the Library of Congress, James Mangold’s 3:10 to Yuma came along and arguably raised the bar even higher.
Ryan Reynolds offers an adamantium-filled update on ‘Deadpool 3’
Ryan Reynolds is teasing an adamantium-filled update on Deadpool 3 after he was notably absent from a recent Disney convention earlier this month, D23. In a new update Reynolds posted to his YouTube channel, he implied he was experiencing a bit of writer’s block for the upcoming threequel that will be the Merc with the Mouth’s first foray into the Marvel Cinematic Universe since Disney bought out 20th Century Fox in 2019.
What is Deadpool and Wolverine’s relationship in the comics?
Fans of both Deadpool and Wolverine have been feeling all the feels recently. Hugh Jackman was announced to be returning to his iconic role as Wolverine for Deadpool 3. Jackman has now been playing the part for over 20 years. The announcement was made by stars Ryan Reynolds and Jackman, who posted two videos on social media announcing the actor’s involvement in the film while assuaging and poking fun at fans.
90s kids rejoice, a long-awaited new instalment of your favorite raunchy franchise is baking away
Get ready for another rowdy coming of age story in the form of a new American Pie film, which is inbound from the writing talents of Sujata Day, the mind behind Definition Please, and the star of Insecure. At this point in time, not a whole lot is known about...
The wait is finally over: MCU’s first sidekick is finally getting their own movie
When multiple Marvel announcements were made at various conventions over the summer, one notably absent title was Armor Wars, which last we heard was a Disney Plus show that was supposedly starring Don Cheadle as James Rhodes AKA War Machine. The project is still in the works, it turns out, but it’s been upgraded from a TV show to a full-blown movie headed for theaters.
‘The Northman’ director’s classic horror remake may have finally escaped development hell
Robert Eggers has steadily carved out a name for himself in cinema over the last decade. After exploding onto the horror scene with 2015’s intensely terrifying The Witch, he blew moviegoers away with the bizarre The Lighthouse in 2019, and attempted to forge a path towards arthouse blockbuster territory with The Northman earlier this year.
5 times horror franchises went to space and struggled to return to Earth
Cinema may have gifted us at least one fantastic ‘haunted house in space’ movie – we salute you, Alien — but heading away from Earth isn’t usually a good sign for horror films. It’s a running joke in Hollywood that there comes a time in...
10 Marvel villains who could appear in ‘Armor Wars’
Marvel‘s previously slated Disney Plus series Armor Wars is being turned into a movie, with very little known so far other than two members of its cast. Don Cheadle will star again as James Rhodes / War Machine following several previous Marvel Cinematic Universe outings as the character, meanwhile, Walton Goggins is back as Sonny Burch following a debut in Ant-Man and the Wasp. Yassir Lester will write the film, with his filmography previously involving a lot of comedy shows like Girls.
Having burned fans already, Dwayne Johnson continues to tease a face-to-face with Henry Cavill
Dwayne Johnson is one of the industry’s finest one-man hype machines, but fans have been growing a little restless over the A-list megastar’s constant teases of Henry Cavill’s Superman in the buildup to next month’s release of Black Adam. Having spent years actively dodging questions about...
Latest ‘Star Wars’ News: Diego Luna clears up a longstanding ‘Rogue One’ mystery as we get deep into Jedi-exclusive Force powers
It’s a good time to be a Star Wars fan. Though the franchise’s big-screen adventures might be on indefinite hiatus, what we’re getting on Disney Plus more than makes up for it. Andor has blown past all competition and after just four episodes has established itself at the very pinnacle of Star Wars media. Anyway, after the disastrous The Rise of Skywalker, maybe Star Wars could use an extended break from multiplexes.
