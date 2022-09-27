ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Knicks fans already up in arms over Tom Thibodeau lineup decision

The New York Knicks start training camp on Tuesday and fans are already up in arms over one of Tom Thibodeau’s comments. Thibs said that Evan Fournier is the frontrunner to start at shooting guard ahead of both Quentin Grimes and Derrick Rose. That has Knicks Nation furious. Looking forward to the all-bench unit significantly […] The post Knicks fans already up in arms over Tom Thibodeau lineup decision appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LeBron James reveals favorite player growing up and it’s not Michael Jordan

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James recently revealed who his favorite player was growing up, and his answer will surprise NBA fans, per Ben Verlander. LeBron James was QUICK with his answer of “Who was your favorite player growing up?”@KingJames / The Kid from Akron 🤝 The Kid pic.twitter.com/V1DPnq1hog — Ben Verlander (@BenVerlander) September 28, […] The post LeBron James reveals favorite player growing up and it’s not Michael Jordan appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘Planted the seeds’: Darvin Ham vocal on stern message to LeBron James, Lakers to open training camp

The Los Angeles Lakers are definitely looking forward to the upcoming season, eager to rid themselves of the stench of last year’s 33-49 record that saw them miss the playoffs entirely. While there were lots of problems that plagued the Lakers last season, from terrible fit issues to just an overall lack of quality players, it was former head coach Frank Vogel that became the scapegoat. With first-time head coach Darvin Ham in town, it appears his first order of business is re-establishing an identity that was lost in last year’s mess of a season.
‘More space’: Pistons forward Bojan Bogdanovic drops major reveal on role alongside Cade Cunningham

The Detroit Pistons finished as one of the worst teams in the NBA last season at 23-59, but the Pistons can take solace in the fact that one of the most promising young players in the NBA in Cade Cunningham plays for them. Nonetheless, barring a gigantic leap from Cunningham, the Pistons appear to be destined for the bottom of the standings yet again, but that did not prevent them from making moves to improve the team, acquiring Bojan Bogdanovic from the Utah Jazz in exchange for Kelly Olynyk and Saben Lee.
1 Trail Blazers player in danger of losing starting job in 2022-23 NBA training camp

The Portland Trail Blazers and their players are gearing up for the 2022-23 season now that training camp is officially underway. The Trail Blazers starting lineup was decimated by injuries last season, and it resulted in them missing out on the playoffs entirely. But with the new season nearly upon us, the hope is that a clean bill of health will allow Portland to make it back to the postseason this year.
Pacers center Myles Turner drops mic with final word on trade rumors amid Lakers interest

Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner is only 26 years old, and yet it seems as if he has been in the league far longer than reality. Entering his eighth season in the league, Turner has been thrown into trade rumors for around half of his career, most notably beginning when his fit with All-Star center […] The post Pacers center Myles Turner drops mic with final word on trade rumors amid Lakers interest appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The Jae Crowder Heat trade offer involving Duncan Robinson the Suns shot down

The Miami Heat reportedly made a trade offer for Jae Crowder, per Matt Moore of The Action Network. A pair of sources told Moore the deal included Duncan Robinson and a protected first-round pick. However, the Phoenix Suns ultimately were not interested in the deal and felt as if they could get more for Crowder. […] The post The Jae Crowder Heat trade offer involving Duncan Robinson the Suns shot down appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bulls star DeMar DeRozan is out for blood with ‘vendetta’ against ‘certain teams’

Before joining the Chicago Bulls last summer, DeMar DeRozan was linked to a handful of other teams. In the end, DeRozan took his talents to the Windy City, and he has thrived with the Bulls ever since he came. We will never know the exact reason why DeRozan ended up in Chicago. However, it would […] The post Bulls star DeMar DeRozan is out for blood with ‘vendetta’ against ‘certain teams’ appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kyle Lowry doubles down on ‘wasted year’ with Heat

Not long after the season ended for the Miami Heat, Kyle Lowry made a sweeping declaration about how he felt that his debut campaign with his new team was a “wasted year.” At that time, it felt like the six-time All-Star was merely caught up with all the emotions of their disappointing Eastern Conference Finals […] The post Kyle Lowry doubles down on ‘wasted year’ with Heat appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Russell Westbrook beats LeBron James, Anthony Davis in Lakers 3PT contest, mocks AD’s form

Russell Westbrook’s accuracy from behind the arc is hard to trust, but it certainly did not fail him on one occasion during a Los Angeles Lakers practice, as he just beat LeBron James and Anthony Davis in a 3-point contest. Russell Westbrook beat LeBron James and Anthony Davis in a three-point contest 🤣 (via @swishcultures_)pic.twitter.com/cqYCpOCAXV […] The post Russell Westbrook beats LeBron James, Anthony Davis in Lakers 3PT contest, mocks AD’s form appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Sixers coach Doc Rivers’ ‘unbeatable’ message for James Harden should terrify the rest of the NBA

Doc Rivers is one of the most respected coaches in the NBA today. It’s no coincidence that he also happens to be one of the most successful shot-callers in the entire league. Much like the rest of the NBA, the Philadelphia 76ers also started training camp this week. A mic’d up Doc Rivers recently provided […] The post Sixers coach Doc Rivers’ ‘unbeatable’ message for James Harden should terrify the rest of the NBA appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Suns’ Deandre Ayton’s eye-opening comments suggest Monty Williams beef is ongoing

Deandre Ayton’s Phoenix Suns Media Day performance wasn’t great. But some fans chalked it up to Ayton simply not being interested in talking to the media. However, Ayton’s comments on Tuesday prove that there is reason to be concerned in Phoenix. Deandre Ayton admitted that he has not spoken with head coach Monty Williams since […] The post Suns’ Deandre Ayton’s eye-opening comments suggest Monty Williams beef is ongoing appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘It’s not my position’: Dwyane Wade reacts to Jamal Crawford replacing him on TNT

Dwyane Wade has stepped down from his post as a co-host on TNT’s Tuesday night NBA show. The folks over at Turner have found an able replacement for the Hall of Fame shooting guard, though, and it comes in the form of Jamal Crawford. Wade had nothing but love for Crawford as news broke about […] The post ‘It’s not my position’: Dwyane Wade reacts to Jamal Crawford replacing him on TNT appeared first on ClutchPoints.
