Lakers News: LeBron James Teaming With Draymond Green & Kevin Love To Buy Major League Pickleball Team
It can be argued that the off-court ventures of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James are just as successful if not more than what he has accomplished on the basketball court. And now he is teaming with a pair of NBA All-Stars for his latest. LRMR Ventures, the family office...
Knicks fans already up in arms over Tom Thibodeau lineup decision
The New York Knicks start training camp on Tuesday and fans are already up in arms over one of Tom Thibodeau’s comments. Thibs said that Evan Fournier is the frontrunner to start at shooting guard ahead of both Quentin Grimes and Derrick Rose. That has Knicks Nation furious. Looking forward to the all-bench unit significantly […] The post Knicks fans already up in arms over Tom Thibodeau lineup decision appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘That’s what kind of sealed the deal’: Andre Iguodala opens up on plan that clinched his return to the Warriors
Andre Iguodala is already on-record blaming Stephen Curry and other Golden State Warriors power brokers for his decision to put off retirement. His desire to the join the exclusive club of players in NBA history who have won five championships surely played a part in his return to the Warriors, too.
LeBron James reveals favorite player growing up and it’s not Michael Jordan
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James recently revealed who his favorite player was growing up, and his answer will surprise NBA fans, per Ben Verlander. LeBron James was QUICK with his answer of “Who was your favorite player growing up?”@KingJames / The Kid from Akron 🤝 The Kid pic.twitter.com/V1DPnq1hog — Ben Verlander (@BenVerlander) September 28, […] The post LeBron James reveals favorite player growing up and it’s not Michael Jordan appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LeBron James’ necklace at Lakers media day is straight fire
LeBron James’ presence alone commands the entire attention of everyone in any room he’s in. But he is getting even more attention at Los Angeles’ media day because of an interesting piece of jewelry he’s sporting. If you look closely, you could see that LeBron James’...
‘Planted the seeds’: Darvin Ham vocal on stern message to LeBron James, Lakers to open training camp
The Los Angeles Lakers are definitely looking forward to the upcoming season, eager to rid themselves of the stench of last year’s 33-49 record that saw them miss the playoffs entirely. While there were lots of problems that plagued the Lakers last season, from terrible fit issues to just an overall lack of quality players, it was former head coach Frank Vogel that became the scapegoat. With first-time head coach Darvin Ham in town, it appears his first order of business is re-establishing an identity that was lost in last year’s mess of a season.
‘More space’: Pistons forward Bojan Bogdanovic drops major reveal on role alongside Cade Cunningham
The Detroit Pistons finished as one of the worst teams in the NBA last season at 23-59, but the Pistons can take solace in the fact that one of the most promising young players in the NBA in Cade Cunningham plays for them. Nonetheless, barring a gigantic leap from Cunningham, the Pistons appear to be destined for the bottom of the standings yet again, but that did not prevent them from making moves to improve the team, acquiring Bojan Bogdanovic from the Utah Jazz in exchange for Kelly Olynyk and Saben Lee.
Anthony Davis drops bombshell injury revelation from last season
2021-22 was not a great season for Anthony Davis, playing in just 40 games due to health problems. At training camp on Wednesday, the Los Angeles Lakers star revealed that he was dealing with another injury that had been bothering him since January. Via Mike Trudell:. “A lot of people...
1 Trail Blazers player in danger of losing starting job in 2022-23 NBA training camp
The Portland Trail Blazers and their players are gearing up for the 2022-23 season now that training camp is officially underway. The Trail Blazers starting lineup was decimated by injuries last season, and it resulted in them missing out on the playoffs entirely. But with the new season nearly upon us, the hope is that a clean bill of health will allow Portland to make it back to the postseason this year.
Pacers center Myles Turner drops mic with final word on trade rumors amid Lakers interest
Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner is only 26 years old, and yet it seems as if he has been in the league far longer than reality. Entering his eighth season in the league, Turner has been thrown into trade rumors for around half of his career, most notably beginning when his fit with All-Star center […] The post Pacers center Myles Turner drops mic with final word on trade rumors amid Lakers interest appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The Jae Crowder Heat trade offer involving Duncan Robinson the Suns shot down
The Miami Heat reportedly made a trade offer for Jae Crowder, per Matt Moore of The Action Network. A pair of sources told Moore the deal included Duncan Robinson and a protected first-round pick. However, the Phoenix Suns ultimately were not interested in the deal and felt as if they could get more for Crowder. […] The post The Jae Crowder Heat trade offer involving Duncan Robinson the Suns shot down appeared first on ClutchPoints.
2 potential trade candidates for Nuggets entering 2022-23 NBA training camp
The NBA season is less than a month away, and training camps are here to determine the final roster battles. That means some teams still have time to make moves that can turn them into real contenders. The Denver Nuggets are one of those teams that might still need some pieces to finally make it to the NBA Finals.
Bulls star DeMar DeRozan is out for blood with ‘vendetta’ against ‘certain teams’
Before joining the Chicago Bulls last summer, DeMar DeRozan was linked to a handful of other teams. In the end, DeRozan took his talents to the Windy City, and he has thrived with the Bulls ever since he came. We will never know the exact reason why DeRozan ended up in Chicago. However, it would […] The post Bulls star DeMar DeRozan is out for blood with ‘vendetta’ against ‘certain teams’ appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Sixers star Joel Embiid, a Cameroon native with French citizenship, could now play for Team USA?
After officially becoming a French citizen earlier in the summer, there was a lot of talk about Joel Embiid potentially suiting up for the national side for the recently-concluded 2022 EuroBasket tournament. It wasn’t to be, though, as certain complications prevented the Philadelphia 76ers superstar from repping his new homeland.
RUMOR: Lakers star Anthony Davis’ health status heading into 2022-23 will hype up LeBron James
Ever since he won his first championship with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2020, Anthony Davis just hasn’t been that same dude. He’s been a beast when he’s on the court, but the problem is, injuries have caused him to spend more time on the shelf than he has playing basketball.
Kyle Lowry doubles down on ‘wasted year’ with Heat
Not long after the season ended for the Miami Heat, Kyle Lowry made a sweeping declaration about how he felt that his debut campaign with his new team was a “wasted year.” At that time, it felt like the six-time All-Star was merely caught up with all the emotions of their disappointing Eastern Conference Finals […] The post Kyle Lowry doubles down on ‘wasted year’ with Heat appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Russell Westbrook beats LeBron James, Anthony Davis in Lakers 3PT contest, mocks AD’s form
Russell Westbrook’s accuracy from behind the arc is hard to trust, but it certainly did not fail him on one occasion during a Los Angeles Lakers practice, as he just beat LeBron James and Anthony Davis in a 3-point contest. Russell Westbrook beat LeBron James and Anthony Davis in a three-point contest 🤣 (via @swishcultures_)pic.twitter.com/cqYCpOCAXV […] The post Russell Westbrook beats LeBron James, Anthony Davis in Lakers 3PT contest, mocks AD’s form appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Sixers coach Doc Rivers’ ‘unbeatable’ message for James Harden should terrify the rest of the NBA
Doc Rivers is one of the most respected coaches in the NBA today. It’s no coincidence that he also happens to be one of the most successful shot-callers in the entire league. Much like the rest of the NBA, the Philadelphia 76ers also started training camp this week. A mic’d up Doc Rivers recently provided […] The post Sixers coach Doc Rivers’ ‘unbeatable’ message for James Harden should terrify the rest of the NBA appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Suns’ Deandre Ayton’s eye-opening comments suggest Monty Williams beef is ongoing
Deandre Ayton’s Phoenix Suns Media Day performance wasn’t great. But some fans chalked it up to Ayton simply not being interested in talking to the media. However, Ayton’s comments on Tuesday prove that there is reason to be concerned in Phoenix. Deandre Ayton admitted that he has not spoken with head coach Monty Williams since […] The post Suns’ Deandre Ayton’s eye-opening comments suggest Monty Williams beef is ongoing appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘It’s not my position’: Dwyane Wade reacts to Jamal Crawford replacing him on TNT
Dwyane Wade has stepped down from his post as a co-host on TNT’s Tuesday night NBA show. The folks over at Turner have found an able replacement for the Hall of Fame shooting guard, though, and it comes in the form of Jamal Crawford. Wade had nothing but love for Crawford as news broke about […] The post ‘It’s not my position’: Dwyane Wade reacts to Jamal Crawford replacing him on TNT appeared first on ClutchPoints.
