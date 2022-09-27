ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Comments / 0

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

The rumored ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ runtime already has fans angrily planning their pee breaks

It was recently reported that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will have a near 3-hour runtime, which would make it the longest solo-MCU film in the franchise. The staggering reported 2-hour-41-minute length has split fans right down the middle. Does this mean the sequel will be a flop or is it the perfect opportunity to flesh out some of the characters as T’Challa’s was not recast following Chadwick Boseman’s death?
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment
wegotthiscovered.com

Ryan Reynolds offers an adamantium-filled update on ‘Deadpool 3’

Ryan Reynolds is teasing an adamantium-filled update on Deadpool 3 after he was notably absent from a recent Disney convention earlier this month, D23. In a new update Reynolds posted to his YouTube channel, he implied he was experiencing a bit of writer’s block for the upcoming threequel that will be the Merc with the Mouth’s first foray into the Marvel Cinematic Universe since Disney bought out 20th Century Fox in 2019.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

One of the century’s most undervalued remakes rides a renewed wave of admiration

Attempting to craft a worthy remake of an established classic has often proven to be a fool’s errand, but there have been a few exceptions to the rule when the second version has proven vastly superior to the first. Half a century after the 1957 original secured a lofty status that saw it inducted into the United States National Film Registry by the Library of Congress, James Mangold’s 3:10 to Yuma came along and arguably raised the bar even higher.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

10 times Marvel actors went off-script and totally nailed it

Since its inception, one of the masterstrokes of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is how carefully everything seems to be planned and scripted. Projects interconnect and tie together in ways that have often been thrilling to fans, even as these projects also make them excited for what is still to come. Even though everything is carefully planned, the MCU does allow for some moments of improvisation from the amazing actors that it often employs.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
Movies
wegotthiscovered.com

A Netflix original film takes revenge on the charts climbing to number one in its second week

They say that revenge is a dish best served cold, but this Netflix original film is hot on the charts after clawing its way up to number one with its perfectly manicured nails. Do Revenge premiered on the streaming service last week on September 16, and claimed second place on the Netflix Top 10 chart, which apparently was not good enough, so this week it beat out the competition and claimed first place.
TV & VIDEOS
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest ‘Game of Thrones’ News: The internet calls Elizabeth Olsen’s bluff on those ‘House’ rumors as Spanish outlet reveals season 2’s filming date

It goes without saying that if House of the Dragon was even half as successful as it is now, HBO would’ve probably greenlit a second and even a third season. But with the prequel series breaking records left and right, the Westerosi crew is pushing ahead with preparations for the next chapter in the story, and a Spanish outlet has recently reported an approximate filming window for Ryan Condal and his team.
TV SERIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Bruce Willis could be the catalyst for the cinematic A.I. apocalypse

One of the biggest questions surrounding the future of the film industry revolves around the use of deepfakes, and whether computer-generated performances are a flash in the pan, or a worrying sign of things to come. In a highly unexpected twist of fate that’s reignited the debate all over again, none other than Bruce Willis could be the catalyst for the impending A.I. takeover of cinema.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Sorry haters, ‘She-Hulk’ is officially Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has certainly had its fair share of naysayers since it first debuted on Disney Plus over seven weeks ago, with fans criticizing many aspects of writer Jessica Gao’s approach to tackling the story of Jennifer Walters. However, the consensus from critics is in, and with just two episodes of the superhero sitcom to go, it has been awarded a ‘Certified Fresh’ rating on Rotten Tomatoes.
TV & VIDEOS
wegotthiscovered.com

10 Marvel villains who could appear in ‘Armor Wars’

Marvel‘s previously slated Disney Plus series Armor Wars is being turned into a movie, with very little known so far other than two members of its cast. Don Cheadle will star again as James Rhodes / War Machine following several previous Marvel Cinematic Universe outings as the character, meanwhile, Walton Goggins is back as Sonny Burch following a debut in Ant-Man and the Wasp. Yassir Lester will write the film, with his filmography previously involving a lot of comedy shows like Girls.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

‘She-Hulk’ defenders are ready to smash some heads after Jen suffers a heartbreaking betrayal

Warning: This article contains spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 7. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law continued its bold streak of refusing to acknowledge that thrilling Daredevil tease from a couple of weeks’ back this Thursday by unleashing another fairly self-contained episode that focused on Jen’s spiraling social life. In this case, our hulked-out heroine struck up a chord with Josh (Trevor Salter) after meeting him at her friend’s wedding in episode six.
TV SERIES
wegotthiscovered.com

New ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ images reveal a sequel full of triumph and tragedy

Although we’re still waiting on another trailer to follow the teaser we got at July’s SDCC, a new batch of promo images for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever do at least give us a further taste of what we have waiting for us when the Ryan Coogler sequel enters theaters this November. Specifically, the photos unveil fresh looks at some returning favorites as well as a couple of much-anticipated fresh additions.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

What is Deadpool and Wolverine’s relationship in the comics?

Fans of both Deadpool and Wolverine have been feeling all the feels recently. Hugh Jackman was announced to be returning to his iconic role as Wolverine for Deadpool 3. Jackman has now been playing the part for over 20 years. The announcement was made by stars Ryan Reynolds and Jackman, who posted two videos on social media announcing the actor’s involvement in the film while assuaging and poking fun at fans.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy