Cleveland, OH

Cleveland Browns’ Myles Garrett ‘alert and responsive’ after car accident

By Vincent Frank
 3 days ago

Cleveland Browns star edge rusher Myles Garrett was involved in a single-vehicle crash after leaving the team’s practice facility in Berea, Ohio, on Monday.

Initial reports indicated that Garrett was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after his 2021 Porsche flipped multiple times before coming to a rest.

We now have more information on the accident and Garrett’s injury courtesy of his agent, Nicole Lynn of Klutch Sports.

“Myles Garrett was involved in a one-car accident this afternoon and was transported to a local hospital to be medically evaluated. While we are waiting to learn the extent of the injuries, he has been alert and responsive. The Garrett family would like to thank the medical personnel that got Myles and his passenger out of the vehicle and safely transported to the hospital.”

Agent press release on Myles Garrett

That seems to be pretty big news for all involved. ESPN’s Adam Schefter also noted that the expectation is Garrett will be released from the Monday evening.

Extent of Myles Garrett injuries not yet known

Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK

Obviously, football takes a back seat here. We already know Garrett’s importance to the Browns on defense. He’s been a dominant figure in Cleveland since the team made him the No. 1 pick in the 2017 NFL Draft.

  • Myles Garrett stats (2017-22): 210 tackles, 121 QB hits, 63 tackles for loss, 61.5 sacks, 12 forced fumbles

Thus far this season, Garrett has recorded three sacks in as many games. The hope here is that the injuries he suffered on Monday won’t impact his ability to return to the field.

But more than that, we’re wishing Garrett and the individual who was in the car with him the best. Impairment is not said to have been involved in the accident. Both Garrett and the passenger, an unknown woman, were also luckily wearing seat belts at the time of the accident.

