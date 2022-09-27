ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lightning postpone two preseason games due to Hurricane Ian

The Tampa Bay Lightning postponed two preseason games this week due to Hurricane Ian’s approach toward Tampa.

Ian was a Category 2 storm on Monday evening as it neared Western Cuba. It is expected to make landfall near Tampa sometime Thursday morning.

The Lightning were scheduled to host the Carolina Hurricanes on Wednesday and the Nashville Predators on Thursday for NHL preseason action. It was unclear when or if those games would be made up.

The decision came on the same day that the NFL’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced they were moving their football operations to Miami for the week and would practice at the Dolphins’ facility. The Bucs are scheduled to host the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night.

–Field Level Media

