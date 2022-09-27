Read full article on original website
Large trees overhanging homes and roads in Kanawha County puts residents on edge
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Kanawha County officials want the West Virginia Department of Transportation to step up following complaints of trees poised to fall on buildings and drivers in the Chesapeake and Loudendale areas. There is no “tilt” sign on Cane Fork Road south of Charleston, but maybe...
WSAZ
Neighbors hoping to learn fate of Milton floodwall project
MILTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The delay of a floodwall project at the Mud River in Milton is leaving some neighbors wondering what their future holds. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers took residents’ questions at Milton City Hall Tuesday and Wednesday. Construction was originally expected to begin in the...
WSAZ
Neighbors: Hole-riddled road a safety hazard
WILLIAMSON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A hole so large in the road that a car could fall right in -- that’s how a Williamson man described a hole on Vinson Road in Williamson, West Virginia. “It’s a canyon, actually is what it looks like,” Steve Wilson said. With...
wchsnetwork.com
Funeral services set for Charleston restaurant owner Big Joe
CHARLESTON, W.Va. –The life of a popular downtown Charleston restaurant owner will be honored during funeral services set for Friday. Joe Guilfoile, known as “Big Joe,” and owner of Big Joe’s on Capitol Street, died in his sleep over the weekend. He was 56. A viewing...
WSAZ
Dispatchers get odd call regarding fire
CROSS LANES, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- An odd start to Friday for some dispatchers and first responders in Kanawha County. Kanawha County Metro 911 dispatchers say they got a call just after 12:30 a.m. Friday of a couch on fire. It was reported in the area of Softwood Lane and Kelly...
WSAZ
WSAZ Investigates | Roofing business owners charged with theft
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) -The owners of a roofing company have been listed in a several-count indictment alleging theft, according to court documents from Lawrence County. The indictment accuses Luis Escobedo and Jose Cabrelas, the owners of Shield Roofing & Construction, of deceiving homeowners, including several elderly homeowners and a church.
Beckley Chili Night has been rescheduled
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Beckley’s 31st annual Chili Night has been rescheduled due to potentially conflicting weather conditions. The beloved local event, which was initially set to take place on Saturday, October 1st, 2022, has been moved to the following weekend, Saturday, October 8th, 2022 per a Thursday afternoon announcement from the Beckley Events Committee.
WSAZ
Get ready for fall with 4 Got-N-Tymes Farm and Greenhouse
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - For more information, visit 4 Got-N-Tymes Farm and Greenhouse on Facebook. This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you are interested in a paid promotion through WSAZ advertising, use the email address sales@wsaz.com.
WSAZ
Man wanted in connection with excavator arson located by deputies
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man accused of setting an excavator on fire is in the custody of the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office. Bryan Ramella, 40, was found at a home in the 5100 block of Kanawha State Forest Drive Thursday around 12: 10 p.m., according to deputies.
Road reopens after Nitro dump truck crash
UPDATE (4:24 P.M. Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022) – Officials say Blake Road has reopened after a dump truck crash this morning. NITRO, WV (WOWK) – A roadway in Nitro will be closed for the next few hours after a dump truck overturned this morning. According to 911 dispatchers, the crash happened just after 10 a.m. […]
WSAZ
Dump truck overturns in Nitro
NITRO, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Emergency crews have closed a road in Nitro Thursday after an accident involving a dump truck. According dispatchers, the dump truck overturned on Blake Road. Blake Road has been closed to traffic. Dispatchers say the call came in just after 10:07 a.m. Thursday. No injuries have...
woay.com
West Virginia American Water awards 14 bottle filling stations
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia American Water announces the recipients of its fourth annual Bottle Filling Station program. This year, the company will provide touchless filling stations for reusable water bottles to 14 West Virginia organizations. West Virginia American Water was the first business or organization in the...
WSAZ
Charleston Victims Assistance Commission hopes to help heal and create change
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Crime in Charleston has not gone unnoticed by old and new city residents. “There are all kinds of violence around here, people fighting and carrying on,” said Neil Lambka, who moved to Charleton’s West Side during the summer. “When I moved here, I had...
WSAZ
W.Va. Pumpkin Festival parade this weekend
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Mark Cooper shares what viewers can expect at the West Virginia Pumpkin Festival in October.
Man arrested in connection to excavator fire
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A man has been arrested in connection to a case of arson involving an excavator. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office announced the suspect in the fire, Bryan Ramella, is now in custody. He was wanted in connection to the incident that was discovered on Sept. 14, 2022. Emergency crews responded […]
Woman wanted in connection to Charleston shooting
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Authorities are searching for a woman in connection to a shooting that happened Wednesday on Charleston’s West Side. According to CPD, officers have obtained a warrant for malicious wounding against Talekia Stroud after a woman was shot in the shoulder on Wednesday, Sept. 28, in the 1800 block of 7th Avenue […]
WSAZ
Woman shot in Charleston
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Police are investigating after a woman was shot Wednesday evening in Charleston. The incident was reported just before 5:30 p.m. in the 1800 block of Seventh Avenue. According to Charleston Police, the woman was shot in the shoulder, and her condition is stable. Firefighters at the...
WSAZ
Fire crews contained brush, trash fire in Kanawha County
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A brush fire reported in Rutledge, West Virginia has been contained, according to Metro 911. Fire crews from Pinch, Malden and Air National Guard responded to Heartland Lane. Dispatchers say the call came in as a brush, trash fire that spread to an abandoned trailer.
Woodrow Wilson High School home bleachers one step closer to repair
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Reconstruction will soon begin on the home bleachers at the largest high school in Raleigh County Schools district, Raleigh County Schools Superintendent David Price said Wednesday, September 28, 2022. Price said the Raleigh County Board of Education accepted a bid for structural repair during the regular BOE meeting on Tuesday from Ayers […]
WSAZ
Senior care with Vendi Medical
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - As you get older, finding the right medical care for you becomes increasingly important. Skyler Tolman with Vendi Medical stopped by First Look at Four to talk about their services for seniors. This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you...
