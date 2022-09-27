ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arrest warrant issued for driver accused of hitting, killing child riding bike in Glen Hazel in July

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com
 3 days ago
PITTSBURGH — An arrest warrant has been issued for a woman accused of hitting and killing a 6-year-old child with her car in Pittsburgh’s Glen Hazel neighborhood in July.

According to Pittsburgh police, Rhonda Wood, 63, faces charges of homicide by vehicle, involuntary manslaughter, careless driving involving death, and a stop sign violation.

On July 26, a boy died after he was hit by a car while riding his bicycle. He was later identified as Jamel Austin.

It’s unclear if speed played a role, but neighbors say they’ve been asking for speed bumps on Johnston Avenue for years, but they’ve never been placed.

Driver charged in death of 6-year-old in Glen Hazel due in court next week

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - New details have emerged about a story regarding a dangerous intersection in Glen Hazel.City crews were painting the word "slow" along Johnston Avenue where 6-year-old Jamel Austin was hit and killed while riding his back in July. RELATED: Glen Hazel community calls for change after 6-year-old Jamel Austin hit, killed by driver of carAustin's family and other neighbors have been demanding action at that intersection for a long time. They said that in addition to signage they also want the speed limit reduced as well as speed humps and a traffic light, and a crossing guard during the school year. The city is holding a public meeting next Wednesday at the Glen Hazel Recreation Center to discuss safety improvements. Meanwhile, the suspect in Jamel's death, 63-year-old Rhonda Wood, is out on bail as of Thursday morning after being charged with vehicular homicide, involuntary manslaughter, and careless driving. She is due in court next week. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
Arrest warrant issued in crash that killed 6-year-old riding bike in Glen Hazel

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A woman is facing charges after a 6-year-old riding a bicycle was hit and killed in Glen Hazel.Rhonda Wood, 63, is facing charges of homicide by vehicle, involuntary manslaughter, careless driving involving a death and a stop sign violation, police announced Monday.  Jamel Austin was hit while riding his bike around 8:30 p.m. on July 26 at an intersection on Johnston Avenue, where neighbors said drivers blow through the stop signs in both directions. His bike was pinned underneath the SUV, and one neighbor said he tried to get out but was unable. He died at a hospital. Police said the driver had stayed on the scene. A warrant has been issued for Wood's arrest.  Former Pittsburgh City Councilman Corey O'Connor said a public request has been made for speed bumps in the area. He said the city is aware of the safety concern and is working to fix it.
PITTSBURGH, PA
