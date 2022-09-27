Read full article on original website
TA: Bitcoin Price Forms Bullish Pattern, Why BTC Could Rally Above $20K
Bitcoin price is holding gains above the $19,000 level against the US Dollar. BTC could rally if there is a clear move above the $19,660 resistance zone. Bitcoin remained stable and consolidated above the $19,000 support zone. The price is trading above $19,100 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
Is Short Bitcoin ETF Exposure Gearing Up For A Squeeze?
Bitcoin’s short exposure has been gaining favor from both retail and institutional investors over the last couple of months. For most, this position in the digital asset has paid off, given its continued decline over this time. Even then, investors have not eased up in their exposure to this investment vehicle. The total assets under management for short bitcoin ETF are on the rise, sparking speculations of a potential short squeeze.
Aave (AAVE), Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Strained While Chronoly.io’s (CRNO) Growth Multiplied
Recently, investors are keenly observing the performance of three crypto projects – Aave (AAVE), Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC), and Chronoly.io (CRNO). However, the market performances of these projects have not been the same. The price of Aave (AAVE) and Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) have been going down the hill for a long time. Therefore, AAVE and WBTC holders are shifting to Chronoly.io (CRNO). Chronoly.io (CRNO) has posted an astounding growth of 690% during its pre-sale.
TA: Ethereum Price Eyes Fresh Surge, 100 SMA Holds The Key
Ethereum recovered losses and climbed above the $1,320 level against the US Dollar. ETH could start a fresh increase if there is a clear move above $1,350. Ethereum found support near the $1,250 level and recovered losses. The price is now trading above $1,300 and the 100 hourly simple moving...
Analyst Says BTC Is Angling For Six Digit Rally In Next Year
A popular crypto analyst has predicted that Bitcoin (BTC) is on a bullish path to reach six figures in 2023. Known pseudonymously as Credible, the analyst made the prediction on his Twitter handle while addressing his over 300k followers. The recent bear market began in late 2021, with Bitcoin dropping...
Polkadot Price Drops On Chart With Resistance At $6.80, What’s Next?
Polkadot price had touched the $8 price level before the bulls lost steam and fell on the one-day chart. DOT travelled 3.6% lower in the last 24 hours on its chart. Over the past week, DOT had gained some value, but most of that was nullified at press time. The...
Millions Of Dollars Could Be Yours If You Invest In Cryptos Such As Uniglo.io (GLO), Bitcoin (BTC) And Solana (SOL)
Successful investors will always buy during bear markets, and unsuccessful investors will always chase hype and invest during bull markets. Investors still active in the crypto space, those who have weathered the past ten months, are presented with an opportunity to change their financial destiny irrevocably. Whilst crypto is dying,...
Is Runfy Proof That Crypto Is The Future? How Bitcoin Paved The Way
Runfy (RUNF) is a new crypto project to enter the market and has a unique take on crypto from what we’ve seen before. Acting as more than a currency or way to make money, Runfy tackles real-life issues by helping individuals worldwide lose weight and keep their fitness up. This is different from any other crypto project seen before, and while many individuals may be thinking about how fitness and crypto go hand in hand, Runfy has all the answers you need. So, let’s get into how Runfy could lead crypto to a new path and how Bitcoin (BTC) paved the way for this.
Bitcoin & The Global Currency Meltdown | BTCUSD September 28, 2022
In this episode of NewsBTC’s daily technical analysis videos, we examine how Bitcoin is trading against other currency pairs and not USD. We also look at BTC against WTI Crude Oil and the S&P 500. Take a look at the video below:. VIDEO: Bitcoin Price Analysis (BTCUSD): September 28,...
Strong Rally For Bitcoin And Crypto As Wall Street Melts Down
There’s a correlation between macroeconomic factors and crypto assets like Bitcoin. Harsh and stricter factors increase the volatility of virtual tokens negatively. This is also the case for equity stocks and their markets. The past week brought a downtrend to the primary cryptocurrency. Bitcoin was seen going toward the...
ApeCoin Performance Could Attract The Whales – How About The Bulls?
ApeCoin has recently made it to the top 10 in terms of trading volume from over 100 of the largest ETH whales as seen in the past 24 hours. APE made it to the top 10 in terms of trading volume. ApeCoin’s MRV has been seeing sustained growth. APE...
Bitcoin 90-Day CDD Hits All-Time Low, What Does It Say About Market?
Data shows the Bitcoin 90-day Coin Days Destroyed metric has hit an all-time low, here’s what it says about investors in the BTC market. Bitcoin 90-Day CDD Has Recently Plunged To A New All-Time Low. As per the latest weekly report from Glassnode, old BTC supply is more dormant...
TA: Bitcoin Price Resilience Suggests A Fresh Rally is Imminent: Here’s Why
Bitcoin found a strong buying interest near $18,500 against the US Dollar. BTC is recovering and there could be a fresh increase above the $20,000 resistance. Bitcoin remained stable and the bulls again protected the $18,500 support zone. The price is trading above $19,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving...
Why VeChain Is Attractive At $0.02, Is VET Aiming For A Big Move?
The crypto market successfully bounced from support with major cryptocurrencies recording profits over today’s trading session, VeChain (VET) follows the general sentiment. The cryptocurrency has been able to preserve some of its gains from yesterday’s session and seems poised for further highs. At the time of writing, VeChain...
Solana Clears 100 Billion Transaction Count As NFTs Gain Prominence
The Solana network had been one of the winners of 2021 after gaining widespread popularity among crypto users. Its incredibly fast transaction times had been one of the pulls, as well as the ability for developers to create decentralized applications (DApps) on the network. Since the beginning of 2022, the network has been racing toward an important milestone, which it has now successfully broken through.
Monero Price Continues Its Bullish Streak, Will This Be Its Next Trading Range?
Monero price has been bullish despite the broader market trends. Over the last 24 hours, XMR has continued moving up on its chart. It gained close to 4%. In the past week, Monero price gained significantly as there was a 9% appreciation on the altcoin’s chart. The technical outlook for the coin was bullish on the one-day chart.
TA: Ethereum Price Just Reversed and $1,200 is Imminent, Here’s Why
Ethereum started a major decline from the $1,400 resistance against the US Dollar. ETH is moving lower and might even slide towards the $1,200 level. Ethereum gained bearish momentum below the $1,350 and $1,320 support levels. The price is now trading below $1,300 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
BTC Reclaims Its 20K Spot After A Couple Of Bloody Weeks
After plummeting to significant lows in July, bitcoin has been locked in a sideways trading action angling towards higher prices. Still, investors are anxious to see what’s going to happen next. Last week, the Federal Reserve’s decision to squeeze more US Dollars out of circulation with another interest rate...
3 Steps to Choosing the Best Online Crypto Casino
It’s becoming increasingly popular to invest in cryptocurrency and use it for all kinds of things. One of these things is online casino games. Crypto casinos are becoming popular as an alternative to traditional online casinos. If you want to try it, you can check out these three steps to choosing the best online crypto casino.
The Ethereum Merge: What Is Trading Headed Towards?
If Bitcoin is the digital gold of the crypto sphere, then Ethereum is the digital silver. The blockchain powerhouse headed by Vitalik Buterin has taken the world by storm since its foundation in 2015, and its price journey has outperformed BTC on several occasions. From its starting value of just...
