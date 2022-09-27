Read full article on original website
Jefferson County man with lengthy arrest record in Alabama charged with double homicide in Florida
An Alabama man with a lengthy history of property crime arrests has been charged in a double homicide in Florida. Roger Myles Gilbert, a 35, is charged with second-degree murder in the slayings of David Mikell and Shane Clements. The victims were fatally shot on Pennsylvania Avenue in Lake County, FL.’s Altoona community on Aug. 25.
2 males flown to hospital after north Alabama police respond to stabbing call
Two males were flown to the hospital Wednesday afternoon after police in north Alabama responded to a stabbing call, authorities said Wednesday evening. Florence police officers responded to the 200 block of Double Oak Court around 12:20 p.m. Wednesday on a call of a stabbing, the department said on its Facebook page.
Alabama prison work strike continues; ADOC cancels weekend visits
The Alabama Department of Corrections said today an inmate work strike continues at most of the state’s major prisons and announced that visitors will not be allowed this weekend. “Due to these stoppages and the impact on staff resources, visitation is cancelled this weekend,” ADOC said. “Inmates have been...
Ex-Huntsville resident extradited from Germany to face international kidnapping charges in Alabama
A former Huntsville resident extradited from Germany to Alabama was arraigned Thursday in federal court on international parental kidnapping charges, prosecutors said. Igor Slobodskyi, a 51-year-old non-U.S. citizen who used to live in Huntsville, allegedly removed two children under 15 years old from the United States and took them overseas “with the intent to obstruct the lawful exercise of another’s parental rights,” said U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona and FBI Acting Special Agent in Charge Felix Rivera-Esparra.
No foul play in death of man found in south Alabama donation bin, police say
No foul play is suspected in the death of a man whose body was found in a clothing donation bin in south Alabama. Enterprise police were dispatched at 1 p.m. Monday to the intersection of Boll Weevil Circle and Dauphin Street on a report of a possible dead body. Officers...
Striking Alabama prisoners receiving only 2 daily meals; movement restricted
A work stoppage by inmates in Alabama prisons to protest for better conditions has moved into its third day and is resulting in fewer meals for inmates. Some claimed the cutback to two meals a day was in retaliation for the strike. The Alabama Department of Corrections said that was not the case.
Alabama prison inmate Kastellio Vaughan refused medical care after surgery, ADOC says
Alabama prison officials have released more medical information of an inmate whose photos of his physical deterioration have gone viral on social media. Kastellio Vaughan, 32, is serving a 20-year sentence for 2019 convictions of multiple car break-ins and a burglary in Baldwin and Mobile counties. He signed a waiver...
‘Very fluid situation’: Alabama utilities on stand by, or in Florida, to help restore power after Hurricane Ian
From the Tennessee Valley to Coastal Alabama, electric crews are either in transit to Florida and other states in Hurricane Ian’s path, or they are on standby awaiting a call. A crew of 10 people and two bucket trucks departed Wednesday from Fairhope to Gainesville, Florida. Riviera Utilities will...
Ian help, death notebooks, deceased beneficiary: Down in Alabama
Alabamians activated in the wake of a monster storm. A man who kept his late father around a bit longer -- in a financial sense. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is short and free. Listen to it by clicking on the player above or subscribe by looking for “Down in Alabama” on the device of your choosing. Get this and other AL.com newsletters here.
Alabama unable to issue driver licenses in person due to network outage
Alabama residents might have to wait a while to get a driver license if they plan to pick one up in person. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Driver License Division is currently experiencing a statewide network outage, which means examiners are unable to process any in-person license transactions. ALEA...
Hurricane Ian: Photos, videos of damage, rescues
Hurricane Ian slammed into the west coast of Florida Wednesday as a Category 4 storm with winds of 150 mph. Experts said its wind speed makes it one of the strongest hurricanes to ever make landfall in the U.S. Ian made landfall earlier today in Cayo Costa, a barrier island...
Tua, inmate strike, loose pig: Down in Alabama
A frightening moment at last night’s NFL game. A pot-bellied pig on the loose in Mobile. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is short and free. Listen to it by clicking on the player above or subscribe by looking for “Down in Alabama” on the device of your choosing. Get this and other AL.com newsletters here.
Alabama GOP chair’s family believed voter ID was mark of the beast, brother said in deposition
This is an opinion column. When Alabama’s voter ID was before the state Legislature, if I had come up with a hypothetical like the Wahl family, the proponents of that bill would have rolled their eyes and told me to stop being ridiculous. And I don’t know what I...
24 haunted houses in Alabama to scare you silly in 2022 (and are they kid friendly?)
Ready for Halloween chills and thrills? Haunted houses in Alabama aim to give you goosebumps and make you scream, now through the end of October. Here are 24 spooky attractions on our must-see list in 2022. When: Sept. 30-Oct.1, Oct. 7-8, Oct. 14-15, Oct. 21-22, Oct. 27-29, Oct. 31. Ticket...
Alabama rare liquor lottery: Sign ups start Oct. 3; list of participating ABC locations
Sign ups for Alabama’s liquor lottery are in October. The Alabama Beverage Control Board holds the limited release event each year, giving buyers an opportunity for a chance to purchase in-demand and often limited release liquors. The lottery is open only to Alabamians 21 years old and older and...
Ian’s a hurricane again on path for South Carolina landfall
Ian is a hurricane again, and it’s headed for South Carolina. The National Hurricane Center said that Ian had restrengthened and was a Category 1 hurricane with 80 mph winds as of Thursday night. Forecasters warned that Ian could bring “life-threatening flooding, storm surge and strong winds” to the...
Selma grave of William Rufus King, Alabama’s only U.S. vice president, vandalized with black paint
The Selma gravesite of Alabama’s only U.S. vice president was defaced Friday after vandals splashed black paint on the mausoleum holding the tomb of William Rufus King. King, who was also a U.S. senator representing Alabama, briefly served as vice president during the Franklin Pierce administration, holding the post from March 4, 1853 until his death in Selma nearly a month later on April 15, 1853.
Hurricane Ian: Does Alabama have to worry?
Hurricane Ian morphed into a monster storm on Wednesday and had 155 mph winds as it neared landfall on the southwest peninsula of Florida. The National Hurricane Center was not expecting Ian to weaken before making landfall this afternoon, and catastrophic damage was expected in south Florida from up to 18 feet of storm surge, destructive winds and flash flooding.
11 road projects announced from Rebuild Alabama Act’s local grant program
Gov. Kay Ivey today announced local road projects in 11 Alabama counties that will be funded under a grant program that was created as part of the Rebuild Alabama Act, passed in 2019. The projects include resurfacing, bridge replacements, adding turn lanes and other improvements. The grants total $2.6 million...
These Alabama BBQ joints made Southern Living’s list of ‘The South’s Top 50’
This week, Southern Living released its 2022 list of “The South’s Top 50 Barbecue Joints” and two Alabama restaurants are on the rundown: Archibald’s Bar-B-Q in Northport and Big Bob Gibson Bar-B-Q in Decatur. Southern Living ranked Archibald’s number 7 on its list. The publication started...
