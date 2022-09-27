ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russellville, AL

AL.com

Alabama prison work strike continues; ADOC cancels weekend visits

The Alabama Department of Corrections said today an inmate work strike continues at most of the state’s major prisons and announced that visitors will not be allowed this weekend. “Due to these stoppages and the impact on staff resources, visitation is cancelled this weekend,” ADOC said. “Inmates have been...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Ex-Huntsville resident extradited from Germany to face international kidnapping charges in Alabama

A former Huntsville resident extradited from Germany to Alabama was arraigned Thursday in federal court on international parental kidnapping charges, prosecutors said. Igor Slobodskyi, a 51-year-old non-U.S. citizen who used to live in Huntsville, allegedly removed two children under 15 years old from the United States and took them overseas “with the intent to obstruct the lawful exercise of another’s parental rights,” said U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona and FBI Acting Special Agent in Charge Felix Rivera-Esparra.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
AL.com

Ian help, death notebooks, deceased beneficiary: Down in Alabama

Alabamians activated in the wake of a monster storm. A man who kept his late father around a bit longer -- in a financial sense. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is short and free. Listen to it by clicking on the player above or subscribe by looking for “Down in Alabama” on the device of your choosing. Get this and other AL.com newsletters here.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Hurricane Ian: Photos, videos of damage, rescues

Hurricane Ian slammed into the west coast of Florida Wednesday as a Category 4 storm with winds of 150 mph. Experts said its wind speed makes it one of the strongest hurricanes to ever make landfall in the U.S. Ian made landfall earlier today in Cayo Costa, a barrier island...
FORT MYERS, FL
AL.com

Tua, inmate strike, loose pig: Down in Alabama

A frightening moment at last night’s NFL game. A pot-bellied pig on the loose in Mobile. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is short and free. Listen to it by clicking on the player above or subscribe by looking for “Down in Alabama” on the device of your choosing. Get this and other AL.com newsletters here.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Ian’s a hurricane again on path for South Carolina landfall

Ian is a hurricane again, and it’s headed for South Carolina. The National Hurricane Center said that Ian had restrengthened and was a Category 1 hurricane with 80 mph winds as of Thursday night. Forecasters warned that Ian could bring “life-threatening flooding, storm surge and strong winds” to the...
FLORIDA STATE
AL.com

Selma grave of William Rufus King, Alabama’s only U.S. vice president, vandalized with black paint

The Selma gravesite of Alabama’s only U.S. vice president was defaced Friday after vandals splashed black paint on the mausoleum holding the tomb of William Rufus King. King, who was also a U.S. senator representing Alabama, briefly served as vice president during the Franklin Pierce administration, holding the post from March 4, 1853 until his death in Selma nearly a month later on April 15, 1853.
SELMA, AL
AL.com

Hurricane Ian: Does Alabama have to worry?

Hurricane Ian morphed into a monster storm on Wednesday and had 155 mph winds as it neared landfall on the southwest peninsula of Florida. The National Hurricane Center was not expecting Ian to weaken before making landfall this afternoon, and catastrophic damage was expected in south Florida from up to 18 feet of storm surge, destructive winds and flash flooding.
ALABAMA STATE
