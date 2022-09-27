CHARLOTTE, N.C. — According to their website, The Mother of All Baby Showers® was created with parents at the helm. They connect new parents and parents-to-be with others in the local area, and local and national resources as well, thus creating a strong, accessible support system. Their national events also aim to celebrate pregnancy and parenthood — however, the way they do so is far different than the traditional baby shower.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 14 HOURS AGO