ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 120

James Frame
3d ago

Newsome is a Nazi's he supports communism and dictatorships his own .. The trouble with these politicians is when they get in power they never won't to give it up.. They don't represent their citizens there's no money in it .Unlike a business Haven't heard of one yet that went into politics and came out poorer than when they went in..

Reply(39)
67
AP_001606.11e183120b0c4fff860caa5da30e5407.2147
3d ago

Look at me look at me I am Gavin Newsome look at me . Let’s you haven’t made good on your promise of building 3.5 million new homes . Homelessness has increased not smaller as you promised. You haven’t begun this new power grid you promised. You take a drive around this state , tell me the condition of the highways roads . Tell me this

Reply(12)
47
Pinocchio China Joe Burden
3d ago

McCarthy just wants to try and fix what you’ve messed up with your policies Newsome. Your the problem in his district and the rest of California. And he just wants to get fixed what you’ve F’ed up.

Reply(12)
41
Related
POLITICO

The RNC comes to Orange County

THE BUZZ: Republican optimism around the midterms isn’t what it once was — and leaders are trying to rally the troops. Republican National Committee ChairRonna McDaniel traveled to Orange County yesterday to drum up enthusiasm around a slate of California races — highlighting the county’s importance in helping the GOP gain control of Congress in just a few weeks.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kern County, CA
Government
City
San Francisco, CA
State
California State
Local
California Government
County
Kern County, CA
5newsonline.com

Arkansas governor candidate Chris Jones gets $100K pledge from Gavin Newsom

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The race for Arkansas governor is heating up after California Governor Gavin Newsom announced a $100,000 pledge Tuesday to Democratic candidate Chris Jones. Newsom tweeted that he was "pledging" the money to "surge past" Republican candidate Sarah Huckabee Sanders' fundraising efforts. Jones said in a...
CALIFORNIA STATE
californiaglobe.com

Gov. Newsom Vetoes Bill to Limit his Emergency Powers

California Governor Gavin Newsom just vetoed a bill which would have limited a governor’s (his) emergency powers during a state of emergency, to the specific issues of the emergency, and specifies that the Governor may only suspend a statute or regulation during a state of emergency in connection with the specific conditions of that emergency.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KPBS

Firearm advocates challenge Newsom gun law

Gun rights advocates have filed a lawsuit challenging a California law that would allow private citizens to sue anyone who distributes illegal firearms. The bill, Senate Bill 1327 — signed by Governor Gavin Newsom in July — was explicitly modeled off of an abortion law in Texas. That law allows private citizens to sue anyone who provides or assists in providing an abortion.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Gavin Newsom
KCRA.com

Gov. Newsom signs bills to turn unused retail areas into housing

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday signed two bills his administration says will boost housing and create thousands of jobs in California. The governor signed AB 2011 and SB 6, which together will allow for more affordable housing to be built in underused commercial areas typically reserved for retail, office and parking. The bills would create thousands of good-paying jobs and ramp up housing near public transit areas, Newsom’s office said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

Oregon gubernatorial candidates clash over guns, abortion

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The three women who want to be Oregon’s next governor clashed Tuesday over gun control, abortions and other hot-button issues at an in-person debate, just six weeks before election day. Democratic nominee and former Oregon House Speaker Tina Kotek set the tone earlier Tuesday by tweeting a video saying that an election victory by either Republican candidate Christine Drazan or unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson would usher in “a right-wing Oregon.” At the debate in Bend, Oregon, Kotek was alone in saying she would support a gun-control measure that has received enough voter signatures to get on the November ballot. Johnson and Drazan said they oppose it. The measure would require people wanting to purchase a gun to first qualify for a permit and is one of the strictest gun-control measures in the nation. The epidemic of mass shootings in the nation recently hit Bend, a town near the Cascade Range which was the scene of a shooting at a supermarket on Aug. 28 in which the gunmen fired more than 100 rounds, killing two people before fatally shooting himself.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United States#Politics State#Politics Governor#Democratic#Commitment To America#The Texas Tribune Summit#House
CBS San Francisco

Gov. Newsom rejects mandatory kindergarten law

SACRAMENTO -- Beyond what they learn academically in kindergarten, students learn everyday routines: how to take care of class materials and how to be kind to their peers, according to Golden Empire Elementary School kindergarten teacher Carla Randazzo.While developing those skills became more difficult for students going to school online during the pandemic, occasionally, a student entering first grade at Golden Empire didn't attend kindergarten at all, Randazzo said. Nearly two-thirds of students at the Sacramento school are English learners."Those kids just start out having to climb uphill," she said. "They need a lot of support to be successful."Randazzo always...
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KRON4 News

Gov. Newsom signs several laws to protect animal welfare

(BCN) — Governor Gavin Newsom on Monday signed several measures that he says will advance animal welfare in the state, his office announced. Senate Bill 879, also known as the PET Act (Prohibiting Extraneous Testing) was put forth by Senator Scott Wiener (D-SF) and aims to end “unnecessary” toxicological testing on dogs and cats. SB […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

Insurers say California's inaction threatens auto policies

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Top U.S. insurance companies and associations say California is risking a crisis in the nation’s largest automobile insurance market by refusing to approve any rate increases for more than two years, since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. The companies already are cutting back...
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy