Nord Stream 2 gas leak drains into Baltic Sea: Danish authorities

By Chloe Folmar
The Hill
 3 days ago
(AP Photo/Michael Probst) Pipes of the gas storage plant Reckrod are pictured near Eiterfeld, central Germany, Thursday, July 14, 2022, after the Nord Stream 1 pipeline was shut down due to maintenance. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)

A gas leak from Russia’s Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline drained into the Baltic Sea, Danish authorities said Monday, adding that a drop in pressure was detected and advising that ships should not come within 5 nautical miles of the island of Bornholm.

Outside that zone, the Danish Energy Agency wrote in a statement that there were no security risks posed and that the incident “is not expected to have consequences for the security of Danish gas supply.”

“The preliminary assessment indicates that a leak has occurred from one of the two Nord Stream 2 pipelines in the Danish area Southeast of Dueodde at Bornholm,” the agency wrote.

The Nord Stream company in charge of the pipeline confirmed a leak occurred in a brief statement published on Monday.

Reuters reported that the government of Germany, into which the Nord Stream 2 pipeline stretches, was in touch with Danish authorities and working with local law enforcement to determine the source of the leak.

The pipeline, which was intended to double the volume of gas coming from Russia directly to Germany, has been at the center of an escalating energy crisis since Russia invaded Ukraine, sending gas prices soaring worldwide.

Germany froze the $11 billion gas project after Russia began recognizing breakaway regions of Ukraine in the day leading up to the war in February.

Fox News

Russia says Germany 'crossed' red line in arms supply to Ukraine

Russia's ambassador to Germany Sergey Nechayev told state-owned media on Friday that Germany had "crossed" a red line by proving arms to Ukraine. "Supplying the Ukrainian regime with German weapons is not only against Russian servicemen, but also against the Donbas civilians," Nechayev told RT. "It is certainly the red line which the German authorities should not have crossed."
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Russian commanders in Kherson face mutiny as entire regiment refuses to fight due to lack of supplies and no pay while Ukraine continues a series of counterattacks

Russian commanders in occupied southern Ukraine are facing mass mutinies as regiments refuse to fight due to a lack of basic supplies and no pay, it has been claimed. The Russian 127th regiment of the 1st army corps reportedly ignored orders to join a battle near the southern city of Kherson, according to intelligence cited by Ukraine's southern operational command.
MILITARY
