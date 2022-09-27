Read full article on original website
Former Dallas Cowboys Tight End Has Died At 31
Former Dallas Cowboys tight end Gavin Escobar has passed away in a tragic rock climbing accident, according to reports. Escobar was one of two climbers found dead on the rockface of a mountainside near Idyllwild in California on Wednesday. He was 31. According to KESQ, a report of "hikers down"...
saturdaytradition.com
James Franklin reveals purpose behind getting second-team players into games earlier in 2022
James Franklin has been giving second-team players on the roster more playing time this season. He talked about why he has been doing that in a recent interview. Franklin stated that he has been trying to create more depth on his team by doing so. He also stated that one of the motivations for this came from previous experiences.
saturdaytradition.com
Russell Wilson hilariously responds to Eli Manning's MNF comment: 'I'm 3-0 against Chad Powers
Russell Wilson has gotten off to a rough start stat-wise as starting quarterback for the Denver Broncos. However, the Broncos are on top of the AFC West along with the Kansas City Chiefs at 2-1. Monday night, when Wilson was struggling against the San Francisco 49ers, Eli Manning quipped on...
saturdaytradition.com
Tua Tagovailoa carted off field following scary incident on Thursday Night Football
Tua Tagovailoa was dinged up in Miami Dolphins’ Sunday game against the Buffalo Bills. Unfortunately, he was injured once again on Thursday Night Football, and this injury appeared especially serious. In the second quarter, Tagovailoa was wrapped up and taken down for a sack by the Cincinnati Bengal defense....
saturdaytradition.com
Ryan Day names emergency running back for the Buckeyes moving forward
Ohio State hasn’t seemed to struggle with much, but the Buckeyes are thin at the RB position. So much so, in fact, that head coach Ryan Day has named Chip Trayanum – a linebacker for the Buckeyes and former RB – as backup. Day said on Monday...
saturdaytradition.com
Former Nebraska coach calls Tom Allen a 'clown,' in describing why Huskers cannot lose to Indiana
Former Nebraska coach Rick Kaczenski appeared on the Hail Varsity Radio Show Wednesday and absolutely torched Indiana head coach Tom Allen. It’s worth noting that Kaczenski has not been a part of the Nebraska program since a domestic assault saw him fired in 2015. “Let’s be honest, Tom Allen,...
saturdaytradition.com
2 B1G program have highest graded defenses through Week 4
There are some great defenses around the country, but the B1G is home to the 2 highest graded ones in the country by PFF. Their grades were posted about by the PFF College account on Twitter. Michigan and Iowa have been dominating on defense. Iowa has the highest grade of...
saturdaytradition.com
Mark Whipple jokes about reaction to Mickey Joseph's appointment as Nebraska's interim HC
Nebraska offensive coordinator Mark Whipple poked fun at interim head coach Mickey Joseph. Joseph took over the role as the interim head coach after Week 2 when Scott Frost was fired by Nebraska after the Georgia Southern loss. Joseph suffered a 35-point loss to Oklahoma in his interim head coaching debut with Nebraska.
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan QB JJ McCarthy leads all passers in one key stat
Sophomore quarterback J.J. McCarthy has been great for the Michigan Wolverines ever since he took the starting job from the incumbent, Cade McNamara. The Wolverines are 4-0 and ranked No. 4 in all of college football. McNamara started Michigan’s first game in what was sold as a “rotating start” quarterback system by Jim Harbaugh. McCarthy got the start in Week 2 and never gave it back. That’s not surprising considering his pedigree. He is a former 5-star quarterback, after all.
saturdaytradition.com
Jyaire Brown has high praise for Ryan Day, Tim Walton after handling of early penalty against Wisconsin
Jyaire Brown was called for a pass interference penalty that gave Wisconsin a first down on Saturday. He spoke about how much it meant to him that the coaches had his back per Chase Brown of Eleven Warriors. Brown was quick to laugh about the play and stated that the...
saturdaytradition.com
Jalen Hurts considered a transfer to 1 B1G program until conversation with Nick Saban
Jalen Hurts was so close to joining the Maryland Terrapins football team in 2019 but chose to play for the Oklahoma Sooners after a talk with head coach Nick Saban. On Thursday, Saban revealed Hurts was considering Maryland or Miami as a transfer until Saban asked the quarterback “Who’s got the best players on offense?” Hurts admitted that was Oklahoma, and Saban told him that’s where he should go.
saturdaytradition.com
ESPN's Stanford Steve puts Michigan on upset alert for road trip vs. Iowa
ESPN’s Stanford Steve broke down the upcoming game between No. 4 Michigan and unraked Iowa during a SportsCenter appearance with Scott Van Pelt. Needless to say, this game is intriguing for a number of reasons. “Michgan hits the road to take on Iowa,” said Van Pelt as he set...
saturdaytradition.com
Ryan Day takes jab at officials when explaining why it's hard to play tempo on offense
Ryan Day explained why it is harder to play up-tempo on offense in this day and age on Thursday. Day must wonder how Tennessee and Ole Miss do it. Ohio State likes playing up-tempo offense as well, but Day says its harder to do now because “the referee just stands over the ball for 10 seconds and looks at you.
saturdaytradition.com
CBS Sports Network crew picks 2 B1G upsets in Week 5
We have some huge B1G matchups this Saturday for Week 5. That also means some potential upsets throughout the conference. The CBS Sports Network crew tackled the full slate of college football games recently, and two analysts picked upsets out of the B1G. Former UCLA head coach Rick Neuheisel is...
saturdaytradition.com
Power ranking the top 10 players in the Big Ten heading into Week 5: Blake Corum coming through
The sorting process continues here at ST Rankings Central. We had to make room for 5 new members to our exclusive club. Michigan RB Blake Corum led a handful of Big Ten players who forced us to pay attention in Week 4. We’re looking for “wow” factor, dominant stats, value added to one’s team and undeniable skill.
saturdaytradition.com
ESPN's FPI predicts outcome of Purdue-Minnesota B1G West battle
ESPN’s FPI is projecting the Week 5 slate of college football games, and the B1G West battle between Purdue and Minnesota is of particular interest. The two teams have taken different routes coming out of the gate for 2022 with PJ Fleck’s Minnesota squad off to a dominant 4-0 start to the season. After cruising in nonconference play, the Gophers steamrolled Michigan State on the road 34-7.
saturdaytradition.com
New DC Bill Busch uses colorful language to downplay 'tough spot' of taking over Husker defense
Nebraska defensive coordinator Bill Busch was thrusted into a brand new position after the regular season began. At the start of the season, Busch was Nebraska’s special teams coordinator. When former Nebraska head coach Scott Frost was fired on Sept. 11, the entire coaching staff received a facelift. Erik Chinander held on to his job as the defensive coordinator for the week leading up to the Oklahoma game, but he was eventually fired after the blow out loss to Oklahoma.
saturdaytradition.com
Kirk Ferentz shares thoughts on facing different Michigan QB in 2022
Ahead of Iowa’s matchup with Michigan this weekend, Hawekyes’ head coach Kirk Ferentz discussed the Wolverines’ quarterbacks JJ McCarthy and Cade McNamara and how much they change this year’s Michigan squad. Last year, Michigan dominated Iowa with McNamara at quarterback, and Ferentz believes McCarthy makes this...
saturdaytradition.com
James Franklin: Penn State remains 'psychotic' about 1-0 mentality in 2022
James Franklin is a firm believer of the 1-0 mentality for his team, so much so that he is driving his team crazy, according to the Athletic’s Audrey Snyder. To drive home his point, Franklin said the program is “psychotic” about the 1-0 mentality. No. 11 Penn...
saturdaytradition.com
ESPN's FPI predicts the outcome of Indiana at Nebraska
After previously playing out-of-conference opponents that have been to the College Football Playoff (Cincinnati, Oklahoma), it’s back to conference play for Indiana and Nebraska. The Hoosiers and Cornhuskers face off Saturday night at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln. Saturday was long thought to be a potential farewell date for Scott...
