Dallas, TX

Former Dallas Cowboys Tight End Has Died At 31

Former Dallas Cowboys tight end Gavin Escobar has passed away in a tragic rock climbing accident, according to reports. Escobar was one of two climbers found dead on the rockface of a mountainside near Idyllwild in California on Wednesday. He was 31. According to KESQ, a report of "hikers down"...
saturdaytradition.com

2 B1G program have highest graded defenses through Week 4

There are some great defenses around the country, but the B1G is home to the 2 highest graded ones in the country by PFF. Their grades were posted about by the PFF College account on Twitter. Michigan and Iowa have been dominating on defense. Iowa has the highest grade of...
AMES, IA
Micah Parsons
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan QB JJ McCarthy leads all passers in one key stat

Sophomore quarterback J.J. McCarthy has been great for the Michigan Wolverines ever since he took the starting job from the incumbent, Cade McNamara. The Wolverines are 4-0 and ranked No. 4 in all of college football. McNamara started Michigan’s first game in what was sold as a “rotating start” quarterback system by Jim Harbaugh. McCarthy got the start in Week 2 and never gave it back. That’s not surprising considering his pedigree. He is a former 5-star quarterback, after all.
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Jalen Hurts considered a transfer to 1 B1G program until conversation with Nick Saban

Jalen Hurts was so close to joining the Maryland Terrapins football team in 2019 but chose to play for the Oklahoma Sooners after a talk with head coach Nick Saban. On Thursday, Saban revealed Hurts was considering Maryland or Miami as a transfer until Saban asked the quarterback “Who’s got the best players on offense?” Hurts admitted that was Oklahoma, and Saban told him that’s where he should go.
NORMAN, OK
saturdaytradition.com

CBS Sports Network crew picks 2 B1G upsets in Week 5

We have some huge B1G matchups this Saturday for Week 5. That also means some potential upsets throughout the conference. The CBS Sports Network crew tackled the full slate of college football games recently, and two analysts picked upsets out of the B1G. Former UCLA head coach Rick Neuheisel is...
MADISON, WI
saturdaytradition.com

ESPN's FPI predicts outcome of Purdue-Minnesota B1G West battle

ESPN’s FPI is projecting the Week 5 slate of college football games, and the B1G West battle between Purdue and Minnesota is of particular interest. The two teams have taken different routes coming out of the gate for 2022 with PJ Fleck’s Minnesota squad off to a dominant 4-0 start to the season. After cruising in nonconference play, the Gophers steamrolled Michigan State on the road 34-7.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
saturdaytradition.com

New DC Bill Busch uses colorful language to downplay 'tough spot' of taking over Husker defense

Nebraska defensive coordinator Bill Busch was thrusted into a brand new position after the regular season began. At the start of the season, Busch was Nebraska’s special teams coordinator. When former Nebraska head coach Scott Frost was fired on Sept. 11, the entire coaching staff received a facelift. Erik Chinander held on to his job as the defensive coordinator for the week leading up to the Oklahoma game, but he was eventually fired after the blow out loss to Oklahoma.
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Kirk Ferentz shares thoughts on facing different Michigan QB in 2022

Ahead of Iowa’s matchup with Michigan this weekend, Hawekyes’ head coach Kirk Ferentz discussed the Wolverines’ quarterbacks JJ McCarthy and Cade McNamara and how much they change this year’s Michigan squad. Last year, Michigan dominated Iowa with McNamara at quarterback, and Ferentz believes McCarthy makes this...
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

ESPN's FPI predicts the outcome of Indiana at Nebraska

After previously playing out-of-conference opponents that have been to the College Football Playoff (Cincinnati, Oklahoma), it’s back to conference play for Indiana and Nebraska. The Hoosiers and Cornhuskers face off Saturday night at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln. Saturday was long thought to be a potential farewell date for Scott...
LINCOLN, NE

