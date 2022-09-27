ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marietta, GA

Metro Atlanta shelter seeks to make difference in ‘unadoptable’ dogs lives

By Berndt Petersen, WSB-TV
 3 days ago
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Ashley Good believes every dog should have its day.

“An animal is for life. It’s not something you have for a couple of days and then give away,” Good said.

She is the director of the Homeless Pets Foundation. The nonprofit operates a no kill shelter in Marietta.

They try to find owners for the unadoptable — the dogs the government-run shelters would eventually have to put down.

Good’s husband, Dr. Phil Good, is the chief veterinarian. His father, Michael, started the foundation more than 20 years ago.

“These are animals that were not going to get the resources and rehabilitation to save them. They were eventually going to be euthanized. So when he saw something like this, he couldn’t turn away,” Dr. Good said.

Some of the dogs stay at the shelter for months before being adopted. Some for a couple of years. Ollie is a shepherd mix and has lived t here for four years.

The Goods say the pandemic, plus inflation, equals crowded animal shelters all over the metro. This shelter takes in as many hopeless cases as it can, so that more dogs — they hope Ollie is one of them — can have their day.

“The most amazing thing is seeing someone walk out of here feeling like they met someone — an animal — that will make a difference in their life,” Ashley said.

You can learn more about Ollie and the Homeless Pets Foundation here.

Residents inside Smyrna senior living center concerned about their living conditions Pictures inside of the Galleria Manor in Smyrna show dead roaches, among other things that have caused concerned among senior citizens who live there.

