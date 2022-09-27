GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. – Pat McLaughlin carded an even par round of 36 Tuesday to lead the Wahconah golf team to a 164-219 win over Mount Everett at Wyantenuck. “Pat had it 2 under at one point after making birdies on No. 3 and No. 4,” Wahconah coach Pete Terpak said. “I think Pat is on the verge of going real low. He's making it look real easy out there.”

