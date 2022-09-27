Read full article on original website
iBerkshires.com
Calvert Scores Four as Wahconah Boys Top Mount Everett
DALTON, Mass. – Brody Calvert scored four goals Thursday to lead the Wahconah boys soccer team to a 6-2 win over Mount Everett. Ryan Marauszwski had a goal and two assists, and Brady Payson had a goal and an assist in the win. Nathaniel Von Ruden scored with an...
iBerkshires.com
Ezan, Castro Lead Taconic Boys to Eighth Straight Win
PITTSFIELD, Mass. – Ezra Ezan and Reynaldo Castro each scored a pair of goals Thursday to lead the Taconic boys soccer team to a 6-3 win over Westfield Tech. Luke Murphy and Eric Quaidoo each scored a goal, and Job Vengalil finished with two assists in the win. Taconic...
iBerkshires.com
Taconic Shuts Out Ludlow, Evens Record at 2-2
PITTSFIELD, Mass. – Just because the Taconic football team won 34-0 against Ludlow on Thursday night, do not think the Thunder did not face any adversity in the game. It did – in the form of penalty flags that have proven costly for this Taconic squad in the past.
iBerkshires.com
Feder, McCann Tech Girls Blank Putnam Voc
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. – Emily Feder scored a goal and set up two more on Thursday as the McCann Tech girls soccer team defeated Putnam Vocational, 7-0. Seven different players scored for the Hornets. Catryna Marsh finished with a goal and an assist. McCann Tech (6-2) goes to Westfield...
iBerkshires.com
Saunders Leads Drury to Win at Mount Everett
SHEFFIELD, Mass. – Madison Saunders scored a second-half goal Wednesday to give the Drury girls soccer team a 1-0 win over Mount Everett. Saunders converted an assist from Alyssa Russell for the game’s only scoring. “It was a good defensive battle tonight on both ends,” Mount Everett coach...
iBerkshires.com
Ludlow Boys Top Monument Mountain
GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. – Four different players scored a goal for the Ludlow boys soccer team in a 4-0 win over Monument Mountain on Wednesday. Luke Arienti made 10 saves for the Spartans in the loss. Monument Mountain (4-3-1) goes to Monson on Saturday.
iBerkshires.com
Wahconah Survives Thriller Against Lee to Go to 10-0
DALTON, Mass. – After winning two straight sets and taking a five-point lead in the fourth, it looked like the Wahconah volleyball team was poised to put away its 10th win on Wednesday night. It did, but it took a little longer than Wahconah might have expected. Lee climbed...
iBerkshires.com
McLaughlin Powers Unbeaten Wahconah Past Mount Everett
GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. – Pat McLaughlin carded an even par round of 36 Tuesday to lead the Wahconah golf team to a 164-219 win over Mount Everett at Wyantenuck. “Pat had it 2 under at one point after making birdies on No. 3 and No. 4,” Wahconah coach Pete Terpak said. “I think Pat is on the verge of going real low. He's making it look real easy out there.”
iBerkshires.com
Quick Start Propels Drury Past McCann Tech
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — The Drury football team’s first half performance was enough to take down city rival McCann Tech, under the lights, 27-2, on Thursday. You couldn’t ask for a better start if you were a Drury fan as the Blue Devils’ Louis Guilotte went 60 yards for a score on the opening play.
iBerkshires.com
Breitmaier, Kaley Lift Wahconah Golfers to 9-0 Record
GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. – Monument Mountain’s Bradley Danyluck earned medalist honors, but Wahconah pulled out a narrow 178-181 win over the Spartans at Wyantenuck on Wednesday. Danyluck finished with a 41 to lead the field. Wahconah pulled out the match on the strength of a pair of 42s...
iBerkshires.com
Hetherington Scores as Improved Mounties Draw with Pope Francis
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. – Ryan Davis scored in the 72nd minute Wednesday to give the Pope Francis boys soccer team a 1-1 tie with Mount Greylock. Eamon Hetherington scored with an assist from Declan Rogers midway through the second half to give the Mounties a 1-0 lead. “We lost 4-0...
iBerkshires.com
Unbeaten Taconic Boys Top Commerce
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. – Reynaldo Castro had a goal and an assist Wednesday to lead the Taconic boys soccer team to a 3-1 win over Commerce. Luke Murphy and Ezra Ezan also scored for the Thunder. Taconic (8-0-1) hosts Westfield Tech on Friday.
iBerkshires.com
Longmeadow Girls Shut Out Wahconah
DALTON, Mass. – Jamie Greenman scored a pair of goals Tuesday to lead the Longmeadow girls soccer team to a 4-0 win at Wahconah. Edriana Collins made 17 saves for Wahconah. “We battled, but Longmeadow is resilient,” coach Maggie Rivers said. “They pressured us and just didn’t let up. We’re hoping to turn things around for Mount Greylock on Friday.”
iBerkshires.com
Godfrey Hat Trick Lifts Hoosac Valley Boys Past Drury
CHESHIRE, Mass. – Ian Godfrey had a hat trick Tuesday to lead the Hoosac Valley boys soccer team to a 5-1 win over Drury. Godfrey also assisted on a pair of goals by Dylan Rohlfs to balance out the scoring for the Hurricanes. Miles Beauchamp scored for Drury (0-6-1),...
iBerkshires.com
McCann Tech Harriers Split on Road
EASTHAMPTON, Mass. – Camryn Moran and Daniel McGrory placed second and third, respectively, in their Tuesday cross country races to lead the McCan Tech girls and boys to dual meet wins over Easthampton. Pioneer Valley Chinese Immersion Charter School emerged on top in both its dual meets against the...
iBerkshires.com
Cooper, Touponce Spark McCann Tech Offense in Win
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. – Jack Cooper and Jake Touponce each had a goal and two assists Wednesday as the McCann Tech boys soccer team beat Putnam Voc, 8-2, for the Hornets’ third straight win. Ivan Liang scored a pair of goals, and Sean Rousseau had a goal and...
iBerkshires.com
Monument Mountain Girls Come Back to Tie Granby
GRANBY, Mass. – Iris Firth scored in the first minute of the second half to erase a half-time deficit and send the Monument Mountain girls soccer team to a 1-1 tie against Granby on Monday. Sophia Gagnon scored for the Rams in the 15th minute to give her team...
iBerkshires.com
Scott Leads McCann Tech Golfers Past Central
ADAMS, Mass. -- Keeghen Scott won one of two contested matches Tuesday at Forest Park as the McCann Tech golf team posted a 21-3 win over Springfield Central. Scott, playing in the second position, swept Central's Anessya Love, 4-0, and took medalist honors with the day's low round of 47.
iBerkshires.com
Big Run from Galliher Keys Taconic Win at Pittsfield
PITTSFIELD, Mass. – On a Taconic volleyball team laden with juniors and seniors, it was sophomore Jadyn Galliher who delivered the biggest points of Tuesday’s three-set win over PIttsfield High. Galliher went to the service line with her team up a set but down, 23-20, in the second.
iBerkshires.com
Run for the Hills Road Race set for Oct. 16
GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. — Run for the Hills, the Great Barrington Land Conservancy’s traditional road race is set for Oct. 16, where participants can run 10K and 5K routes through the Berkshire Hills. The event will take place at the site of the Kilpatrick Athletic Center at Bard...
