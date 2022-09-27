ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheshire, MA

Comments / 0

Related
iBerkshires.com

Martin Leads Taconic Girls Past Hampden Charter

PITTSFIELD, Mass. -- Tiffin Martin scored four goals Wednesday to lead the Taconic girls soccer team to a 6-1 win over Hampden Charter. Ava Maffuccio scored twice in the win at Berkshire Community College. Olivia Legree and Matilda Delsignore split time in goal to earn the win. Taconic (2-3-2) hosts...
PITTSFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

Calvert Scores Four as Wahconah Boys Top Mount Everett

DALTON, Mass. – Brody Calvert scored four goals Thursday to lead the Wahconah boys soccer team to a 6-2 win over Mount Everett. Ryan Marauszwski had a goal and two assists, and Brady Payson had a goal and an assist in the win. Nathaniel Von Ruden scored with an...
DALTON, MA
iBerkshires.com

Taconic Shuts Out Ludlow, Evens Record at 2-2

PITTSFIELD, Mass. – Just because the Taconic football team won 34-0 against Ludlow on Thursday night, do not think the Thunder did not face any adversity in the game. It did – in the form of penalty flags that have proven costly for this Taconic squad in the past.
LUDLOW, MA
iBerkshires.com

Ezan, Castro Lead Taconic Boys to Eighth Straight Win

PITTSFIELD, Mass. – Ezra Ezan and Reynaldo Castro each scored a pair of goals Thursday to lead the Taconic boys soccer team to a 6-3 win over Westfield Tech. Luke Murphy and Eric Quaidoo each scored a goal, and Job Vengalil finished with two assists in the win. Taconic...
PITTSFIELD, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Sports
City
Cheshire, MA
City
Drury, MA
Springfield, MA
Sports
City
Springfield, MA
iBerkshires.com

Pittsfield Boys Edge Taconic

PITTSFIELD, Mass. -- Pittsfield’s Asa Chard placed sixth overall Wednesday to lead the Generals to a narrow, 29-30, dual meet win over city rival Taconic at Reid Middle School. Chard finished in a time of 19 minutes, 32.64 seconds and got help from teammates Silas Sims, Seth Aitken and...
PITTSFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

Lenox Girls, Boys Clean Up at Home

LENOX, Mass. -- The Lenox girls and boys cross country teams Wednesday dominated on their home course, taking three dual meets apiece and more than half of the top 10 individual places in a five-team meet. For the girls, Alice Culver led the way with a time of 20 minutes,...
LENOX, MA
iBerkshires.com

Saunders Leads Drury to Win at Mount Everett

SHEFFIELD, Mass. – Madison Saunders scored a second-half goal Wednesday to give the Drury girls soccer team a 1-0 win over Mount Everett. Saunders converted an assist from Alyssa Russell for the game’s only scoring. “It was a good defensive battle tonight on both ends,” Mount Everett coach...
NORTH ADAMS, MA
iBerkshires.com

Hetherington Scores as Improved Mounties Draw with Pope Francis

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. – Ryan Davis scored in the 72nd minute Wednesday to give the Pope Francis boys soccer team a 1-1 tie with Mount Greylock. Eamon Hetherington scored with an assist from Declan Rogers midway through the second half to give the Mounties a 1-0 lead. “We lost 4-0...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pvcs
iBerkshires.com

Longmeadow Girls Shut Out Wahconah

DALTON, Mass. – Jamie Greenman scored a pair of goals Tuesday to lead the Longmeadow girls soccer team to a 4-0 win at Wahconah. Edriana Collins made 17 saves for Wahconah. “We battled, but Longmeadow is resilient,” coach Maggie Rivers said. “They pressured us and just didn’t let up. We’re hoping to turn things around for Mount Greylock on Friday.”
LONGMEADOW, MA
iBerkshires.com

McLaughlin Powers Unbeaten Wahconah Past Mount Everett

GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. – Pat McLaughlin carded an even par round of 36 Tuesday to lead the Wahconah golf team to a 164-219 win over Mount Everett at Wyantenuck. “Pat had it 2 under at one point after making birdies on No. 3 and No. 4,” Wahconah coach Pete Terpak said. “I think Pat is on the verge of going real low. He's making it look real easy out there.”
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
iBerkshires.com

Cooper, Touponce Spark McCann Tech Offense in Win

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. – Jack Cooper and Jake Touponce each had a goal and two assists Wednesday as the McCann Tech boys soccer team beat Putnam Voc, 8-2, for the Hornets’ third straight win. Ivan Liang scored a pair of goals, and Sean Rousseau had a goal and...
NORTH ADAMS, MA
iBerkshires.com

Quick Start Propels Drury Past McCann Tech

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — The Drury football team’s first half performance was enough to take down city rival McCann Tech, under the lights, 27-2, on Thursday. You couldn’t ask for a better start if you were a Drury fan as the Blue Devils’ Louis Guilotte went 60 yards for a score on the opening play.
NORTH ADAMS, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
iBerkshires.com

McCann Tech Harriers Split on Road

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. – Camryn Moran and Daniel McGrory placed second and third, respectively, in their Tuesday cross country races to lead the McCan Tech girls and boys to dual meet wins over Easthampton. Pioneer Valley Chinese Immersion Charter School emerged on top in both its dual meets against the...
NORTH ADAMS, MA
iBerkshires.com

Scott Leads McCann Tech Golfers Past Central

ADAMS, Mass. -- Keeghen Scott won one of two contested matches Tuesday at Forest Park as the McCann Tech golf team posted a 21-3 win over Springfield Central. Scott, playing in the second position, swept Central's Anessya Love, 4-0, and took medalist honors with the day's low round of 47.
NORTH ADAMS, MA
iBerkshires.com

Mohawk Trail Tops McCann Tech Golfers

ASHFIELD, Mass. – The Mohawk Trail golf team Monday earned a 20-4 win over McCann Tech. The Hornets got a point and a half from Nolan Booth in the third spot in the lineup. Mason Rondeau and Keeghen Scott each earned a point, and Logan Driscoll dropped his match, 3.5-.5.
NORTH ADAMS, MA
iBerkshires.com

Monument Mountain Girls Come Back to Tie Granby

GRANBY, Mass. – Iris Firth scored in the first minute of the second half to erase a half-time deficit and send the Monument Mountain girls soccer team to a 1-1 tie against Granby on Monday. Sophia Gagnon scored for the Rams in the 15th minute to give her team...
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
iBerkshires.com

Big Run from Galliher Keys Taconic Win at Pittsfield

PITTSFIELD, Mass. – On a Taconic volleyball team laden with juniors and seniors, it was sophomore Jadyn Galliher who delivered the biggest points of Tuesday’s three-set win over PIttsfield High. Galliher went to the service line with her team up a set but down, 23-20, in the second.
PITTSFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

Run for the Hills Road Race set for Oct. 16

GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. — Run for the Hills, the Great Barrington Land Conservancy’s traditional road race is set for Oct. 16, where participants can run 10K and 5K routes through the Berkshire Hills. The event will take place at the site of the Kilpatrick Athletic Center at Bard...
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
iBerkshires.com

BMC Renaming Cancer Center After Former President, CEO

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Berkshire Health Systems is renaming the BMC Cancer Center to honor former health system President and CEO David E. Phelps in recognition of his leadership in the development of the center and its membership in the Dana-Farber Cancer Care Collaborative. The new name is the Phelps...
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
iBerkshires.com

PCTV to Host Video Production Training Series

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Pittsfield Community Television announced its Production Training Series for the Fall 2022 season, focusing on field production and the creation of video on-location using camcorders and associated equipment. The series is open to the public, and it is not required to attend every session to participate....
PITTSFIELD, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy