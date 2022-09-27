ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
China

Japan holding state funeral for ex-leader Abe amid tensions

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0r9nCL_0iBOTeCh00

Japan is filled with tension, rather than sadness, on Tuesday as a rare state funeral for the assassinated former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe , one of the most divisive leader, deeply splits the nation.

Tokyo was under maximum security, with a large number of uniformed police mobilize around the Budokan hall, where the funeral is being held, and major train stations. Roads around the venue are closed throughout the day, and coin lockers at main stations were sealed for security.

Hours before the ceremony began, dozens of people carrying bouquets of flowers queued at public flower-laying stands at nearby Kudanzaka park.

Opponents of the state-sponsored honor were to hold rallies elsewhere in Tokyo and around the country. They say tax money should be spent on more meaningful causes, such as to address widening economic disparities caused by Abe’s policies.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has been criticized for forcing the costly event for Abe, who was assassinated in July, amid widening controversy about him and the governing party’s decades-long cozy relations with the ultra-conservative Unification Church, accused of raking in huge donations by brainwashing adherents.

Kishida says the longest-serving leader in Japan’s modern political history deserves the honor.

The government says the funeral is not meant to force anyone to honor Abe. But most of the nation’s 47 prefectural governments are to fly the flag at half-staff and observe a moment of silence.

Opponents say Kishida’s one-sided decision without parliamentary approval was undemocratic, a reminder of how the prewar imperialist government used state funerals to fan nationalism. The prewar funeral law was abolished after World War II. The only postwar state funeral for a political leader, for Shigeru Yoshida in 1967, also faced criticism for lacking legal bases.

“Spending our valuable tax money on the state funeral with no legal basis is an act that tramples on the constitution," rally organizer Takakage Fujita said at Monday's indoor rally.

About 1.7 billion yen ($11.8 million) is needed for the venue, security, transportation and accommodation for the guests, the government said.

In a perceived defense for attacks on the funeral, Kishida launched marathon talks with visiting foreign leaders in what he calls “funeral diplomacy” to strengthen ties as Japan faces regional and global challenges, including threats from China, Russia and North Korea. He was to meet about 40 foreign leaders through Wednesday. No Group of Seven leaders are attending.

Kishida met about 10 of them Monday, including U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, Vietnamese President Nguyen Xuan Phuc and Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte. He will meet with his Australian and Indian counterparts separately and host a reception Tuesday.

About 4,300 people, including Japanese lawmakers and foreign and local dignitaries, are attending the funeral.

Japanese troops will line the streets around the venue, and 20 of them will perform guards of honor outside of Abe's home as his family leaves, then there will be a 19-volley salute.

The ceremony will start when Abe's widow Akie Abe enters the hall carrying a urn containing the ashes of Abe, placed in a wooden box and wrapped in white cloth. The former leader was cremated after a private funeral at a Tokyo temple days after his death.

Government, parliamentary and judicial representatives, including Kishida, will make condolence speeches, followed by Akie Abe.

The main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan and the Japanese Communist Party are boycotting the funeral, along with others.

Abe’s opponents recall his attempts to whitewash Japan’s wartime atrocities, his push for more military spending, his reactionary view of gender roles and a leadership seen as autocratic and supportive of cronyism.

Protests of the funeral have increased as more details emerged about Abe’s and LDP lawmakers’ connection to the Unification Church. The South Korea-based church has built close ties with LDP lawmakers over shared interests in conservative causes.

“The fact that the close ties between the LDP and the Unification Church may have interfered with policymaking processes is seen by Japanese people as a greater threat to democracy than Abe’s assassination,” wrote Hosei University political science professor Jiro Yamaguchi said in his recent article.

A group of lawyers filed a number of lawsuits at courts around the country to stop the funeral, though one of them was reportedly dismissed Monday. An elderly man had set himself on fire near the prime minister’s office in an apparent protest of the funeral.

The suspect in Abe's assassination reportedly targeted him because of Abe's and his party's ties to the church, which he said ruined his life.

Abe's grandfather, former Prime Minister Nobusuke Kishi, helped the church take root in Japan and is now seen as a key figure in the scandal. Opponents say holding a state funeral for Abe is equivalent to an endorsement of party ties to the Unification Church.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Japan summons Russian ambassador after its diplomat is ‘brutally interrogated’ in Moscow

Japan has demanded an apology from Russia after its diplomat was blindfolded and physically restrained during an interrogation and accused of being a spy, deepening a diplomatic row between the two countries.Tatsunori Motoki, who worked at the Japanese consulate general, was detained in Vladivostok in Russia’s far east on allegations that he obtained classified information about Russia, the foreign ministry in Moscow said.On Monday, Russia‘s foreign ministry notified Japan‘s embassy in Moscow that the official had been declared “persona non grata”, or an undesirable person, on grounds that he conducted illegal espionage activity, and ordered him to leave the country...
POLITICS
The Independent

Ukraine war - live: Russia warns against attacking annexed regions ahead of takeover

An attack by Ukraine on annexed regions would be considered an attack on Russia, the Kremlin said as it prepared to take over chunks of its neighbouring country. Vladimir Putin is set to formally declare parts of southern and eastern Ukraine as Russian territory on Friday amid international outcry over the move. Western leaders have said this annexation would be illegal and they would not recognise the four regions - Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia - as part of Russia. Referendums were held last week over whether these Russian-controlled areas of Ukraine should become part of territory. They were...
POLITICS
The Independent

Truss condemns Putin’s ‘illegal’ plans to annex Ukrainian regions

Liz Truss has accused Vladimir Putin of breaching international law, as the Russian President plans to formally annex four Ukrainian regions.Moscow is preparing to annex the four areas of Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia into Russia after internationally-criticised referendum votes as part of its invasion of Ukraine, with the Kremlin expected to formally complete the process on Friday.In a statement, the Prime Minister said: “Vladimir Putin has, once again, acted in violation of international law with clear disregard for the lives of the Ukrainian people he claims to represent.I spoke to President @ZelenskyyUa earlier to underline steadfast 🇬🇧 support in...
POLITICS
The Independent

At least 25 killed in Russian shelling as Putin set to annex Ukrainian regions

An attack on a humanitarian convoy has left at least 25 people dead and 50 injured in the southeastern city of Zaporizhzhia, just hours before Vladimir Putin was set to formally announce the annexation of four regions in Ukraine.One of those regions is Zaporizhzhia, but not the city itself where the attack took place, which remains in Ukrainian hands.Ukraine’s general prosecutor’s office said Russia shelling left deep craters and sent shrapnel tearing through the humanitarian convoy’s vehicles, killing their passengers. Nearby buildings were demolished. Trash bags, blankets and, for one victim, a blood-soaked towel, were used to cover bodies.Russian-installed...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sara Duterte
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Nobusuke Kishi
Person
Shinzo Abe
Person
Akie Abe
Person
Fumio Kishida
Newsweek

Conscripted Russian Soldier Immediately Surrenders to Ukraine Forces

A Russian soldier has surrendered to Ukrainian forces, just days after being deployed to fight under President Vladimir Putin's nationwide partial mobilization, according to an official. Anton Gerashchenko, adviser to Ukraine's minister of internal affairs, posted a video on his Telegram channel on Tuesday purportedly showing a Russian soldier who...
MILITARY
The Independent

Abducted, beaten, tortured: What happened to Ukrainians who refused to vote in Russia’s referendums

Ukrainians have told how people, including pensioners, were abducted at gunpoint from their homes, held in solitary confinement and tortured for refusing to vote in Russia’s “sham” referendums.As President Vladimir Putin prepares to announce the annexation of four areas of southern and eastern Ukraine - a land grab which the West and Kyiv says it will refuse to recognise - terrified residents in the occupied areas of Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson, have told The Independent how separatist troops and local supporters tried to force people to vote.They said volunteers carrying pro-referendum leaflets were physically dragging people to polling stations...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Funerals#Japanese People#Unification Church
The Independent

Israeli child and father escape ‘cult’ after camp raided by Mossad and Mexican police

Police removed a group of children who were being held by a "dangerous cult" in the jungles of Mexico, allowing for a father and his three-year-old son to escape and return to their home in Israel. The group, Lev Tahor — meaning "Pure Heart" in Hebrew — has been accused by Israel of engaging in human trafficking, of serious sexual offenses including rape and has earned the nickname of the "Jewish Taliban" for its strict dress code. Members of the group deny those claims, and say they are targeted based on their beliefs.Law enforcement officers from Mexico and Israel —...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Protests could dismantle Iran’s morality police, campaigners say

Protests which have erupted across Iran could topple the police force which monitors and arrests women who infringe the Islamic dress code, a prominent global human rights organisation has warned.Rothna Begum, a senior researcher in the women’s rights division at Human Rights Watch, told The Independent Iran’s morality police “could have their powers” removed due to the backlash they are facing.Her comments come after Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Kurdish woman, was placed in one of the morality police’s vehicles before dying in police custody in mid-September.Ms Amini was detained by the morality police for allegedly infringing Iran’s stringent rules...
PROTESTS
The Independent

Trump-backed Joe Kent accused of spreading conspiracy theories by calling Covid vaccine ‘experimental gene therapy’

Trump-backed congressional candidate Joe Kent has been accused of spreading conspiracy theories after he called the Covid vaccine an “experimental gene therapy” during a testy, sold-out debate in Washington state.Little more than 40 days before voters across the country go to the polls in the midterm elections, Mr Kent clashed with Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, in their first debate in the showdown for Washington’s third congressional district.In a debate held in the city of Vancouver, Washington, located about 150 miles south of Seattle, the pair clashed over abortion rights, whether or not to accept federal funding for local projects,...
PHARMACEUTICALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
Country
Japan
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
China
The Independent

Why the West fears Bolsonaro could ignore Brazil election result

To roars of approval from whipped-up followers, Jair Bolsonaro declared at a campaign rally: “This will end one of three ways, prison, victory or death – and I will not go to prison.”Victory appears to be slipping from him as Brazil draws closer to election day.  But behind the bombast, the hard-right president still has the power to unleash destructive forces that could seriously imperil the democratic future of South America’s largest nation.Bolsanaro is trailing by as much as 17 percentage points behind rival candidate Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in opinion polls. It means the leftist former president, more...
WORLD
The Independent

Chinese film ‘Return to Dust’ disappears from country’s cinemas despite huge earnings

Chinese film Return to Dust has disappeared from the country’s cinemas despite earning $14m (£12.5m) at the box office.The film was reportedly withdrawn from all cinemas and taken off all streaming platforms just weeks after its release. According to local Chinese outlets, mentioning the film on Weibo is also banned.Return to Dust is a Chinese drama film written and directed by Li Ruijun. According to the official synopsis, the storyline follows “the lives of Ma Youtie and Cao Guiying in rural Gansu.“Guiying is disabled, infertile, had been mistreated by her family, and is past the normal age by which women...
MOVIES
WPXI Pittsburgh

Russia's Putin opens signing event to annex parts of Ukraine

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin opened a Kremlin ceremony Friday to start the process of absorbing parts of Ukraine into Russia by saying he would sign laws to annex them despite international condemnation and protect the newly incorporated regions using “all available means.”
POLITICS
The Independent

Ukrainian official: Russian strike kills 23, wounds 28

A Ukrainian official says a Russian strike on the city of Zaporizhzhia has killed at least 23 people and wounded 28. Zaporizhzhia Regional Governor Oleksandr Starukh made the announcement in an online statement Friday. He said Russian forces targeted a humanitarian convoy heading to Russian-occupied territory. He posted images of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Records contradict Majewski's account of military punishment

Republican J.R. Majewski has centered his campaign for a competitive Ohio congressional seat around his biography as an Air Force veteran. But one of the big questions that has surfaced is why Majewski was told he could not reenlist in the Air Force after his initial four years were up. Majewski’s campaign said last week that he was punished and demoted after getting in a “brawl” in an Air Force dormitory in 2001. Military records obtained since then by The Associated Press, however, offer a different account of the circumstances, which military legal experts say would have played a...
OHIO STATE
The Associated Press

Putin: Russia will use all means to guard annexed regions

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin opened a Kremlin ceremony Friday to start the process of absorbing parts of Ukraine into Russia by saying he would sign laws to annex them despite international condemnation and protect the newly incorporated regions using “all available means.” The annexation ceremony in the Kremlin’s opulent white-and-gold St. George’s Hall was organized for Putin and the heads of the four regions of Ukraine to sign treaties for the areas to join Russia, in a sharp escalation of the seven-month conflict. At the beginning of the event, Putin urged Ukraine to sit down for talks but warned that Moscow would not give up the newly incorporated regions. The ceremony comes three days after the completion of Kremlin-orchestrated “referendums” on joining Russia that were dismissed by Kyiv and the West as a bare-faced land grab, held at gunpoint and based on lies.
POLITICS
The Independent

The Independent

863K+
Followers
276K+
Post
418M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy