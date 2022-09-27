Read full article on original website
Related
Hilaria Baldwin gives birth to Ilaria, her 7th baby with Alec Baldwin, his 8th
The Baldwin brood just got even bigger. Hilaria Baldwin gave birth Thursday, Sept. 22, welcoming her and Alec Baldwin’s seventh baby together — Ilaria Catalina Irena Baldwin. In a heartwarming Instagram reel, Hilaria Baldwin wrote, “She’s here! We are so excited to introduce you to our tiny dream...
Alec And Hilaria Baldwin Just Had Their Seventh Kid, And I Think I Need To Lie Down Over The Name
"Her Baldwinito siblings are spending the day bonding and welcoming her into our home."
Alec Baldwin and Wife Hilaria Welcome Seventh Child Together
Six was not enough for Alec Baldwin and his wife Hilaria, as they welcomed baby number seven to the Baldwin brood. This actually makes child number eight for the Beetlejuice star, People reports. Ilaria Catalina Irena Baldwin was born on Thursday, September 22. She was 6 lbs., 13 oz. in weight.
Arnold Schwarzenegger Says His Eldest Daughter, Katherine, Does Not Trust Him
Arnold Schwarzenegger has enjoyed a successful run of fame in politics, entertainment, business, and family. However, the Terminator star has proven himself incapable of keeping secrets. This has made his relationship with his family and friends difficult to maintain. Recently, during an episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, Arnold revealed that...
RELATED PEOPLE
Arnold Schwarzenegger & Maria Shriver Reunite 11 Years After Split For Son Patrick’s 29th Birthday
Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver posed with their son Patrick for a cute family photo to celebrate his 29th birthday on Monday, September 19. The Terminator star and his ex-wife had huge smiles on as Patrick held up a dessert with a birthday message on it. Despite having split up back in 2011, Arnold, 75, and Maria, 66, both looked glad to celebrate their son’s special day.
Malia Obama and her boyfriend Dawit Eklund wear matching outfits
Malia Obama and her rumored boyfriend Dawit Eklund were photographed together once more. This time, the pair appear to have coordinated outfits, and were spotted wearing almost identical pants. The two were photographed as they went on a walk in New York. At one point, the two turned to each...
Marie Osmond Shares A Rare Photo With Her Longtime Husband Steve Craig
Marie Osmond and her husband Steve Craig have had a whirlwind love story. They got married in 1982 but got divorced three years later. Later in life, they reconnected and got married for the second time in 2011. They have been together ever since but Marie doesn’t often share photos of the couple online.
Teresa Giudice Says She Will Never Reconcile With Joe and Melissa Gorga After Real Housewives Of New Jersey Fallout
We knew the newest season of Real Housewives of New Jersey — coming soon to Bravo, would be intense, but after Teresa Giudice’s latest revelation, it’s looking like it’ll be more than just that. As Teresa was preparing to walk down the aisle to marry her prince charming, Luis Ruelas, several reports came out revealing […] The post Teresa Giudice Says She Will Never Reconcile With Joe and Melissa Gorga After Real Housewives Of New Jersey Fallout appeared first on Reality Tea.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Jennifer Aniston, 53, Wears Nothing But Her LolaVie Shampoo As She Poses In The Shower
It’s easy for Jennifer Aniston to get our attention, especially when she’s sharing a revealing snap of herself! The Friends alum, 53, proved such is the case when she took to her Instagram on Sunday (September 4) to tease a new product from her hair care brand LolaVie. Posting a sassy snap of herself showering (in the nude, of course), Jennifer captioned it, “something’s coming 9.8.22”
Brad Pitt Reportedly Has His Eye on This Newly-Single Supermodel & We Never Saw This Couple Coming
After Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie split up back in 2019, both have been seen attached to some pretty unexpected celebrities. (Yes, we’re talking about those Jolie and The Weeknd rumors, and Pitt being linked to Arrested Development alum Alia Shawkat!) But this new match may be the most unexpected one yet. According to Page Six, Pitt has been out a few times with newly single model Emily Ratajkowski. We know; we didn’t expect that either. Per the new report, they “have been out a few times together,” but “are not officially dating.” Another source said, “People have been speculating about this...
Connie Britton Says She 'Just About Hit the Floor' After Barack Obama Said He Was a Fan of Hers
Connie Britton opened up about "the big moment" she learned Barack Obama was a fan of Friday Night Lights while walking the red carpet at the Emmy Awards on Monday Connie Britton is reflecting on the iconic moment when she met former president Barack Obama. On the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards red carpet Monday night, the White Lotus actress, 55, told E!'s Loni Love that she "had no idea" Obama, 61, was a fan of hers until they met. "When I was meeting him for the first time, I was just like, it's...
Jennifer Garner Holds Hands With Son Samuel, 10, As She Picks Him Up From School
School days! Jennifer Garner was seen picking up her youngest child Samuel after a day of hitting the books on Tuesday, September 6. The actress, 50, held her son’s hand as she helped carry his backpack. The mom and son duo looked like they were having a nice time together on their walk back from school.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fergie’s Reaction To Ex Josh Duhamel, 49, Marrying Audra Mari, 28, Revealed
Big girls clearly don’t cry! Josh Duhamel, 49, married former Miss World America, Audra Mari, 28, in her hometown of Fargo, North Dakota, on Sept. 10, and HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY learned that his superstar singer ex-wife, Fergie, 47, has nothing but love for them! “Fergie is happy for Josh and Audra,” a source close to Fergie told us. “Fergie has met Audra on several occasions and she thinks she is an awesome woman.”
Kelly Ripa Shares One Last Summer Photo Of Her Three Kids
Kelly Ripa is enjoying the last days of summer with her three kids before they go back to reality. Kelly shares Michael, Lola, and Joaquin with her husband Mark Consuelos. The kids are all grown up and going off on their own to forge their own paths. Michael is the...
Gigi Hadid & Leonardo DiCaprio’s Possible Romance Is ‘Upsetting’ For Zayn Malik
Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid‘s potential relationship is not sitting well with Zayn Malik, Gigi’s ex-boyfriend of six years and the father to their one daughter, Khai, who was born in Sept. 2020. “Zayn still has hopes of reuniting with Gigi, they’re on good terms right now for their daughter’s sake but he’s made it clear he would love another chance with her so all of this news about her and Leo has been upsetting for him,” a source close to the former One Direction star told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Gigi is doing her best to manage it all, but it’s definitely stirring up drama on Zayn’s side that she’s having to deal with.”
Pierce Brosnan Snuggles Up To Wife Keely Shaye Smith On Her 58th Birthday: ‘I Love You Dearly’
“Happy Birthday, my darling,” Pierce Brosnan wrote in celebration of Keely Shaye Brosnan (née Smith), turning 58 on Sept. 25. Pierce, 69, commemorated the occasion with a touching tribute, posting a photo of PDA to his Instagram page. In the pic, Keely snuggled her hubby from behind in some unknown location, a tropical flower in her hair. “I love you dearly,” wrote The World’s End star. “So many years of love, life, work, and play. Onwards we go!”
Christopher Schwarzenegger Shows Off Amazing Weight Loss At Patrick’s 29th Birthday: Before & After Pics
Christopher Schwarzenegger, 24, showed off the jaw-dropping results of his two-year weight loss journey at his brother Patrick Schwarzenegger‘s 29th birthday party on September 18. Christopher arrived at Nobu Malibu looking remarkably skinny and healthy, dressed in a grey collard shirt and a pair of blue pants. The youngest son of Arnold Schwarzenegger, 75, and Maria Shriver, 66, rocked some beard scruff along with his curly hair, as seen in the photo below.
Renée Zellweger ‘helped plan’ Ant Anstead’s son Hudson’s birthday party
Renée Zellweger played a big part in her boyfriend Ant Anstead’s son Hudson’s 3rd birthday party. When an Instagram user asked Anstead, 43, where Zellweger, 53, was when he posted party photos on Saturday, the former “Wheeler Dealers” host clarified that his girlfriend was not only in attendance but “helped plan the whole” event. “Two lucky boys!” he added. Anstead went on to tell his followers that his youngest child had “the best time” at the bash and “laughed so hard.” “I’m going to be finding confetti and glitter for the next few months,” he wrote. “Totally worth it! … I love how kids...
Pierce Brosnan says he painted ‘with his hands’ to handle late wife’s ovarian cancer diagnosis
Pierce Brosnan has admitted that painting with his hands helped him to handle his late wife’s ovarian cancer. The James Bond star was married to Australian actor Cassandra Harris from 1980 to her death in 1991, aged 43. The pair had one son, Sean, together. In a new interview,...
Kim Kardashian Is Reportedly Dating Again After Pete Davidson Split: Looking For An 'Older' Guy
It doesn’t look like Kim Kardashian is fond of the single life, as the 41-year-old Skims founder is reportedly already exploring the dating pool, after her nine-month relationship with 28-year-old former Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson ended earlier this month. A source reportedly told E! News that the...
E! News
215K+
Followers
52K+
Post
94M+
Views
ABOUT
Bringing you all the latest entertainment news!
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0