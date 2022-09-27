Read full article on original website
Tua Tagovailoa's 'Thursday Night Football' Injury Revealed
----- Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said that Tua Tagovailoa was "coherent" and "moving his extremities" before being stretchered off the field during the second quarter of Thursday's (September 29) game against the Cincinnati Bengals, according to Amazon Prime's Kaylee Hartung. ----- Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been...
Former Dallas Cowboys Tight End Has Died At 31
Former Dallas Cowboys tight end Gavin Escobar has passed away in a tragic rock climbing accident, according to reports. Escobar was one of two climbers found dead on the rockface of a mountainside near Idyllwild in California on Wednesday. He was 31. According to KESQ, a report of "hikers down"...
CBS Sports
Former Steelers great Hines Ward shares the main reason why he is not in the Hall of Fame
Hines Ward is quick to recall a 2008 game between the Steelers and Texans, a game where the former Steelers wideout caught two early touchdowns as Pittsburgh won in a rout. While the Steelers spent the majority of the second half running the ball and protecting their big lead, the Texans aired it out while utilizing the talents of their No. 1 wideout, Andre Johnson. The Steelers ultimately won the game, but Johnson finished with gaudier numbers. It's just one example of Ward winning the game but, based on circumstances outside of his control, not putting up bigger numbers than one of his peers.
CBS Sports
Giants legend Lawrence Taylor shouts out 'special' Micah Parsons after Cowboys' Monday Night win
Through the early part of his NFL career, Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons has proven to be the sort of unblockable nightmare off the edge that only comes about every so often. So much so that with 17 sacks to start his career and four in the first three games of the 2022 season, Parsons has drawn comparisons to the one and only Lawrence Taylor, who got to see the Cowboys' pass rushing terror for himself on Monday night.
CBS Sports
Saints' Taysom Hill: Limited in practice
Hill (rib) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, John Hendrix of SI.com reports. Hill's rib injury prevented him from suiting up Week 3 against the Panthers, but his presence on the field Wednesday in some capacity is a good sign for his odds of suiting up Sunday against the Vikings. Though Hill was moved to tight end in the spring, he took second-team reps at quarterback Wednesday while starter Jameis Winston (back/ankle) sat out, according to Stacey Dales of NFL Network. If Winston ends up missing Sunday's contest, Hill would be asked to handle the No. 2 role behind Andy Dalton, assuming Hill overcomes his own health concern.
CBS Sports
NFL Week 4 picks: Undefeated Eagles and Dolphins both lose, Vikings win in London, Raiders fall to 0-4
If Week 4 of the NFL season goes anything like Week 3, I might have to take a 14-month vacation to recover, because I'm not sure I can handle anymore craziness. What we saw in Week 3 was easily one of the wackiest weekends of football that the NFL has ever produced.
CBS Sports
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Season may be over
Shepard is scheduled to undergo additional tests Tuesday on the left knee injury he suffered in Monday's 23-16 loss to the Cowboys, and the Giants fear that the receiver's season could be over, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports. Initial tests on Shepard's knee weren't conclusive, but the 29-year-old looks like...
CBS Sports
Chargers' Keenan Allen: Exits Thursday's practice
Allen, who has been dealing with a hamstring injury, left Thursday's practice with a trainer, Jeff Miller of the Los Angeles Times reports. Allen, who has missed two straight games, logged a limited practice Wednesday, but his exit from Thursday's session is a situation to monitor ahead of Sunday's game against the Texans. If Allen is unable to return to action this weekend, Joshua Palmer and DeAndre Carter would continue to see added WR opportunities for the Chargers in Week 4.
CBS Sports
Bengals' Devin Asiasi: Suffers ankle injury Thursday
Asiasi is questionable to return to Thursday's matchup against the Dolphins due to an ankle injury. Asiasi failed to haul in his only target in the second quarter before picking up an ankle issue that may knock him out for the rest of the contest. If he's unable to return, Hayden Hurst and Mitchell Wilcox would be the only healthy tight ends available for Cincinnati.
CBS Sports
Panthers' Christian McCaffrey: Not spotted Thursday
McCaffrey (thigh) wasn't present at the portion of Thursday's practice open to the media, David Newton of ESPN.com reports. McCaffrey officially was a non-participant Wednesday due to a thigh concern, which appears as if it'll force a second straight absence to begin Week 4 prep. Coach Matt Rhule told Newton on Wednesday that the Panthers aren't concerned about McCaffrey's health, but his status still should be watched to ensure he'll be available Sunday against the Cardinals.
CBS Sports
Titans' Zach Cunningham: Sidelined again
Cunningham (elbow) did not practice Thursday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports. Cunningham had to exit Sunday's win over the Raiders early with the injury, and he has yet to practice this week. His status for Week 4 against the Colts is up in the air, although his participation level at practice Friday should give a clearer picture. if Cunningham is unable to play, Dylan Cole and Joe Jones will likely see an uptick in opportunity.
CBS Sports
Lions' Austin Seibert: Team sounds optimistic
Special teams coordinator Dave Fipp said Thursday that he "feels good" about Seibert's (groin) chances of being available for Sunday's game against the Seahawks, Kyle Meinke of MLive.com reports. Seibert missed two long field-goal tries during the Lions' Week 3 loss to the Vikings and didn't practice Wednesday due to...
CBS Sports
Jaguars' Zay Jones: Added to injury report
Jones didn't practice Thursday due to an ankle injury. Jones practiced fully Wednesday, so his addition to Jacksonville's injury report Thursday is notable. In this past Sunday's 38-10 win over the Chargers, Jones caught 10 of his team-high 11 targets for 85 yards and a TD.
CBS Sports
Rockets' Eric Gordon: Favorite to start at SF
Gordon is on a path to start at small forward ahead of Jae'Sean Tate, Kelly Iko of The Athletic reports. Iko notes that while Gordon will likely start for the Rockets, Tate still figures to be a big factor and will see a good chunk of minutes with the starters. The staff will likely tinker with the lineup options during training camp before figuring out how it wants to deploy it when the regular season fires up Oct. 19 versus the Hawks.
CBS Sports
Broncos' Baron Browning: Upgrades to full participant
Browning (knee) practiced in full Thursday. Browning suffered a right knee injury in Sunday's contest against the 49ers, but his ability to return as a full participant during Thursday's session indicates he's moved past the issue. The second-year linebacker figures to serve as a rotational piece within Denver's linebacker corps Sunday against the Raiders.
CBS Sports
Rams' Jordan Fuller: DNP at practice
Fuller (hamstring) did not practice Thursday, Gilbert Manzano of The Orange County Register reports. Fuller was unable to play in the Rams' Week 3 win over the Cardinals, and it appears he is still nursing the injury. With a Monday showdown against the divisional-rival 49ers looming, Fuller will be afforded an extra day to prepare. However, if he is unable to play, Terrell Burgess could be looking at continued extra opportunity.
CBS Sports
Rockies' Sean Bouchard: Reaches base three times
Bouchard went 2-for-3 with a walk Tuesday against the Giants. Bouchard collected his third consecutive multi-hit game, with Tuesday's being the first that came on the road. He has also earned six straight starts, and he's reached base at least once in every game in that span while maintaining a .727 on-base percentage. He's made the most of his chances at the big-league level since being called up Aug. 30, maintaining a .959 OPS with a home run, seven RBI and four runs scored across 16 games.
CBS Sports
Texans' Jonathan Owens: Another double-digit tackle game
Owens recorded 11 tackles (six solo) during Sunday's 23-20 loss to the Bears. Owens has recorded at least 10 tackles in his first three games this year, tying Roquan Smith for the NFL high with 36 stops. Owens already has twice as many tackles this season than he had in any of his previous three campaigns, so the undrafted safety out of Missouri Western is in uncharted territory but will look to maintain his stellar pace against the Chargers in Week 4.
CBS Sports
Saints' Marcus Davenport: Dealing with shoulder issue
Davenport was limited at practice Wednesday with a shoulder injury, John Hendrix of SI.com reports. Davenport popped up on the injury report Wednesday with the shoulder issue that has plagued him for months. Considering that he was able to practice in a limited capacity to open the week, the defensive end appears set to play in Week 4 versus the Vikings.
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Jaylen Waddle: Limited Tuesday
Waddle (groin) was a limited participant at Tuesday's walk-through practice, Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald reports. The Dolphins estimated Waddle as a non-participant Monday, so he's seemingly trending in the right direction for Thursday's game against the Bengals. According to Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network, head coach Mike McDaniel intimated earlier Tuesday that he expects Waddle to play Thursday, but whether the wideout approaches the contest with or without a designation will likely be determined by what he's able to do in practice Wednesday. Waddle paced the Miami pass catchers Week 3 with 102 yards on four receptions and is sitting on a 19-342-3 receiving line on 30 targets through three games.
