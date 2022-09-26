ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

San Diego News Fix: Hear both sides of Prop. 26: Sports betting at tribal casinos

By Kristy Totten
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l9v29_0iBOTZjw00
(U-T)

This week the News Fix is focusing on statewide ballot measures.

Today you'll hear more about Prop. 26, which would allow in-person roulette, dice games and sports wagering on tribal lands, as well as sports betting at horse racetracks.

You'll also hear about Prop. 27, which would allow online sports betting across the state.

Prop. 26 is supported by tribal casinos such as Sycuan and Pechanga. It is opposed by non-tribal card rooms, animal rights activists and some municipalities.

First you'll hear from Yes on 26 campaign, followed by the No on 26 campaign.

Listen on the player above or subscribe wherever you get your podcasts .

You can find more election coverage here .

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
Local
California Lifestyle
Local
California Government
San Diego, CA
Government
San Diego, CA
Lifestyle
Del Mar Times

iPalpiti announces decision to leave Encinitas due to dispute with city official, letter says

The iPalpiti Festival, which brings classical music to multiple venues throughout the region, will discontinue its annual performances in Encinitas due to a conflict with the city's arts administrator, the festival's director announced in a letter to the mayor. iPalpiti Director Laura Schmieder said in the letter, dated Sept. 1, that the 10th season in Encinitas over the summer had been "nothing but a struggle from the start."
ENCINITAS, CA
pointloma-obmonthly.com

Point Loma man recalls missing doomed PSA Flight 182 that crashed in San Diego

It’s been 44 years since the collision of PSA Flight 182 with a single-engine Cessna over North Park took the lives of 144 people and devastated hundreds more in 1978. On each Sept. 25 anniversary, mourners gather to place 144 flowers and write the names of the victims in chalk along the sidewalk by a bronze memorial bearing their names at Dwight and Nile streets.
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Casino#Horse#Politics State#Politics Legislative#San Diego News Fix
KPBS

The meaning of an apology, 80 years later

On Jan. 27 1942, just 51 days after Japan attacked Pearl Harbor, members of the San Diego City Council voted unanimously in favor of a resolution that called for the FBI to remove Japanese Americans from the city. "It is urged upon said Federal Bureau of Investigation that said enemy...
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Gambling
NewsBreak
Casinos
kusi.com

San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria in Netherlands studying bike lanes as homeless crisis grows

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) -Mayor Todd Gloria is in the Netherlands with the World Trade Center San Diego as our local homeless crisis is getting national attention. The official press release says “during the September 26—29 trade mission, business and civic leaders will promote San Diego’s key industries, establish and strengthen business relationships, and explore best practices in urban mobility, climate action and sustainability, and technology and science innovation.”
SAN DIEGO, CA
travellemming.com

15 Best San Diego Beach Towns for 2022 (By a Local)

San Diego’s beach towns are truly world-class. The beaches alone are renowned for their natural beauty and variety, qualities that led to the formation of equally eclectic and lovely towns that have sprung up around them. I’m a San Diego local, and I’m here to spill the beans on...
SAN DIEGO, CA
freightwaves.com

FreightWaves Classics/ Infrastructure: Groundbreaking held for I-805 in San Diego

FreightWaves Classics is sponsored by Old Dominion Freight Line. Click to find out how we can help your business keep its promises. On September 25, 1967 (55 years ago yesterday), a groundbreaking ceremony was held at El Cajon Boulevard and Boundary Street in San Diego for Interstate 805 (I-805). Planning for the highway dated to 1956, the same year the Interstate Highway System (IHS) was first funded and construction began.
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
56K+
Followers
94K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy