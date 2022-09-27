ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Swinney gives the latest on injured DBs

By Staff Reports
During his radio call-in show Monday night, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney was asked about the Tigers’ defensive back situation heading into this weekend’s game against NC State.

Safety Andrew Mukuba and cornerbacks Sheridan Jones and Malcolm Greene all did not play in last Saturday’s game at Wake Forest, but Swinney hopes to have them back for this Saturday’s game against the Wolfpack at Death Valley.

“Hopefully we’ll get some of those guys out – Mukuba and Sheridan and Malcolm – three older guys that were out,” Swinney said. “We definitely had a little bit of a baptism on some guys.”

Mukuba, a freshman All-American safety last season, missed his second straight game after recently dislocating his elbow in practice. Jones sustained a stinger early in the Louisiana Tech game and didn’t return. Greene (undisclosed) also did not make the trip to Winston-Salem.

Swinney touched on some different things the Tigers need to polish up in the secondary against NC State.

“Just playing our technique, playing the call that’s called, understanding the fundamentals – not peeking in the backfield, eyes on the right things,” Swinney said. “I mean, there’s just a lot of things that we just did really poorly in the third quarter. So, definitely got a lot of work to do this week to get ready for another really, really good team – the best team we’ve seen to this point coming in here.”

Dear Old Clemson is excited to announce a limited edition football and poster signed by Clemson’s Avengers.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes. Visit Dear Old Clemson to find out how you can help!

What We Heard: Davis Allen

Clemson tight end Davis Allen spoke to the media on Monday, Sep. 26 ahead of Saturday’s game versus N.C. State.  Allen, who caught a 21-yard touchdown pass to secure the win over Wake Forest 51-45 on (...)
