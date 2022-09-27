Read full article on original website
WGME
Waiting to turn on your heat is a matter of pride for Mainers
(BDN) -- Folks who live in Maine can agree to disagree on a lot of things, such as where to find the state’s best lobster roll or the drinkability of Moxie. This time of year the debate generating some of the most heat is exactly that: When should a home’s furnace be turned on for the season?
Maine getting $8M in home heating help
Maine is getting millions more in home heating help for low-income Mainers. Senator Susan Collins and Congressman Jared Golden say Maine will receive an estimated $8 million in additional LIHEAP funding, a roughly 20 percent increase above the state’s allotment in a typical year. The Low-Income Home Energy Assistance...
'It was leaking through the roof:' Mainer living in Florida describes damage from storm
PORTLAND (WGME)— A Maine man, who now lives in New Port Richie, Florida, says some of his friends were hit badly by Hurricane Ian. Charles Morin, who is from Lewiston, says his house was boarded up and protected as the storm tore across the south. “We stayed in the...
Relief fund hopes to help Maine seniors heat their homes this winter
BRUNSWICK (WGME) – Two years ago, No. 2 heating oil prices in Maine were around $1.83 per gallon. Now, the price is nearly two-and-a-half times that. A boycott of Russian oil over its war in Ukraine is the biggest factor. "One thing I know for sure, when you're older,...
October will arrive in Maine with fall feel, remnants of Hurricane Ian expected next week
PORTLAND (WGME)--- After the first frost or even freeze of the season for many on Friday morning, a definite fall feel continues into the weekend. Hurricane Ian will make its final landfall on South Carolina on Friday. The entire South Carolina coast is under a Hurricane Warning, impacts look to...
Maine man plays part in NASA mission to crash spacecraft into asteroid
PORTLAND (WGME) – NASA successfully crashed a spacecraft into an asteroid on Monday. Although it's been done in movies, this was the first time it's ever happened in real life. A man with roots in Maine was directly involved in the project. Mark Jensenius graduated from Greely High School...
Reward for information on Maine man who walked away from psychiatric center increased
(BDN) -- The reward for information on a Norridgewock man who has been missing for nearly four months has increased to $2,500. Graham Lacher, 37, was a voluntary patient at Dorothea Dix Psychiatric Center before he walked away from the facility on June 6. Lacher, who is diagnosed as schizophrenic and autistic, was last seen about 4:40 p.m. on June 6 walking away from the State Street facility, according to state officials.
Mainers urged to protect themselves against tick bites this fall
It may be late September, but ticks are still around, and the state is warning Mainers to protect yourself from bites. According to the Maine CDC, the state sees an increase in adult deer tick activity in late September through November. If you're spending time outside, be on alert. Deer...
Mainers can enjoy free perks on National Coffee Day
Mainers can celebrate by getting their favorite Dunkin’ or Aroma Joe’s coffee for free. At select locations across the state, Dunkin’ Perks members can get a free medium hot or iced coffee with any purchase on National Coffee Day. Aroma Joe’s is also celebrating with a free...
Gov. Mills sets aside $5.1 million for caregivers in Maine
AUGUSTA (WGME) -- Governor Janet Mills is reserving $5.1 million for caregivers in Maine as part of her Maine Jobs and Recovery Plan. Each family caregiver is reportedly eligible for up to $2,000 in grants. The program will also provide legal and financial guidance, as well as services like physical...
'Maine mills are adapting:' Hopes that paper will still prosper despite Jay mill closure
JAY (WGME) -- What does the future hold for Maine's paper industry?. It's a question that's top of mind for many following the announcement that the Androscoggin Mill in Jay will close early next year. The mill's owner said the decision was made because it was no longer "economically feasible"...
Mainers head to Florida to help after Hurricane Ian slams state
The Red Cross of Northern New England is sending Mainers to help in Florida after Hurricane Ian slammed the state, including a couple from Acton who are at a shelter in Tampa. They made the more than 1,400-mile trek away from safety to make sure people get the help they need.
LePage takes aim at harm reduction strategies as drug deaths rise in Maine
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Former Republican Governor Paul LePage held a news conference in Portland on Wednesday, speaking about what he describes as a rise in crime, largely blaming it on illegal drug use in communities across the state. The former governor also centered on what he calls a rise in...
Paul LePage and Gov. Janet Mills take questions with Maine farmers
AUGUSTA (WGME) -- Governor Janet Mills and former Governor Paul LePage took to the podium at the Augusta Civic Center, talking to farmers about the challenges they face and potential solutions. They didn't appear at the same time and were both given an hour to speak, giving opening and closing...
Maine fall foliage update: Fall weather continues this week
PORTLAND (WGME)--- If you've been a fan of the nice weather we have over the last few days, you'll love the extended forecast as we finish out this week and head into the weekend. Dry weather will continue with sunny skies. Our only real rain chance is on Wednesday, when...
Long-term care staff honored in Maine
PORTLAND (WGME) – The Maine Long-term Care Ombudsman Program and the Maine Health Care Association teamed up to honor long-term care staff Tuesday. Organizers say 13 caregivers from across the state were honored Tuesday in Hallowell for their outstanding caregiving to people living in nursing homes, assisted living facilities and in their homes.
Mainers with electric cars, heat pumps eligible for power bill discount
AUGUSTA (WGME)— The Maine Public Utility Commission has reached an agreement with utility suppliers to offer a discount to Mainers using clean energy instead of fossil fuels. Mainers who drive electric vehicles, own heat pumps, or other energy storage technologies will be eligible for a discounted power bill. "We...
Ask the I-Team: Will joining a community solar farm lower your electric bill?
Odds are you've gotten a flyer in the mail from solar farm developers, promising to save you money on your power bill. “I would like to know if joining a solar farm will reduce my electric bill? If so, how do you get info to determine what solar farms are the best and/or legit?”
Hurricane Ian: How you can help those affected by the storm
WASHINGTON (7News) — Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida Wednesday evening as a Category 4 storm, just south of Punta Gorda near Pirate Harbor with winds of 145 mph. So far, the storm has caused catastrophic wind damage and major flooding. As hurricane conditions spread over southwestern Florida, here's...
Maine man found guilty of 11 charges related to Jan. 6 riot at Capitol
PORTLAND (WGME) – A Maine man faces nearly 100 years behind bars for his role in the insurrection. Tuesday, a judge found 39-year-old Kyle Fitzsimons of Lebanon guilty on 11 federal charges, including seven felonies. On January 6 last year, the Justice Department says Fitzsimons carried out at least...
