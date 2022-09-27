ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

WGME

Waiting to turn on your heat is a matter of pride for Mainers

(BDN) -- Folks who live in Maine can agree to disagree on a lot of things, such as where to find the state’s best lobster roll or the drinkability of Moxie. This time of year the debate generating some of the most heat is exactly that: When should a home’s furnace be turned on for the season?
Maine getting $8M in home heating help

Maine is getting millions more in home heating help for low-income Mainers. Senator Susan Collins and Congressman Jared Golden say Maine will receive an estimated $8 million in additional LIHEAP funding, a roughly 20 percent increase above the state’s allotment in a typical year. The Low-Income Home Energy Assistance...
Maine man plays part in NASA mission to crash spacecraft into asteroid

PORTLAND (WGME) – NASA successfully crashed a spacecraft into an asteroid on Monday. Although it's been done in movies, this was the first time it's ever happened in real life. A man with roots in Maine was directly involved in the project. Mark Jensenius graduated from Greely High School...
Reward for information on Maine man who walked away from psychiatric center increased

(BDN) -- The reward for information on a Norridgewock man who has been missing for nearly four months has increased to $2,500. Graham Lacher, 37, was a voluntary patient at Dorothea Dix Psychiatric Center before he walked away from the facility on June 6. Lacher, who is diagnosed as schizophrenic and autistic, was last seen about 4:40 p.m. on June 6 walking away from the State Street facility, according to state officials.
Mainers urged to protect themselves against tick bites this fall

It may be late September, but ticks are still around, and the state is warning Mainers to protect yourself from bites. According to the Maine CDC, the state sees an increase in adult deer tick activity in late September through November. If you're spending time outside, be on alert. Deer...
Mainers can enjoy free perks on National Coffee Day

Mainers can celebrate by getting their favorite Dunkin’ or Aroma Joe’s coffee for free. At select locations across the state, Dunkin’ Perks members can get a free medium hot or iced coffee with any purchase on National Coffee Day. Aroma Joe’s is also celebrating with a free...
Gov. Mills sets aside $5.1 million for caregivers in Maine

AUGUSTA (WGME) -- Governor Janet Mills is reserving $5.1 million for caregivers in Maine as part of her Maine Jobs and Recovery Plan. Each family caregiver is reportedly eligible for up to $2,000 in grants. The program will also provide legal and financial guidance, as well as services like physical...
Mainers head to Florida to help after Hurricane Ian slams state

The Red Cross of Northern New England is sending Mainers to help in Florida after Hurricane Ian slammed the state, including a couple from Acton who are at a shelter in Tampa. They made the more than 1,400-mile trek away from safety to make sure people get the help they need.
Paul LePage and Gov. Janet Mills take questions with Maine farmers

AUGUSTA (WGME) -- Governor Janet Mills and former Governor Paul LePage took to the podium at the Augusta Civic Center, talking to farmers about the challenges they face and potential solutions. They didn't appear at the same time and were both given an hour to speak, giving opening and closing...
Maine fall foliage update: Fall weather continues this week

PORTLAND (WGME)--- If you've been a fan of the nice weather we have over the last few days, you'll love the extended forecast as we finish out this week and head into the weekend. Dry weather will continue with sunny skies. Our only real rain chance is on Wednesday, when...
Long-term care staff honored in Maine

PORTLAND (WGME) – The Maine Long-term Care Ombudsman Program and the Maine Health Care Association teamed up to honor long-term care staff Tuesday. Organizers say 13 caregivers from across the state were honored Tuesday in Hallowell for their outstanding caregiving to people living in nursing homes, assisted living facilities and in their homes.
Mainers with electric cars, heat pumps eligible for power bill discount

AUGUSTA (WGME)— The Maine Public Utility Commission has reached an agreement with utility suppliers to offer a discount to Mainers using clean energy instead of fossil fuels. Mainers who drive electric vehicles, own heat pumps, or other energy storage technologies will be eligible for a discounted power bill. "We...
Hurricane Ian: How you can help those affected by the storm

WASHINGTON (7News) — Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida Wednesday evening as a Category 4 storm, just south of Punta Gorda near Pirate Harbor with winds of 145 mph. So far, the storm has caused catastrophic wind damage and major flooding. As hurricane conditions spread over southwestern Florida, here's...
Maine man found guilty of 11 charges related to Jan. 6 riot at Capitol

PORTLAND (WGME) – A Maine man faces nearly 100 years behind bars for his role in the insurrection. Tuesday, a judge found 39-year-old Kyle Fitzsimons of Lebanon guilty on 11 federal charges, including seven felonies. On January 6 last year, the Justice Department says Fitzsimons carried out at least...
