Tampa, FL

The Oregonian

Sport salmon fishing to reopen on lower Columbia River

Sport salmon fishing will reopen Saturday on the lower Columbia River from Tongue Point to Bonneville Dam and will include the retention of fall chinook and coho salmon. Oregon and Washington met by telephone late Wednesday and said enough protected fish have cleared the area to allow the resumption of sport seasons.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Coronavirus in Oregon: Reported cases stay flat

The Oregon Health Authority on Wednesday reported about 4,300 newly identified coronavirus cases over the past week, down slightly from a week earlier. The latest tally represents only a fraction of actual cases, however, because many people identify infections through at-home tests that don’t show up in the state’s official numbers.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Prototype electric airplane takes first flight in Washington state

A prototype, all-electric airplane took its first flight Tuesday morning in central Washington state. The Seattle Times reports that if the Federal Aviation Administration eventually certifies the small airplane to carry passengers, it could become the first all-electric commercial airplane. The plane, built by startup Eviation, was built to carry...
MOSES LAKE, WA
The Oregonian

Cougar attacks boy at park 35 miles from downtown Los Angeles

Wildlife officers on Wednesday were tracking a mountain lion that attacked a 7-year-old boy and prompted the closure of a sprawling Southern California park, authorities said. The child and his father were walking up stairs at Pico Canyon Park near Santa Clarita around dusk on Monday when a cougar emerged from brush and bit the boy on the buttocks, said Capt. Patrick Foy with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
The Oregonian

National politics website lists Oregon governor’s race among top 4 to watch this fall

The online political encyclopedia Ballotpedia on Wednesday named Oregon as one of the top four governor’s races to watch this fall, along with Kansas, Arizona and Nevada. Ballotpedia’s short list of gubernatorial races was part of a longer compilation of the 15 local, state and congressional races “where the final results are just part of larger stories about partisan control, policy direction, and the run-up to the 2024 presidential election,” the organization said in a press release.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

OSAA gets the ball rolling on adding esports

Oregon high schools might soon be adding a new activity to the list. On Thursday morning, the Oregon School Activities Association announced that it is partnering with Playfly Esports as the preferred esports provider of the association through 2025. Playfly Esports’ job will be to gauge the interest of esports among Oregon’s high schools. It will also create the plan for how esport in Oregon would work, including the method of competition, a curriculum around it and resources for coaches.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

3 candidates for governor differ sharply in Bend debate

The three top candidates for governor engaged in a sharp, rapid-fire debate in Bend on Tuesday, dipping into their campaign talking points during 90 minutes of rehashing old feuds while promising new beginnings. Unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson, Democrat Tina Kotek and Republican Christine Drazan offered different recollections of their shared...
BEND, OR
The Oregonian

Watch 2nd Oregon governor debate, held in Bend

The second debate among the three leading candidates for Oregon governor will be tonight in Bend. Republican nominee Christine Drazan, Democratic nominee Tina Kotek, and unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson will debate for 90 minutes starting at 6 p.m. Tuesday live on NewsChannel 21-KTVZ. It will be broadcast in central Oregon and live-streamed on KTVZ.com.
BEND, OR
