Oregon high schools might soon be adding a new activity to the list. On Thursday morning, the Oregon School Activities Association announced that it is partnering with Playfly Esports as the preferred esports provider of the association through 2025. Playfly Esports’ job will be to gauge the interest of esports among Oregon’s high schools. It will also create the plan for how esport in Oregon would work, including the method of competition, a curriculum around it and resources for coaches.

OREGON STATE ・ 18 HOURS AGO