Hurricane Ian among strongest to ever hit U.S.; more than 2 million in Florida without power
Rescue crews waded through flooded streets and used boats Thursday in a scramble to save people trapped after Hurricane Ian destroyed a cross-section of Florida and brought torrential rains that continued to fall. The destruction began to come into focus a day after Ian made landfall in Florida as one...
Hurricane Ian makes landfall in southwest Florida as catastrophic Category 4 storm
Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday in southwest Florida as one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the U.S., swamping streets with water and smashing trees along the coast while moving at a crawl that threatened catastrophic flooding across a wide area. Barely an hour after the massive storm...
North America’s first wind-solar-battery ‘hybrid’ power plant commissioned in Oregon
A renewable energy plant in Oregon that combines solar power, wind power and massive batteries to store the energy generated there officially opened Wednesday as the first utility-scale plant of its kind in North America. The project, which can generate enough electricity to power a small city at maximum output,...
When does Oregon change the clocks back for the end of Daylight Saving Time?
Daylight Saving Time ends at 2 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022. It’s the time of year when we’re all gifted an extra hour of sleep on a Saturday night. One may wonder why folks can’t just look at a calendar to determine when this will happen, but then how many people buy a calendar anymore?
Sport salmon fishing to reopen on lower Columbia River
Sport salmon fishing will reopen Saturday on the lower Columbia River from Tongue Point to Bonneville Dam and will include the retention of fall chinook and coho salmon. Oregon and Washington met by telephone late Wednesday and said enough protected fish have cleared the area to allow the resumption of sport seasons.
Oregon gas prices jump 50 cents as refinery issues cut fuel supply
After a three-month reprieve from rising gas prices, Oregonians saw the average price per gallon jump 50 cents this week to $5.14, the largest increase of any state in the country. The sudden jump is tied to oil refinery issues, according to AAA. Several refineries in California and Washington are...
Coronavirus in Oregon: Reported cases stay flat
The Oregon Health Authority on Wednesday reported about 4,300 newly identified coronavirus cases over the past week, down slightly from a week earlier. The latest tally represents only a fraction of actual cases, however, because many people identify infections through at-home tests that don’t show up in the state’s official numbers.
Prototype electric airplane takes first flight in Washington state
A prototype, all-electric airplane took its first flight Tuesday morning in central Washington state. The Seattle Times reports that if the Federal Aviation Administration eventually certifies the small airplane to carry passengers, it could become the first all-electric commercial airplane. The plane, built by startup Eviation, was built to carry...
Cougar attacks boy at park 35 miles from downtown Los Angeles
Wildlife officers on Wednesday were tracking a mountain lion that attacked a 7-year-old boy and prompted the closure of a sprawling Southern California park, authorities said. The child and his father were walking up stairs at Pico Canyon Park near Santa Clarita around dusk on Monday when a cougar emerged from brush and bit the boy on the buttocks, said Capt. Patrick Foy with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.
National politics website lists Oregon governor’s race among top 4 to watch this fall
The online political encyclopedia Ballotpedia on Wednesday named Oregon as one of the top four governor’s races to watch this fall, along with Kansas, Arizona and Nevada. Ballotpedia’s short list of gubernatorial races was part of a longer compilation of the 15 local, state and congressional races “where the final results are just part of larger stories about partisan control, policy direction, and the run-up to the 2024 presidential election,” the organization said in a press release.
OSAA gets the ball rolling on adding esports
Oregon high schools might soon be adding a new activity to the list. On Thursday morning, the Oregon School Activities Association announced that it is partnering with Playfly Esports as the preferred esports provider of the association through 2025. Playfly Esports’ job will be to gauge the interest of esports among Oregon’s high schools. It will also create the plan for how esport in Oregon would work, including the method of competition, a curriculum around it and resources for coaches.
Buy direct from 40 Oregon crafters at Slabtown music-filled block party Oct. 8
More than 40 local makers, creators and artists will display their goods — from home decor to cuisine, jewelry to personal care — during the Makers Fair on Saturday, Oct. 8, at Hammer & Stitch Brewing Co. in Northwest Portland’s Slabtown. The free event from noon to...
The Oregonian/OregonLive poll shows Christine Drazan, Tina Kotek neck-and-neck in race for Oregon governor
Republican Christine Drazan and Democrat Tina Kotek are neck-and-neck in the three-way race for governor six weeks before the November election, according to a new poll commissioned by The Oregonian/OregonLive. About 32% of likely Oregon voters said they would vote for Drazan if the election were today, while 31% said...
Would-be Metolius developers sue Oregon for $30 million, saying state didn’t live up to bargain
Thirteen years since their planned destination resort in the Metolius river basin was derailed by broad new environmental protections of the area, proponents of the resort have sued the state seeking $30 million. At the time, Jim Kean and Shane Lundgren, who hoped to build an “eco-resort” dubbed The Metolian,...
3 candidates for governor differ sharply in Bend debate
The three top candidates for governor engaged in a sharp, rapid-fire debate in Bend on Tuesday, dipping into their campaign talking points during 90 minutes of rehashing old feuds while promising new beginnings. Unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson, Democrat Tina Kotek and Republican Christine Drazan offered different recollections of their shared...
Federal appeals court affirms Frank Gable’s release, dismissal of Oregon murder conviction
A federal appeals court Thursday affirmed an Oregon judge’s decision to release Frank Gable and vacate his conviction in the 1989 murder of Oregon Corrections Director Michael Francke. No reasonable juror would have convicted Gable in light of another man’s multiple confessions to the killing that were excluded from...
Watch 2nd Oregon governor debate, held in Bend
The second debate among the three leading candidates for Oregon governor will be tonight in Bend. Republican nominee Christine Drazan, Democratic nominee Tina Kotek, and unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson will debate for 90 minutes starting at 6 p.m. Tuesday live on NewsChannel 21-KTVZ. It will be broadcast in central Oregon and live-streamed on KTVZ.com.
Class 6A football power rankings: State’s top teams open conference play in dominant fashion
There’s almost no movement among the state’s top five programs this week, as almost all of them posted blowout wins on Friday night. Sheldon, Central Catholic, West Linn and Jesuit all had running clocks by the fourth quarter and were home early. Take a look into some of...
Volleyball: No. 1 Jesuit storms back to beat No. 2 Westview in four sets and take a commanding lead in the Metro League
After dropping the third set of Thursday night’s volleyball game at Westview, Jesuit came fighting back in the fourth set to take a 3-1 (25-23, 25-22, 22-25, 25-16) win over the Wildcats. The game was both a battle between the state’s top teams — Jesuit is No. 1 in...
Hospitals sue Oregon Health Authority over failure to provide mental health facilities for patients
Three of Oregon’s largest hospital systems have sued the state over its failure to provide adequate care for mentally ill patients, which they say has forced the hospital systems to house patients in need of mental health treatment for months. Providence Health & Services, Legacy Health and PeaceHealth allege...
