WMUR.com
New Hampshire health officials announce 12 new COVID-19 deaths over past week
MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire health officials announced 12 new deaths related to COVID-19 in their weekly report. Two new deaths were reported on Wednesday, bringing the total number of COVID-19-related deaths since the start of the pandemic to 2,705. There are 1,971 known active cases in the state,...
Major hospitals keeping mask mandates despite new CDC guidance
The federal agency has said health care facilities in areas with low, moderate or substantial Covid transmission can drop mask mandates, but some experts have concerns about the safety of the new policy. Read the story on VTDigger here: Major hospitals keeping mask mandates despite new CDC guidance.
WMUR.com
Drought monitor shows recovery across northern New Hampshire
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The latest drought monitor shows that about half of New Hampshire is no longer under any category of drought. The report shows that most of New Hampshire north of Laconia, except for an area near the border of Vermont, is free of drought conditions. Further south,...
New Hampshire Reports First-Ever Case of EHD
New Hampshire Fish and Game (NHFG) has reported its first case of epizootic hemorrhagic disease (EHD) in state history. It was detected in a whitetail deer that was found dead in Merrimack County. The disease, which is caused by biting midges, had been found in nearby states such as Vermont, New York, and Connecticut, but never in the Granite State—until now.
WCAX
Vt. health commissioner: Not all coughs are COVID, other viruses spreading
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Coughing and sneezing can be heard in schools and workplaces across Vermont, but experts say it’s not just COVID going around. Our Alexandra Montgomery talked with Vermont Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine about what’s spreading and what’s next in the fight against coronavirus.
WCAX
New bill to decrease heating costs in New Hampshire
CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - Ahead of the winter months, New Hampshire Congresswoman Annie Kuster is trying to keep down heating costs. In a statement, Kuster, D-New Hampshire, said the Home Heating Oil Price Reduction Act would quadruple the Northeast Home Heating Oil Reserve from 1 million to 4 million barrels.
Massachusetts wastewater data shows big increase in COVID levels
BOSTON -- Wastewater data in Massachusetts has revealed a recent spike in COVID levels across northern and southern parts of the state. According to the Massachusetts Water Resources Authority, areas north of the city have experienced roughly a 100 percent jump in the last week.Meanwhile, COVID levels in areas south of Boston have increased to their highest point since mid-May.Samples are taken at the Deer Island Treatment Plant three times a week. The wastewater tested flows in from 43 communities around Boston. Testing detects the virus from people who have symptoms and from people who don't.In Boston, there was a 104.5% increase in...
nhbr.com
Compared to nation, New Hampshire shows little interest in house-flipping
When it comes to flipping houses, New Hampshire shows little interest in that segment of the real estate market. In fact, according to a new report, the Granite State ranks seventh among states with the lowest home-flipping percentage rates. In simple terms, flipping involves buying a home, usually renovating it,...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire natives in Florida share experiences as Hurricane Ian hit
MANCHESTER, N.H. — People from New Hampshire living or vacationing in Florida had to take shelter when Hurricane Ian hit the state. The powerful storm was more damaging in some areas than others, and Granite Staters who spoke with News 9 had a wide range of experiences during the storms and aftermath.
‘This is an immediate need’: Vermont doesn’t have enough beds for juveniles involved in violence
During the pandemic, Vermont officials have seen a “different level of violence” in juveniles in the justice system. What can the state do with them? Read the story on VTDigger here: ‘This is an immediate need’: Vermont doesn’t have enough beds for juveniles involved in violence.
travelyourway.net
Unprepared New Hampshire Hikers Were Charged With a Crime After Rescue
Back in June, in New Hampshire’s Franconia Notch State Park, two hikers got into trouble and called for Search and Rescue. After a seven hour ordeal, both trapped hikers were rescued. Authorities, though, charged the two hikers with reckless conduct for being so ill-prepared for their adventure. Jason Feierstin, 22, of Lowell, MA, and Dylan Stahley, 25, of Windsor, NH, entered guilty pleas to reduce their charge from a misdemeanor to a violation.
WCAX
Vermont police investigating reported school threat
JERICHO, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police are investigating a report of a school threat Wednesday. Police say a threat was made on social media toward Mount Mansfield Union High School. Police say they take all school threats seriously and worked with school officials and community resources to identify and...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire volunteers head to Florida to help as Hurricane Ian strikes
LACONIA, N.H. — As Hurricane Ian bore down on Florida on Wednesday, some Red Cross volunteers from New Hampshire mobilized to offer help. Some volunteers arrived in Florida before the storm hit, at least three were deployed Wednesday, and more planned to head south in the coming days. "Wherever...
NHPR
Vermont is weighing new rules to require car, truck manufacturers to supply more electric vehicles to the state
Vermont is in the process of adopting new regulations that will push auto manufacturers to dramatically ramp up the number of electric vehicles they supply to dealerships in the state. These new regulations will apply to cars and big trucks. And by 2035, every new car sold in Vermont will...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire Center for Justice and Equity launches to help communities affect change
The Granite State has a new nonprofit called the New Hampshire Center for Justice and Equity. The purpose of the organization is to advance race and economic issues in New Hampshire. President and CEO Anthony Poore said the ultimate goal is to affect long-term change in communities. “Changes and shifts...
mainepublic.org
Maine CDC director Nirav Shah addresses the state of the pandemic, boosters, flu and more
Maine CDC director Nirav Shah addresses President Biden's recent statement that "the pandemic is over" and offers his assessment of Covid-19 cases in Maine. He'll talk about the newest booster, virus variants, and whether new Covid surges are likely in the months ahead. He'll also discuss other public health concerns, including the flu, polio and monkeypox.
Wanted New Hampshire Couple Caught Trying To Break Into Car In Tewksbury: Police
A couple from New Hampshire, both of whom had previous warrants out for their arrests, were finally caught while trying to break into a car in Tewksbury, authorities said. Police responded to a call about a breaking and entering in progress on Ferncroft Road around 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 27, Tewksbury Police said. Responding officers learned that a person tried to break into a car but ran away when the car's alarm started going off.
USA Today Flat Out Snubs This Legendary New Hampshire Apple Orchard
USA Today recently named its 10 best apple orchards in the United States, with three New England orchards making the cut. But with all due respect to Limerick, Maine, Northborough, Massachusetts, and Smithfield Rhode Island, you gotta be kidding me. How can you put together a list of the top...
New development in 1988 killing of 6th grader Melissa Ann Tremblay in Lawrence after DNA matches Alabama man
DNA matching Marvin “Skip” McClendon of Alabama was found under the fingernails of an 11-year-old girl killed in Lawrence, Massachusetts in 1988, a prosecutor said Tuesday. McClendon, who was 41 at that time, was known as an “angry, violent drunk” who frequented strip clubs and had “relations” with...
WMUR.com
Former New Hampshire resident describes eye of Hurricane Ian passing over Punta Gorda, Florida
Many people have family and friends in Florida, and a lot of Granites Staters now call the state their home. One of those former Granite Staters is Gunnar Bron, who just moved down to Punta Gorda this year, after living his entire life in Manchester. He described to News 9...
