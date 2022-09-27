ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

TMZ.com

Lamar Odom Cheers on Daughter at First Fashion Show

There's no doubt Lamar Odom is his daughter's biggest fan ... because he pulled up to her first-ever fashion show to support her in a big way. Lamar was at 24-year-old Destiny's show at MainRo in Hollywood Saturday -- cheering her on from the audience. We're told Destiny opened the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
411mania.com

Ring Announcer Dan Masters Passes Away

Dan Masters, who served as a ring announcer for companies like Championship Wrestling from Hollywood and WOW, has passed away. F4W Online reports that Masters, real name Dan Henry, died in a car accident while vacationing in El Salvador on Wednesday. Masters worked as a ring announcer, commentator, host and...
WWE
hotnewhiphop.com

Chloe Bailey Turns Heads With Blue Rhinestone Bodysuit At iHeartRadio Music Festival

Chloe Bailey loves to put on a good show. In the past, she's drawn comparisons to none other than Beyoncé, and has even gotten compliments from the legend. Bailey's performance at the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas found her showing off her talent, and looks, once more. During her set, she performed several of her biggest hits while wearing a blue rhinestone bodysuit and fishnet tights in front of a packed crowd.
LAS VEGAS, NV
BET

Family Tree - LisaRaye and Da Brat

Moneybagg Yo's successes kept stacking up in 2022, with his Beale Street Music Festival headlining gig, multiple TV appearances and business ventures putting him in the spotlight. Revisit big moments from the BET Hip Hop Awards 2021, including Bleu's heartfelt Best New Hip Hop Artist speech and Nelly performing "Grillz"...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

DJ Akademiks Apologizes For Remark About Reginae Carter

After receiving pushback over his hot take about Reginae’s romances, Akademiks is admitting to his wrongs. Things have been tense for DJ Akademiks over the last few days and while other similar news cycles usually let up around this time, the blogger remains a hot topic. Akademiks has not only ruffled feathers with his remarks about Hip Hop pioneers, but while on Twitch, he decided to target Reginae Carter.
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

Rihanna Spotted In 1st Photos Since Announcing Super Bowl Halftime Show, With Giant Chanel Bag

Will Rihanna’s fans get her long-awaited ninth album and a jaw-dropping Super Bowl performance? Shortly after Rihanna, 34, and the NFL confirmed that she would headline Super Bowl LVII’s Halftime Show, the “Work” singer visited a recording studio, hinting that she might be putting the finishing touches on her anticipated follow-up to 2016’s Anti. With a giant purple Chanel bag in hand, Rih made her way into the recording facility on Monday (Sept. 26), dressing casually for the trip. She rocked an oversized black jacket, a shirt with a vivid print on the front, a pair of gray Adidas, and her trademark cool demeanor.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Oprah Winfrey Amps Up Denim Jumpsuit with Metallic Pumps for Variety’s Power of Women Issue

Oprah Winfrey took to Variety’s second 2022 Power of Women issue in her signature breezy style. Posing alongside director Ava DuVernay on the magazine’s latest cover, the media mogul wore a deep blue jumpsuit. The denim one-piece featured white stitching, long legs, and sleeves that are chicly cuffed. Finishing Winfrey’s outfit was a brown tied belt, large sparkling hoop earrings, and a gold ring.
BEAUTY & FASHION
hotnewhiphop.com

50 Cent Reacts To BM Daphne Joy Hanging With Diddy

The Power creator poked fun at the rumored relationship on Instagram. Diddy is living his best life and shows no signs of slowing down any time soon. The 52-year old mogul recently made headlines after buying Yung Miami a brand new Mercedes-Maybach GLS SUV. While the City Girl reveled on a recent episode of Caresha Please that she and the Bad Boy founder are seeing other people, she also made it known that they are very much in a situation-ship, telling XXL, “People don’t know what dating means. He’s single, I’m single, but we’re dating. That’s what I mean when I say we go together. When we’re together, we’re together. We’re having the time of our lives, but we’re still single.”
CELEBRITIES
thezoereport.com

Lori Harvey’s Perfectly-Coiled Bantu Knots Stole The Show At London Fashion Week

Ever since she first made a name for herself as a model and entrepreneur, the question has lingered in the air: how does Lori Harvey always look so perfect? The realistic answer, of course, is that she’s surrounded by a team of hair, makeup, and styling professionals, but Harvey’s natural beauty and inherent coolness cannot and should not be discounted. There’s a sexy-yet-polished aura about her, no matter what she’s wearing, but she really gets to shine at more elevated events like on red carpets or at Fashion Week. Lori Harvey’s Bantu knots at this week’s Burberry show in London were pure elegance, proving yet again that she is a full-fledged beauty icon in the making.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Complex

Watch Safaree Throw Chair and Hit Himself in the Head on ‘Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’

On a recent episode of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, Safaree stormed out of a heated argument by throwing a chair that ended up hitting him on the back of his head. A clip of the moment, which came after he got into an argument with one of his fellow cast members about his co-parenting relationship with Erica Mena, began to circulate on Twitter this week. Safaree can be seen playing a card game during the tense situation, and appeared to snap after the conversation refused to let up. That’s when he stood up, picked up his chair and threw it. But instead of throwing the chair ahead of himself, he somehow managed to strike himself in the back of his head.
TV & VIDEOS
hotnewhiphop.com

Meek Mill & Boosie Are Convinced DaBaby Is Blackballed

DaBaby’s new album is projected to sell 16K in its first week. Things just aren’t the same for DaBaby these days. The rapper’s empire fell in the summer of 2021 during his Rolling Loud performance. He decided to bring out Tory Lanez as his special guest — just before Megan Thee Stallion. Still, his homophobic comments shortly after overshadowed the Tory bit. It didn’t take long for corporate sponsors, collaborators and others to denounce the rapper.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Keke Palmer Pops in Dramatic Cutout Gown, Platforms & More for Time100 Next 2022

Keke Palmer shone in vibrant color on Time magazine for her appearance on its 2022 Time100 Next list. On the magazine’s latest cover, the “Nope” star posed for photography duo AB + DM in a dramatic Del Core gown. Her ensemble featured a green and white ombre off-the-shoulder top with flowing sleeves, as well as a mini-length skirt and lower tier connected by silver metal accents, creating a cutout effect. Finishing Palmer’s Wayman and Micah-styled ensemble were large silver hoop earrings.
BEAUTY & FASHION
hotnewhiphop.com

Jadakiss Names His “Top 5 Voices In Hip Hop”

Can you guess which commanding voices sonically standout to the Rap icon?. The fusion of streetwear and Hip Hop has existed since the inception of the culture. From those early days when Run-DMC was fully fitted in Adidas to Puff Daddy pushing Sean John to Kanye West dominating the fashion world with Yeezy, this merge is often seen as the very foundation of how Hip Hop is perceived by the masses.
HIP HOP

