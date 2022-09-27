Moving on. Kenan Thompson‘s estranged wife, Christina Evangeline, is dating his former Saturday Night Live costar Chris Redd, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “Christina and Chris started dating the beginning of this year,” the insider says about the 33-year-old model’s new romance, adding that the pair met “before [Chris] started doing SNL” and have been friends for years. “They’ve always been very close. He was there for her last year through some of the hardest times of her life. … She seems to be the happiest she’s ever been. Her relationship with Chris is great and it’s normal,” the source explains.

