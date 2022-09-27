ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RadarOnline

King Charles III Will Give Archie & Lilibet Children Royal Titles IF Prince Harry Ditches His $20 Million Tell-All

King Charles III hasn't shut down the idea of giving Prince Harry's children royal highness status, but he wants something in return. RadarOnline.com has learned Britain's 73-year-old monarch is willing to bestow Harry and Meghan Markle's kids — son Archie, 3, and daughter, Lilibet, 1 — with prince and princess titles but only if he knows he can "trust" the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
Us Weekly

Kenan Thompson’s Ex Christina Evangeline Is the ‘Happiest She’s Ever Been’ Dating His Former ‘SNL’ Costar Chris Redd

Moving on. Kenan Thompson‘s estranged wife, Christina Evangeline, is dating his former Saturday Night Live costar Chris Redd, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “Christina and Chris started dating the beginning of this year,” the insider says about the 33-year-old model’s new romance, adding that the pair met “before [Chris] started doing SNL” and have been friends for years. “They’ve always been very close. He was there for her last year through some of the hardest times of her life. … She seems to be the happiest she’s ever been. Her relationship with Chris is great and it’s normal,” the source explains.
Inside Nova

Khloe Kardashian once asked Kim how she could 'trust' Pete Davidson

Khloe Kardashian once asked Kim Kardashian how she could "trust" Pete Davidson. The 38-year-old reality star is mother to four-year-old True and a two-month-old son with on/off boyfriend Tristan Thompson but following the revelation that he had also fathered a child with Maralee Nichols, spoke to her older sister Kim, 41, about how her relationship had gone wrong when they were in such a "good place."
Inside Nova

Kylie Jenner felt pressured to name son

Kylie Jenner knew as soon as she signed her son's birth certificate that she didn't want to name him Wolf. The Kylie Cosmetics founder and her partner Travis Scott - whose real name is Jacques Webster - welcomed their little boy into the world in February this year and after announcing the tot's moniker, revealed shortly afterwards they had had a change of heart, though haven't publicly shared his new name.
Inside Nova

Shania Twain smelled Harry Styles on stage and finally gives her verdict

Shania Twain admits Harry Styles "smells so good". The 'Man! I Feel Like A Woman' singer teamed up with the "huggable" 'Watermelon Sugar' hitmaker at Coachella earlier this year, and she heaped praise on his scene and personality. Appearing on the 'Table Manners with Jessie Lennie Ware' podcast, she said:...
Inside Nova

Melanie C almost got thrown out of the Spice Girls after having a fight with Victoria Beckham

Melanie C almost got thrown out of the Spice Girls after having a fight with Victoria Beckham. The 48-year-old pop star shot to fame alongside Victoria, 48, Emma Bunton, 46, Mel B, 46, and Geri Halliwell, 50, as part of the 1990s girl group but explained that a "fall out" could have cost her her place in the group before they had even released ground-breaking debut single 'Wannabe.'
Inside Nova

Gangsta's Paradise hitmaker Coolio dies aged 59

The 'Gangsta's Paradise' hitmaker's longtime manager, Jarez Posey, confirmed the rapper was found dead at a friend's house in Los Angeles on Wednesday (28.09.22). Paramedics were called to the scene at around 4pm and he was pronounced dead a little while after they arrived. No drugs or drug paraphernalia were...
Inside Nova

Former Oasis star Bonehead confirms he's cancer-free

Paul 'Bonehead' Arthurs is cancer-free. The former Oasis guitarist confirmed in April that he'd been diagnosed with tonsil cancer - but he's now revealed via social media that he's been given the "all clear" by doctors. Bonehead wrote on Instagram: "Update on my cancer, I had a full scan 10...
Inside Nova

Jack and Kelly Osbourne 'hid from terrifying ghosts haunting their former asylum home'

Jack and Kelly Osbourne "hid under the bed" from ghosts after becoming convinced their house was haunted. The siblings - whose parents are Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne - grew up in a Grade II-listed building which was previously a hospital for the mentally ill - were left home alone when they were off school sick one day and found themselves terrified by spooky sounds.
