The people of Tampa Bay woke up to the beautiful smile and voice of Erica Riggins for 20 years. And now, she is moving to the next adventure in her life. Erica Riggins announced that she is leaving Spectrum Bay News 9 in September 2022. The announcement led to several questions from the viewers. They want to know where the anchor is going and if her new job is also taking her away from Tampa Bay. Find out what Erica Riggins said about her departure from Bay News 9.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 4 DAYS AGO