FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
thecomeback.com
Hurricane Ian almost kills legendary weatherman
Hurricane Ian landed in Florida as a dangerous Category 4 hurricane on Thursday. Governor Ron DeSantis and federal authorities have urged residents in the storm’s paths to seek safety by evacuating the area. Some brave souls, however, have decided to weather the storm. Some of them are even getting paid to stand outside and cover the storm’s chaos for the rest of us sitting in our living rooms.
Demolition planned for Derek Jeter’s former $22.5 M Tampa mansion
The house that Jeter built could soon be reduced to rubble. City of Tampa records show that a commercial demolition permit has been filed for 58 Bahama Circle, the Davis Islands mansion that was once home to star athletes Derek Jeter and Tom Brady. Jeter sold the home for $22.5...
Tom Brady evacuated from Tampa with his children amid Hurricane Ian
Now that it is confirmed that Hurricane Ian will land in Tampa, Florida, Tom Brady decided to take his kids to Miami. According to sources close to the athlete, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback took 9-year-old daughter Vivian Lake, son Benjamin Rein, and John “Jack” Edward, 15, to...
Florida's wealthy residents have been chartering private jets to hurry away from the state in the days before Hurricane Ian
Private jets have escaped Florida for Chicago, Dallas, Nantucket, Aspen, and Mexico, Bloomberg reported.
Former Dallas Cowboys Tight End Has Died At 31
Former Dallas Cowboys tight end Gavin Escobar has passed away in a tragic rock climbing accident, according to reports. Escobar was one of two climbers found dead on the rockface of a mountainside near Idyllwild in California on Wednesday. He was 31. According to KESQ, a report of "hikers down"...
Hurricane Ian slams into Florida, and millions lose power as storm crawls across state
Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida on Wednesday afternoon, bringing Category 4 storm weather that knocked out power for more than 1 million people.
Hurricane Ian: Watch a Florida Man Jetski Down the Beach in Wild Footage
Typically, a man jet skiing across a Florida waterway wouldn’t break headlines, but in this case, Hurricane Ian has made it so that the entire beach is the waterway. The nation has been watching closely as Category-4 Hurricane Ian made landfall and is rampaging across the western coast of the Sunshine (and blinding rain) State. The catastrophic storm first struck Fort Myers on Wednesday afternoon, bringing with it an 18-foot storm surge and floodwaters that turned streets into swift-water rivers.
NBC Miami
Possible Water Disaster in the Making for Florida's West Coast From Ian: Morales
Rapidly strengthening Hurricane Ian will impact Cuba on Monday night and emerge into the Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday on a now high confidence forecast track that keeps the eye of the tropical cyclone well away from South Florida. The wind field in the system has expanded, so parts of...
Tampa Bay mayor vows to make Chiefs play at Bucs, rain or shine
Hurricane Ian is threatening events in the southeast part of the country, but Tampa Bay’s mayor is firm on keeping the game in town. Sporting events in the southeastern region of the United States are facing cancellation, relocation, or, at the very least, lots of inclement weather thanks to Hurricane Ian. The marquee Sunday Night matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers is one of them.
Florida Man Wakeboards Down Flooded Street as Hurricane Ian Gets Closer
The Category 3 storm has sustained winds up to 120 mph as of Tuesday evening.
KIRO 7 Seattle
Magic set to lose a 2nd consecutive practice day to storm
Orlando's training camp schedule is being disrupted by Hurricane Ian. The Magic could not practice on Wednesday because the storm was looming, and called off their practice on Thursday as well because Ian was forecast to seriously affect the Orlando area with its rain and wind. Hurricane Ian, one of...
Buccaneers-Chiefs game WILL be played in Tampa after NFL backed off contingency plan to move Week 4 matchup to Minneapolis amid fallout from deadly Hurricane Ian
The NFL is going to take its chances with Hurricane Ian by keeping Sunday night's Chiefs-Buccaneers game at Tampa's Raymond James Stadium. The league previously selected US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis as a contingency site for the game after the Bucs evacuated Florida's Gulf Coast to practice in Miami ahead of Sunday's game against the visiting Chiefs.
Scary moment in Thursday night's game. Plus, expert NFL Week 4 predictions, fantasy advice.
Take a look back at Thursday night's developments, and then a look ahead to a promising Week 4 filled with fun matchups.
WPTV
Hurricane Ian makes landfall in Florida as one of strongest hurricanes to hit the US in years
Hurricane Ian's eye made landfall as a strong Category 4 hurricane around 3:05 p.m. ET Wednesday with top sustained winds of 150 mph. The storm crossed the coast near Cayo Costa, Florida. Even before making landfall, the hurricane brought extremely high winds and storm surge to coastal areas of Florida.
earnthenecklace.com
Erica Riggins Leaving Bay News 9: Where Is the Tampa Bay Anchor Going
The people of Tampa Bay woke up to the beautiful smile and voice of Erica Riggins for 20 years. And now, she is moving to the next adventure in her life. Erica Riggins announced that she is leaving Spectrum Bay News 9 in September 2022. The announcement led to several questions from the viewers. They want to know where the anchor is going and if her new job is also taking her away from Tampa Bay. Find out what Erica Riggins said about her departure from Bay News 9.
Hurricane Ian surges back and heads for the Carolinas
Hurricane Ian's path continues toward the Carolina coast on September 30, 2022. NOAAFlorida and Cuba are still reeling from the hurricane's damages; South Carolina is in a state of emergency.
Hurricane Ian's 'catastrophic' system slams into Florida's Gulf Coast
Hurricane Ian made landfall on Florida's Gulf Coast on Wednesday, lashing the region with torrential rain, winds of 150 mph, and knocking out the power to more than a million people. One of the most powerful hurricanes to strike the United States in decades, the "catastrophic" system came ashore near...
NBC Sports
Tampa mayor says Sunday night’s Buccaneers game should be played as scheduled
The mayor of Tampa says the city is already making progress in its recovery from Hurricane Ian, and the Buccaneers should host the Chiefs on Sunday night as scheduled. Tampa Mayor Jane Castor wrote on Twitter this morning that the city will be ready for Sunday Night Football. “We made...
Buccaneers game to remain at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers released a statement following Hurricane Ian on Thursday that they will be playing the Kansas City Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday.
FRIDAY’S WEATHER: Limited impacts in Atlanta as Ian takes aim at Charleston
Georgia will not take a direct hit from Hurricane Ian as the Category 1 storm moves toward a second U.S. landfall near Charleston later Friday. On its current track, Ian will have “very limited impacts” for metro Atlanta.
