Hurricane Ian almost kills legendary weatherman

Hurricane Ian landed in Florida as a dangerous Category 4 hurricane on Thursday. Governor Ron DeSantis and federal authorities have urged residents in the storm’s paths to seek safety by evacuating the area. Some brave souls, however, have decided to weather the storm. Some of them are even getting paid to stand outside and cover the storm’s chaos for the rest of us sitting in our living rooms.
Former Dallas Cowboys Tight End Has Died At 31

Former Dallas Cowboys tight end Gavin Escobar has passed away in a tragic rock climbing accident, according to reports. Escobar was one of two climbers found dead on the rockface of a mountainside near Idyllwild in California on Wednesday. He was 31. According to KESQ, a report of "hikers down"...
Hurricane Ian: Watch a Florida Man Jetski Down the Beach in Wild Footage

Typically, a man jet skiing across a Florida waterway wouldn’t break headlines, but in this case, Hurricane Ian has made it so that the entire beach is the waterway. The nation has been watching closely as Category-4 Hurricane Ian made landfall and is rampaging across the western coast of the Sunshine (and blinding rain) State. The catastrophic storm first struck Fort Myers on Wednesday afternoon, bringing with it an 18-foot storm surge and floodwaters that turned streets into swift-water rivers.
Tampa Bay mayor vows to make Chiefs play at Bucs, rain or shine

Hurricane Ian is threatening events in the southeast part of the country, but Tampa Bay’s mayor is firm on keeping the game in town. Sporting events in the southeastern region of the United States are facing cancellation, relocation, or, at the very least, lots of inclement weather thanks to Hurricane Ian. The marquee Sunday Night matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers is one of them.
Magic set to lose a 2nd consecutive practice day to storm

Orlando's training camp schedule is being disrupted by Hurricane Ian. The Magic could not practice on Wednesday because the storm was looming, and called off their practice on Thursday as well because Ian was forecast to seriously affect the Orlando area with its rain and wind. Hurricane Ian, one of...
Buccaneers-Chiefs game WILL be played in Tampa after NFL backed off contingency plan to move Week 4 matchup to Minneapolis amid fallout from deadly Hurricane Ian

The NFL is going to take its chances with Hurricane Ian by keeping Sunday night's Chiefs-Buccaneers game at Tampa's Raymond James Stadium. The league previously selected US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis as a contingency site for the game after the Bucs evacuated Florida's Gulf Coast to practice in Miami ahead of Sunday's game against the visiting Chiefs.
Erica Riggins Leaving Bay News 9: Where Is the Tampa Bay Anchor Going

The people of Tampa Bay woke up to the beautiful smile and voice of Erica Riggins for 20 years. And now, she is moving to the next adventure in her life. Erica Riggins announced that she is leaving Spectrum Bay News 9 in September 2022. The announcement led to several questions from the viewers. They want to know where the anchor is going and if her new job is also taking her away from Tampa Bay. Find out what Erica Riggins said about her departure from Bay News 9.
