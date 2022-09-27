Read full article on original website
Rate Hikes and Rate Discounts for Some Maine Utility CustomersThe Maine WriterMaine State
Stonecipher Farm Deals With TheftThe Maine WriterBowdoinham, ME
Things to Do in Maine 9/24 and 9/25The Maine WriterMaine State
Hannaford Opens New Locations In The USBryan DijkhuizenBrunswick, ME
Former Governor Paul LePage Introduces His Parent's Bill of RightsThe Maine WriterMaine State
Maine man sentenced in decades-old Alaska cold case
FAIRBANKS, Alaska — A Maine man charged in connection with a 1993 rape and murder in Alaska was sentenced to 75 years in prison on Monday. Steven Downs, 47, of Auburn, was a freshman at the University of Alaska Fairbanks in 1993 and a dorm resident where 20-year-old Sophie Sergie was found dead in a bathtub.
NECN
Video of Confrontation Between Bus Driver and Mother Leads to Criminal Charges
A Maine school bus driver is now charged with assault and driving to endanger after a parent recorded video that appears to show a bus pulling away with the mother of an eighth-grader still in its open doors. According to the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office, 74-year-old, Shirley Danforth of Lovell,...
WMTW
Defense asks for forgiveness in trial against for former Lewiston cremation business
LEWISTON, Maine — The civil trial against the owner of a former cremation business in Lewiston is underway. Families are suing Affordable Cremation Solutions and its owner Kenneth Kincer's business in Lewiston for $5 million, claiming Kincer’s conduct was “grotesque and egregious.”. Last year, 11 bodies were...
womenworking.com
Missing Teen Found Dead After Days of Searching
14-year-old Theo Ferrara disappeared last Thursday afternoon and was reported missing after being seen walking away from his home in Freeport, Maine towards Brunswick. At 11:15 a.m. on Tuesday, his body was spotted by a Marine Patrol plane flying over the ocean searching for the teen. Ferrara was identified by the State Medical Examiner’s office that very afternoon, according to People.
WMTW
Mainer pleads guilty to arson, told investigators he wanted to 'burn the building down'
PORTLAND, Maine — A man pleaded guilty to arson after investigators said he started a fire at a multi-unit rental property. The Sanford Fire Department was called to a fire at the property on Spruce Street on May 5, 2021. Firefighters saved the structure, but there was extensive damage...
Maine School Bus Driver Charged With Assault After Nearly Running a Parent Over
A 74-year-old school bus driver in Maine has been charged after an apparent incident that was caught on video Wednesday afternoon. According to WGME 13, Shirley Danforth, 74 of Stoneham, Maine, was driving her school bus for MSAD 72 in Lovell on Wednesday when she reportedly pulled to the side of the road to scold children for using their cell phones.
WPFO
Woman found dead at Sanford motel
SANFORD (WGME) -- Police are investigating the death of a 36-year-old woman who was found at a Sanford motel. Authorities say they were called to the Oakwood Inn on Main Street on Wednesday around 2 p.m. for the report of a body. While the case is still under investigation, police...
WMTW
Maine moms running first Maine Marathon together
PORTLAND, Maine — Runners are in their final days ahead of the Maine Marathon this weekend. For two of those athletes, this is their first marathon and they are running it together. It's been hard work and dedication for Falmouth's Kristy Perkowski and Erin Wolf to get ready for...
Elderly Man Dies in Fire in West Gardiner, Maine
An 83-year-old man is thought to have died in a fire Thursday morning at a rental property in West Gardiner. The West Gardiner Fire Department responded to the fire at 810 Lewiston Road shortly after 11:30 a.m., according to Shannon Moss of the Maine Department of Public Safety. While extinguishing the blaze, firefighters discovered one deceased adult, Moss said.
wabi.tv
Maine man accused of shooting at a 14-year-old girl
RUMFORD, Maine (WMTW) - Police say they have arrested a man who fired several shots on the street in Rumford on Tuesday night. Shortly after 7:30 p.m., police responded to the area of Ralph’s store on the corner of Cumberland Street and Essex Avenue, after several people reported seeing a man with a gun shooting at two people.
WMTW
Mainers caught in the path of Hurricane Ian
FLORIDA — Many Mainers take a vacation to Florida this time of year while others are attending college in the Sunshine State. WMTW NEWS 8 checked in with a couple of Maine residents who are in Florida and in the path of Hurricane Ian. Steve Boutet of Scarborough is...
WMTW
'Potentially hazardous material' inadvertently left by tenant in South Portland apartment
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — “Potentially hazardous material” left by a tenant at a Maine apartment complex brought multiple law enforcement agents to the scene. South Portland police were called to a duplex at Red Bank Village Tuesday around 10:12 a.m. When officers arrived, the scene was determined...
Theo Ferrara missing in Freeport update – body found in same area police searching for Maine teen
A BODY has been found in the search for a missing 14-year-old who mysteriously vanished from his home last week. High school freshman Theo Ferrara was last seen walking on Flying Point Road in Brunswick, Maine, on Thursday afternoon. More to follow...For the latest news on this story, keep checking...
WMTW
Robber with gun demands money, merchandise in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Maine — Authorities are searching for a person who robbed a store late Tuesday night in Augusta. A man reportedly walked into a Big Apple store on Stone Street around 10 p.m. and displayed a gun. The man allegedly demanded an undisclosed amount of money and merchandise, then fled.
WMTW
Maine city named one of Top 25 best places to live for families
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — One Maine city has made Fortune.com's list of the top 25 Best Places to live for families. South Portland found itself on the list of cities and towns that includes Ann Arbor and Sarasota. Fortune.com says to determine which places make the cut, they analyzed...
Freeport Community Center to host grief space after teenager's death
FREEPORT, Maine — Several bouquets of flowers leaned against the stone walls supporting the stairs by the main entrance of Freeport High School on Wednesday, one day after the body of 14-year-old Theo Ferrara was discovered by Marine Patrol. Ferrara was a freshman at the high school. He went...
Kyle Fitzsimons found guilty of all 11 charges related to Capitol riot
PORTLAND, Maine — A man charged in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol riot has been found guilty by a judge in a D.C. courtroom Tuesday on all 11 counts. Kyle Fitzsimons, 39, of Lebanon, Maine, was charged with seven felonies and four misdemeanor counts, according to court documents corroborated by a news release from the Department of Justice.
Missing Freeport teen still believed to be in 'general area,' officials say in Monday press conference
FREEPORT, Maine — Law enforcement officials are continuing to ask members of the public to come forward with information that could potentially help them find 14-year-old Theo Ferrara, but they are also still urging the public to leave active search areas to the professionals. Theo was last seen at...
WPFO
Man wanted in connection with Lewiston shooting arrested
LEWISTON (WGME) -- A man wanted in connection with a shooting in Lewiston has been arrested. Police say they arrested Gerald Brandon Burnsworth on Saturday. He was wanted in connection with a shooting near 64 Oxford St. on September 15. Burnsworth was charged elevated aggravated assault, illegal possession of a...
Pedestrian who died in Lewiston crash involving a truck has been identified
PORTLAND, Maine — A pedestrian was fatally injured when he was hit by a truck Monday evening in downtown Lewiston. Donald Bourget, 49, was near the intersection of Sabattus and College streets at about 7:15 p.m. when he was hit by a truck driven by 58-year-old Stephen Hairston of Lewiston.
