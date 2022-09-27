ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, ME

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NEWS CENTER Maine

Maine man sentenced in decades-old Alaska cold case

FAIRBANKS, Alaska — A Maine man charged in connection with a 1993 rape and murder in Alaska was sentenced to 75 years in prison on Monday. Steven Downs, 47, of Auburn, was a freshman at the University of Alaska Fairbanks in 1993 and a dorm resident where 20-year-old Sophie Sergie was found dead in a bathtub.
AUBURN, ME
womenworking.com

Missing Teen Found Dead After Days of Searching

14-year-old Theo Ferrara disappeared last Thursday afternoon and was reported missing after being seen walking away from his home in Freeport, Maine towards Brunswick. At 11:15 a.m. on Tuesday, his body was spotted by a Marine Patrol plane flying over the ocean searching for the teen. Ferrara was identified by the State Medical Examiner’s office that very afternoon, according to People.
BRUNSWICK, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
State
Alaska State
Fairbanks, AK
Crime & Safety
Auburn, ME
Crime & Safety
Local
Alaska Crime & Safety
City
Fairbanks, AK
Local
Maine Crime & Safety
City
Auburn, ME
WPFO

Woman found dead at Sanford motel

SANFORD (WGME) -- Police are investigating the death of a 36-year-old woman who was found at a Sanford motel. Authorities say they were called to the Oakwood Inn on Main Street on Wednesday around 2 p.m. for the report of a body. While the case is still under investigation, police...
SANFORD, ME
WMTW

Maine moms running first Maine Marathon together

PORTLAND, Maine — Runners are in their final days ahead of the Maine Marathon this weekend. For two of those athletes, this is their first marathon and they are running it together. It's been hard work and dedication for Falmouth's Kristy Perkowski and Erin Wolf to get ready for...
FALMOUTH, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Violent Crime#Alaska Superior Court
101.9 The Rock

Elderly Man Dies in Fire in West Gardiner, Maine

An 83-year-old man is thought to have died in a fire Thursday morning at a rental property in West Gardiner. The West Gardiner Fire Department responded to the fire at 810 Lewiston Road shortly after 11:30 a.m., according to Shannon Moss of the Maine Department of Public Safety. While extinguishing the blaze, firefighters discovered one deceased adult, Moss said.
WEST GARDINER, ME
wabi.tv

Maine man accused of shooting at a 14-year-old girl

RUMFORD, Maine (WMTW) - Police say they have arrested a man who fired several shots on the street in Rumford on Tuesday night. Shortly after 7:30 p.m., police responded to the area of Ralph’s store on the corner of Cumberland Street and Essex Avenue, after several people reported seeing a man with a gun shooting at two people.
RUMFORD, ME
WMTW

Mainers caught in the path of Hurricane Ian

FLORIDA — Many Mainers take a vacation to Florida this time of year while others are attending college in the Sunshine State. WMTW NEWS 8 checked in with a couple of Maine residents who are in Florida and in the path of Hurricane Ian. Steve Boutet of Scarborough is...
MAINE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WMTW

Robber with gun demands money, merchandise in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Maine — Authorities are searching for a person who robbed a store late Tuesday night in Augusta. A man reportedly walked into a Big Apple store on Stone Street around 10 p.m. and displayed a gun. The man allegedly demanded an undisclosed amount of money and merchandise, then fled.
AUGUSTA, ME
WPFO

Man wanted in connection with Lewiston shooting arrested

LEWISTON (WGME) -- A man wanted in connection with a shooting in Lewiston has been arrested. Police say they arrested Gerald Brandon Burnsworth on Saturday. He was wanted in connection with a shooting near 64 Oxford St. on September 15. Burnsworth was charged elevated aggravated assault, illegal possession of a...
LEWISTON, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy