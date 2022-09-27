Read full article on original website
Related
Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost: A Timeline of Their Relationship
A happy ending for ScarJost! Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost’s love story is one for the books. The Golden Globe nominee and the Saturday Night Live star were first spotted together in May 2017 at an afterparty celebrating the NBC variety show’s season 42 finale. They continued to be hot and heavy through the summer, often spending weekends and holidays together on the East End of Long Island.
Wedding Bells? Billy Ray Cyrus 'Engaged' To Younger Singer Firerose 5 Months After Wife Tish Filed For Divorce
Billy Ray Cyrus may soon be heading down the aisle again as he is reportedly engaged to much younger singer Firerose months after his estranged wife, Leticia "Tish" Cyrus (née Finley), filed for divorce, RadarOnline.com has learned. The Australian-born performer was spotted wearing a massive diamond ring, fueling rumors...
King Charles III Will Give Archie & Lilibet Children Royal Titles IF Prince Harry Ditches His $20 Million Tell-All
King Charles III hasn't shut down the idea of giving Prince Harry's children royal highness status, but he wants something in return. RadarOnline.com has learned Britain's 73-year-old monarch is willing to bestow Harry and Meghan Markle's kids — son Archie, 3, and daughter, Lilibet, 1 — with prince and princess titles but only if he knows he can "trust" the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
U.K.・
Teenager, 19, plans to marry and have children with her 48-year-old 'soulmate' who gets mistaken for her DAD 'all the time'
An Australian teenager has opened up about her relationship with a man 29 years her senior and the cruel comments the couple have received. Jorja McMahon, who is just 19 years old, and 48-year-old Graham got into a relationship three months ago when she was 'in a hard living situation and in a bad headspace'.
RELATED PEOPLE
Marie Claire
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Staff Reportedly Said They "Were Played" by the Royal Couple While Working for Them
Every few months, a royal book crashes onto the scene that reveals some of the juiciest behind-the-scenes drama in the House of Windsor. This time around, it's royal reporter Valentine Low who's making waves, with his upcoming opus Courtiers: The Inside Story of the Palace Power Struggles from the Royal Correspondent who Revealed the Bullying Allegations (opens in new tab), which takes a closer look at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's relationship with their staff while they were working royals.
Coolio’s Suspected Cause of Death: Everything We Know About How the Late Rapper Died
Gone too soon. Coolio – who was born Artis Leon Ivey Jr. – died at the age of 59 on September 28. Keep reading to find out his suspected cause of death, his career accomplishments and more. What Was Coolio’s Cause of Death?. While Coolio’s official cause...
Kenan Thompson’s Ex Christina Evangeline Is the ‘Happiest She’s Ever Been’ Dating His Former ‘SNL’ Costar Chris Redd
Moving on. Kenan Thompson‘s estranged wife, Christina Evangeline, is dating his former Saturday Night Live costar Chris Redd, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “Christina and Chris started dating the beginning of this year,” the insider says about the 33-year-old model’s new romance, adding that the pair met “before [Chris] started doing SNL” and have been friends for years. “They’ve always been very close. He was there for her last year through some of the hardest times of her life. … She seems to be the happiest she’s ever been. Her relationship with Chris is great and it’s normal,” the source explains.
msn.com
Cher glows in latex bodysuit during surprise appearance at Paris Fashion Week show
Cher surprised fans on Wednesday, Sept. 28, when she closed Balmain's show at Paris Fashion Week. The 76-year-old singer appeared onstage during Balmain's spring/summer 2023 show, wearing a silver latex bodysuit, black leggings and black boots. Cher joined Balmain's creative director, Olivier Rousteing, to walk down the runway to her...
IN THIS ARTICLE
A 2018 internet child star has a word of advice for 7-year-old viral sensation Corn Kid: 'Good luck out there'
Mason Ramsey, who went viral in 2018 as the "Yodel Boy," advised "Corn Kid" on dealing with online child stardom: "Good luck out there."
Man, I Honestly Feel Sorry For These 19 People Who Had A Really, Really Bad Week
Yup, that'll ruin your day pretty darn fast.
USPS・
Comments / 0