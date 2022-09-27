Victoria Beckham cheekily promises fans she’ll let them know how husband David’s ‘sticky stuff’ tastes

Read full article on original website
Prince Harry and Meghan are being blamed for Prince William's children being prematurely thrust into the spotlight
Prince Harry and Meghan MarkleTown and Country screenshot. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been blamed for a lot of issues related to the royal family and a new book is accusing the Duke and Duchess of Sussex of something quite interesting. Royal correspondent and author Katie Nicholl is causing quite a stir with "The New Royals: Queen Elizabeth's Legacy and The Future of the Crown," Nicholls insists that "Megxit," caused more harm than anyone realized and that Harry and Meghan leaving the Uk for the US has placed "an unfair burden on the Prince and Princess of Wales' three young children"..
Wedding Bells? Billy Ray Cyrus 'Engaged' To Younger Singer Firerose 5 Months After Wife Tish Filed For Divorce
Billy Ray Cyrus may soon be heading down the aisle again as he is reportedly engaged to much younger singer Firerose months after his estranged wife, Leticia "Tish" Cyrus (née Finley), filed for divorce, RadarOnline.com has learned. The Australian-born performer was spotted wearing a massive diamond ring, fueling rumors...
King Charles III Will Give Archie & Lilibet Children Royal Titles IF Prince Harry Ditches His $20 Million Tell-All
King Charles III hasn't shut down the idea of giving Prince Harry's children royal highness status, but he wants something in return. RadarOnline.com has learned Britain's 73-year-old monarch is willing to bestow Harry and Meghan Markle's kids — son Archie, 3, and daughter, Lilibet, 1 — with prince and princess titles but only if he knows he can "trust" the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
U.K.・
Teenager, 19, plans to marry and have children with her 48-year-old 'soulmate' who gets mistaken for her DAD 'all the time'
An Australian teenager has opened up about her relationship with a man 29 years her senior and the cruel comments the couple have received. Jorja McMahon, who is just 19 years old, and 48-year-old Graham got into a relationship three months ago when she was 'in a hard living situation and in a bad headspace'.
Marie Claire
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Staff Reportedly Said They "Were Played" by the Royal Couple While Working for Them
Every few months, a royal book crashes onto the scene that reveals some of the juiciest behind-the-scenes drama in the House of Windsor. This time around, it's royal reporter Valentine Low who's making waves, with his upcoming opus Courtiers: The Inside Story of the Palace Power Struggles from the Royal Correspondent who Revealed the Bullying Allegations (opens in new tab), which takes a closer look at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's relationship with their staff while they were working royals.
msn.com
Cher glows in latex bodysuit during surprise appearance at Paris Fashion Week show
Cher surprised fans on Wednesday, Sept. 28, when she closed Balmain's show at Paris Fashion Week. The 76-year-old singer appeared onstage during Balmain's spring/summer 2023 show, wearing a silver latex bodysuit, black leggings and black boots. Cher joined Balmain's creative director, Olivier Rousteing, to walk down the runway to her...
Inside Nova
Khloe Kardashian once asked Kim how she could 'trust' Pete Davidson
Khloe Kardashian once asked Kim Kardashian how she could "trust" Pete Davidson. The 38-year-old reality star is mother to four-year-old True and a two-month-old son with on/off boyfriend Tristan Thompson but following the revelation that he had also fathered a child with Maralee Nichols, spoke to her older sister Kim, 41, about how her relationship had gone wrong when they were in such a "good place."
Inside Nova
Shania Twain smelled Harry Styles on stage and finally gives her verdict
Shania Twain admits Harry Styles "smells so good". The 'Man! I Feel Like A Woman' singer teamed up with the "huggable" 'Watermelon Sugar' hitmaker at Coachella earlier this year, and she heaped praise on his scene and personality. Appearing on the 'Table Manners with Jessie Lennie Ware' podcast, she said:...
Inside Nova
Kylie Jenner felt pressured to name son
Kylie Jenner knew as soon as she signed her son's birth certificate that she didn't want to name him Wolf. The Kylie Cosmetics founder and her partner Travis Scott - whose real name is Jacques Webster - welcomed their little boy into the world in February this year and after announcing the tot's moniker, revealed shortly afterwards they had had a change of heart, though haven't publicly shared his new name.
A 2018 internet child star has a word of advice for 7-year-old viral sensation Corn Kid: 'Good luck out there'
Mason Ramsey, who went viral in 2018 as the "Yodel Boy," advised "Corn Kid" on dealing with online child stardom: "Good luck out there."
Inside Nova
Former Oasis star Bonehead confirms he's cancer-free
Paul 'Bonehead' Arthurs is cancer-free. The former Oasis guitarist confirmed in April that he'd been diagnosed with tonsil cancer - but he's now revealed via social media that he's been given the "all clear" by doctors. Bonehead wrote on Instagram: "Update on my cancer, I had a full scan 10...
Man, I Honestly Feel Sorry For These 19 People Who Had A Really, Really Bad Week
Yup, that'll ruin your day pretty darn fast.
USPS・
