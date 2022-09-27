ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita man sentenced for his part in a deadly swatting hoax

By Knss Staff
 3 days ago

A Wichita man has been sentenced for his part in a hoax swatting call that led to the death of another man in 2017.

It began as gamers were playing the Call of Duty on-line. Shane Gaskill of Wichita said he got into an argument with Casey Viner of Ohio over a $1.50 bet.

Gaskill provided Viner with his old street address. Viner then contacted Tyler Barris in Los Angeles to place a hoax call to Wichita police.

Andrew Finch and his family were living at Gaskill’s old address when police showed up, believing there had been a shooting and kidnapping when Finch answered the door.  In the confusion, an officer shot and killed Finch.

Gaskill was originally placed on diversion but violated the terms, and was charged. In May, he pled guilty to one count of wire fraud. On Monday, a judge sentenced him to eighteen months in prison.

Barris is serving a twenty year sentence, and Viner served fifteen months.

