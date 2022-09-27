Ford's BlueOval City taking shape 1 year after announcement

Good morning and happy Tuesday!

A year ago today, Ford Motor Co. announced plans for BlueOval City — a $5.6 billion project that would create about 5,800 jobs at electric truck and battery plants in Haywood County. It's the type of project many viewed as a catalyst to bring jobs, opportunities and generational change to West Tennessee.

So, a year after its announcement where do things stand? Omer Yusuf provides an inside look at how BlueOval City has started to take shape over the past year. And with production expected to start in 2025, Omer also breaks down three key areas to watch as the project progresses this year. (You can find that story below.)

If 2025 still seems like a long way off, BlueOval City's impact already is being felt. In this story, Omer examines the impact the project has already had on Brownsville, Haywood County's largest city.

For the sports fans: The day when the Memphis Grizzlies are once again thrilling fans at FedExForum is inching closer and closer. On Monday, the team held its media day during which general manager Zach Kleiman and coach Taylor Jenkins discussed Jaren Jackson Jr.'s injury status. You can read Damichael Cole's story on that here, and you can keep up with all our Grizzlies coverage here.

For the music fans: Mempho Music Festival returns to Memphis Botanic Garden’s Radians Amphitheater this weekend. Featuring 17 performers — from blues-rockers The Black Keys and jam band titans Widespread Panic to octogenarian gospel queen Elizabeth King and Americana star Allison Russell — this year’s Mempho lineup is brimming with must-see acts from start to finish, Bob Mehr says. (You can read his full story below.)

