Haywood County, TN

Ford's BlueOval City taking shape 1 year after announcement

By Erin Munz, Memphis Commercial Appeal
 3 days ago
A year ago today, Ford Motor Co. announced plans for BlueOval City — a $5.6 billion project that would create about 5,800 jobs at electric truck and battery plants in Haywood County. It's the type of project many viewed as a catalyst to bring jobs, opportunities and generational change to West Tennessee.

So, a year after its announcement where do things stand? Omer Yusuf provides an inside look at how BlueOval City has started to take shape over the past year. And with production expected to start in 2025, Omer also breaks down three key areas to watch as the project progresses this year. (You can find that story below.)

If 2025 still seems like a long way off, BlueOval City's impact already is being felt. In this story, Omer examines the impact the project has already had on Brownsville, Haywood County's largest city.

For the sports fans: The day when the Memphis Grizzlies are once again thrilling fans at FedExForum is inching closer and closer. On Monday, the team held its media day during which general manager Zach Kleiman and coach Taylor Jenkins discussed Jaren Jackson Jr.'s injury status. You can read Damichael Cole's story on that here, and you can keep up with all our Grizzlies coverage here.

For the music fans: Mempho Music Festival returns to Memphis Botanic Garden’s Radians Amphitheater this weekend. Featuring 17 performers — from blues-rockers The Black Keys and jam band titans Widespread Panic to octogenarian gospel queen Elizabeth King and Americana star Allison Russell — this year’s Mempho lineup is brimming with must-see acts from start to finish, Bob Mehr says. (You can read his full story below.)

WREG

Strong winds tear through Covington town square

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The city of Covington, Tennessee is cleaning up Sunday morning after powerful winds tore through town overnight, leaving trees down and battering the downtown area. Many tents that were set up on the town square for the Covington Heritage Festival were left badly damaged. Sunday was scheduled to be the last of […]
COVINGTON, TN
WREG

Restaurant scores: A good week in Shelby County Sept. 19-26

Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest Scores: No facility posted […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
