ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Husband and wife give friends a life-saving gift – their kidneys

By Travis Schlepp, Nexstar Media Wire, Sara Welch
KDAF
KDAF
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ASstq_0iBOOw1i00

( KTLA ) – It’s important to have a reliable group of friends in your life, but not all friends are created equal. Some go above and beyond the normal expectations of friendship and in the process become more like family.

That’s exactly the case for a California couple named Chris and Ron Morales.

Ron, in kidney failure, needed a transplant, and best friend Brad Thompson stepped up.

“He needed it, and I had an extra is basically the reason,” Brad said.

Seven years ago, Chris was in the same situation, and who stepped up for her?

Her best friend Debbie, who happens to be Brad’s wife. The two women have been friends since the third grade, and Debbie said she didn’t think twice when Chris was in need.

Satanic Temple suing Indiana over state’s near-total abortion ban

“Now we call each other kidney sisters,” Debbie said.

“Both of our journeys are different, but at the end of the journey, we both received the beautiful gift of a kidney,” Chris said.

After a short recovery stint at Cedars-Sinai in Beverly Hills, Brad was released from the hospital Sunday morning.

Ron is still hospitalized, but he is expected to make a full recovery and be released soon. Chris told Nexstar’s KTLA that he felt better when he woke up, “like night and day.”

“I am so thankful, grateful that they did this for me, and I want to thank the whole family because it’s a team effort,” Ron said.

According to the National Kidney Foundation , there are 100,000 people currently waiting for a kidney transplant. Twelve people die every day while they wait for the life-saving procedure.

You can find more information about kidney donations here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CW33 Dallas / Ft. Worth.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Indiana State
Newsweek

Mom Backed For Not Letting Husband See Son After Month-Long Business Trip

A mom of two toddlers is being backed for her decision to not let her husband see their son when he got back from a month-long business trip. The mom, u/ferret782, shared her story to the popular Reddit forum r/AmITheA**hole, earning 5,000 upvotes and 800 comments in 10 hours for her post, "[Am I the A**hole] for not letting my husband see our son even though he hasn't seen him in person for a month?"
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brad Thompson
RadarOnline

'She's Going To Die': Wendy Williams Hospitalized For TWO Blood Transfusions After Being Found 'Unresponsive' At Home

Wendy Williams was rushed to the hospital and received two blood transfusions after she was found "unresponsive" at her Manhattan apartment. The scary incident went down in May 2020 when her friends discovered the embattled talk show host “at death’s door” due to her alleged alcohol addiction, RadarOnline.com has learned. DJ Boof is said to have discovered Wendy in a “catatonic” state and staring at the ceiling in a soiled robe inside her home. Her then-manager, Bernie Young, allegedly refused to call for help because he didn't want the 911 call to be made public. Wendy Williams IN REHAB:...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidneys#Kidney Failure#Kidney Transplant#Cedars Sinai#Ktla
Law & Crime

‘The World Is a Lot Darker Without Her’: Beloved Texas Teacher Allegedly Killed by Husband in Murder-Suicide

A North Texas teacher was killed in her own home over the weekend in what her family said was a murder-suicide perpetrated by her husband. Family of 40-year-old Lacie Moore told Dallas-based ABC affiliate WFAA the fifth grade teacher was found shot to death alongside her husband in the tiny town of Josephine, Texas on Sunday. Those family members identified the deceased woman’s spouse as her killer.
JOSEPHINE, TX
Mary Duncan

Wife leaves husband when she finds out he’s hidden two children from her for sixteen years

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My friend Patty has had some wild things happen to her in her life, and I have been thinking of her a lot lately. The other day I was thinking about the time she ran herself over with her car, and today I was ruminating over the fact of why she got divorced and made out like a bandit with alimony.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
People

Minn. Husband, Wife, 2 Dogs Found Dead in Murder-Suicide After Couple Was Diagnosed with Cancer

Steven Alton Stearns, 45, and Stacy Lynn Stearns, 49, who just celebrated their 21st wedding anniversary on Sept. 21, were found dead in their home on Tuesday A Minnesota husband and wife who were each battling cancer were found dead inside their rural home from a murder-suicide on Tuesday, authorities say. Just after 9 a.m., deputies from the Becker County Sheriff's Office were called to a Detroit Lakes home and found the bodies of Steven Alton Stearns, 45, and Stacy Lynn Stearns, 49, and their two dogs inside, the sheriff's office said...
DETROIT LAKES, MN
KDAF

KDAF

11K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KDAF CW33 produces fun, informative lifestyle content that spans the Lone Star State, with a focus on covering events and happenings across North Texas and the DFW Metroplex

 https://cw33.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy