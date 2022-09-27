ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

accountingtoday.com

A 'Black tax' costs U.S. cities millions they can't afford

Althea Greene walks under exposed pipes and into an auditorium, where the chairs are broken and splintering. Treadwell Middle School, built in 1943, looked pretty shabby when Greene was a student here in Memphis 50 years ago. On this August morning, Greene laments that little, if anything, has changed. "We're lucky it's still standing," she says.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Governor says new Tennessee highway troopers heading to Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Governor Bill Lee wants to hire 100 new highway troopers, and he’s now increasing how many are planned to be committed to Shelby County. “We’ve been asking the governor and he’s agreed to give us more troopers because the more the highway patrol is on the interstates, the more city officers can focus on streets,” said Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland.
TENNESSEE STATE
MLK50

This could be history in the making

Because of its namesake, MLK50: Justice Through Journalism is embedded with a sense of history. I mean that, not just because Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. is a historical figure but because he believed deeply in examining history. This is a man, after all, who said, “We are not makers of history. We are made by history.” Writer and Columbia University School of Journalism dean Jelani Cobb has written about how few people appreciate how King connects “the nation’s contemporary concerns to a genealogy of past ones.”
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Memphis’ first black church congregation receives $548k grant

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis’ first church congregation of color has received a grant of $548,000 for preservation. This week, the Collins Chapel Christian Methodist Episcopal Church received a preservation grant of $500,000 for construction costs for repairs and improvements. A pre-preservation planning grant of nearly $48,000 was also awarded to the church for assessment/analysis of […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Hurricane Ian hits home of former Memphian

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A former Memphian now living in Florida has been directly impacted by Hurricane Ian. Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday as a Category-4 storm with 150-mile-per-hour winds. Though Hurricane Ian has slowed, at least two million households and businesses were without power at the height of the storm. Former Memphian Connie Adam and her […]
SEBRING, FL
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Mississippi River level dropping, impacting Memphis businesses

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — With little rain in sight, the Mississippi River keeps dropping. That dip in river level could mean a dip in the dollars in your wallet. FOX13 found out the lack of water in the river is hitting businesses and they will have to pass it on to consumers. As the river level continues to drop, barges continuously have to lighten their load.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Cheerleader abuse suit includes Memphis-based Varsity Spirit

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An alleged sexual abuse scandal involving cheerleaders has spread to a Memphis-based athletic apparel company that sponsored cheer tournaments. Attorneys for the defendants allege teenage athletes were physically, emotionally, and sexually abused while Varsity Spirit, the U.S. All Star Federation (USASF), and Bain Capital allowed it to happen. They filed a lawsuit […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Tennessee Tribune

The Return of the Bank Fishing King

MEMPHIS, TN — Chester Allen has a life tale for the ages. The 55-year-old supply chain manager had a debilitating stroke last year that left him totally crippled and with quadruple vision. His best friend Preston Gibson passed away from Covid and his doctors told him he had no hope for recovery.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Memphis leaders expected to discuss armed protest by Proud Boys

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis leaders are discussing public safety after armed protestors disrupted a planned drag show at the Museum of Science and History. The Memphis Museum of Science and History, formerly known as the Pink Palace Museum, apologized after the Memphis Proud Drag Show and Dance Party was cancelled Friday night due to a protest […]
WREG

Renovations begin for one of Memphis’ most popular parks

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One of the most popular parks in East Memphis is getting a makeover soon. A groundbreaking ceremony was held Monday for a new playground and pavilion at Audubon Park. The Memphis City Council approved $8 million dollars for the improvements. Renovations include a new sidewalk and...
MEMPHIS, TN

