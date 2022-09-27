Read full article on original website
3 Great Burger Places in MississippiAlina AndrasMississippi State
Popular Memphis rapper 'Lotta Cash Desto' shot and killed in triple shooting in Houstonhoustonstringer_com
Major wholesale grocery store chain opening another new store location in Tennessee this weekKristen WaltersMemphis, TN
2022 NBA Draft Review: Memphis GrizzliesAdrian HolmanMemphis, TN
Tennessee Man Loses $80,000 USD in Cryptocurrency Investment Scam, Wiping out his Entire Life SavingsZack LoveMemphis, TN
accountingtoday.com
A 'Black tax' costs U.S. cities millions they can't afford
Althea Greene walks under exposed pipes and into an auditorium, where the chairs are broken and splintering. Treadwell Middle School, built in 1943, looked pretty shabby when Greene was a student here in Memphis 50 years ago. On this August morning, Greene laments that little, if anything, has changed. "We're lucky it's still standing," she says.
New Memphis school forced to close after lacking community funding| Students rave about its wholistic learning approach
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After only being open for a little over a month, Individualized Intellect Institute (I3), which focused on implementing a new approach to learning, was forced to shut its doors. School officials said the reason for the sudden close was a lack of sustainable resources. I3 was...
actionnews5.com
Governor says new Tennessee highway troopers heading to Shelby County
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Governor Bill Lee wants to hire 100 new highway troopers, and he’s now increasing how many are planned to be committed to Shelby County. “We’ve been asking the governor and he’s agreed to give us more troopers because the more the highway patrol is on the interstates, the more city officers can focus on streets,” said Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland.
This could be history in the making
Because of its namesake, MLK50: Justice Through Journalism is embedded with a sense of history. I mean that, not just because Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. is a historical figure but because he believed deeply in examining history. This is a man, after all, who said, “We are not makers of history. We are made by history.” Writer and Columbia University School of Journalism dean Jelani Cobb has written about how few people appreciate how King connects “the nation’s contemporary concerns to a genealogy of past ones.”
actionnews5.com
‘A game changer’: First responders react to reintroduction of city’s 1978 pension plan
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Public safety leaders expressed their joy after the City of Memphis announced it is taking a major step forward in hiring first responders, and making sure they stay in the Bluff City. Mayor Jim Strickland unveiled a plan on Wednesday to bring back the city’s 1978...
Four private high schools in Memphis listed as best in Tennessee
Find out what the top ten private high schools are in 2023, according to Niche.
localmemphis.com
UofM professor recounts moments he quickly acted to get students to safety during city-wide shooting rampage
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — University of Memphis faculty and students to simply put it, have been dealing with trauma. After Eliza Fletcher was abducted near the campus, a shooter was reported on campus just days later. A professor shared how he acted on instinct quickly to get his students out...
Memphis’ first black church congregation receives $548k grant
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis’ first church congregation of color has received a grant of $548,000 for preservation. This week, the Collins Chapel Christian Methodist Episcopal Church received a preservation grant of $500,000 for construction costs for repairs and improvements. A pre-preservation planning grant of nearly $48,000 was also awarded to the church for assessment/analysis of […]
Purged: Tennessee’s processes for maintaining voter rolls
The post Purged: Tennessee’s processes for maintaining voter rolls appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
Hurricane Ian hits home of former Memphian
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A former Memphian now living in Florida has been directly impacted by Hurricane Ian. Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday as a Category-4 storm with 150-mile-per-hour winds. Though Hurricane Ian has slowed, at least two million households and businesses were without power at the height of the storm. Former Memphian Connie Adam and her […]
Mississippi River level dropping, impacting Memphis businesses
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — With little rain in sight, the Mississippi River keeps dropping. That dip in river level could mean a dip in the dollars in your wallet. FOX13 found out the lack of water in the river is hitting businesses and they will have to pass it on to consumers. As the river level continues to drop, barges continuously have to lighten their load.
Cheerleader abuse suit includes Memphis-based Varsity Spirit
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An alleged sexual abuse scandal involving cheerleaders has spread to a Memphis-based athletic apparel company that sponsored cheer tournaments. Attorneys for the defendants allege teenage athletes were physically, emotionally, and sexually abused while Varsity Spirit, the U.S. All Star Federation (USASF), and Bain Capital allowed it to happen. They filed a lawsuit […]
localmemphis.com
BlueOval City leaders excited about progress on one-year anniversary of investment announcement
HAYWOOD COUNTY, Tenn. — Tuesday marked a major milestone: the one-year anniversary of the announcement of the largest investment in Tennessee history, Ford's BlueOval City, to rise 40 miles north of Memphis. Construction at BlueOval City broke ground last week. It will create nearly 6,000 direct jobs building Ford...
localmemphis.com
'Glue, scissors and paper' | Two Venezuelans bring their small business to a Collierville storefront
COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — What started as a small arts and crafts business in Venezuela, is now a major balloon and party favor business in Collierville that caters to the Hispanic community. The small business named "Glue, scissors and paper" (but in Spanish), wasn’t quite as big as the owners...
Shelby County Juvenile Court Judge lays out plan to combat youth crime
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Thursday, Shelby County Juvenile Court Judge Tarik Sugarmon, on the job less than a month, said promised reforms are already underway in how to balance punishing and rehabilitating young people. The topic is timely this month with two high-profile murder suspects linked to the juvenile justice...
Tennessee Tribune
The Return of the Bank Fishing King
MEMPHIS, TN — Chester Allen has a life tale for the ages. The 55-year-old supply chain manager had a debilitating stroke last year that left him totally crippled and with quadruple vision. His best friend Preston Gibson passed away from Covid and his doctors told him he had no hope for recovery.
Memphis leaders expected to discuss armed protest by Proud Boys
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis leaders are discussing public safety after armed protestors disrupted a planned drag show at the Museum of Science and History. The Memphis Museum of Science and History, formerly known as the Pink Palace Museum, apologized after the Memphis Proud Drag Show and Dance Party was cancelled Friday night due to a protest […]
Eliza Fletcher: Kidnapped, slain Memphis teacher died of gunshot to head, autopsy reveals
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Eliza Fletcher, the slain kindergarten teacher from Memphis, Tennessee, who police said was kidnapped during a pre-dawn jog on Sept. 2, died from a gunshot wound to the head, an autopsy report released Thursday and obtained by The Associated Press revealed. Fletcher, 34, had a gunshot...
WREG
Renovations begin for one of Memphis’ most popular parks
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One of the most popular parks in East Memphis is getting a makeover soon. A groundbreaking ceremony was held Monday for a new playground and pavilion at Audubon Park. The Memphis City Council approved $8 million dollars for the improvements. Renovations include a new sidewalk and...
actionnews5.com
Action News 5 personalities among favorites in Best of Memphis awards
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Flyer’s Best of Memphis 2022 awards are out, and some familiar Action News 5 personalities are among this year’s big winners, as voted on by the Memphis Flyer’s readers. Joe Birch was named the Best Broadcast Reporter and Best TV News...
