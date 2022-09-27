Read full article on original website
ABC6.com
Man hospitalized after stabbing in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A man is recovering in the hospital after being stabbed in a Providence apartment complex Thursday evening. Just before 6 p.m., police were called to Park West Apartments on Montgomery Avenue for a report of a stabbing. ABC6 News crews on scene witnessed a dozen Providence police cruisers outside of the apartment.
Turnto10.com
Man stabbed multiple times inside his Providence apartment
(WJAR) — Police said a man was stabbed multiple times in his apartment in Providence on Thursday. Police responded to the Park West Apartments on Montgomery Ave on Thursday. According to police, no arrests have been made in connection with the stabbing. No further information was immediately available.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts man accused of killing police officer charged in the murder of two more men
BOSTON, MA/ROCHESTER, NY – On Tuesday, a grand jury indictment was unsealed charging 21-year-old Kelvin Vickers Jr. of Boston, Deadrick Fulwiley, and Raheim Robinson, with four counts of Murder in the 1st Degree, Attempted Murder in the 2nd Degree, Reckless Endangerment in the 1st Degree, twelve counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 2nd Degree, and Arson in the 4th Degree.
Boston police seeking suspect after ‘unprovoked’ attack in Longwood Medical area
A woman told police she was struck with a blunt object. Boston police are looking for a man who allegedly struck a woman with a blunt object Monday in the Longwood Medical area. The “unprovoked” assault took place in the area of Binney Street around 1:50 p.m., police said....
liveboston617.org
Who is Alberto Polanco – Repeat Offender, Known Gang Member and the Man Charged in the Attempted Murder of a Boston Police Officer
On Monday, September 26th, Boston Police came under attack after a 20-year-old Roxbury man fired multiple rounds into and at an unmarked Boston Police vehicle in the area of 43 Waumbeck Street in Roxbury. According to a copy of the Police report we were able to obtain, the incident was captured on numerous surveillance cameras, and at least ten different officers were able to positively identify the shooter as Alberto Polanco, a well known member of the H-Block street gang. That is where the story only just begins.
Fall River man charged in 2 armed robberies
A Fall River man has been charged in connection with two armed robberies that happened in the city earlier this week.
ABC6.com
15 people arrested in Pawtucket drug sweep
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Police said Thursday 15 people were arrested in a drug sweep in Pawtucket. The arrests happened Wednesday on Montgomery Street. Det. Lt. Dino Giorgio said that they received multiple complaints from local business owners and residents on Broad and Montgomery streets. Some of the complaint,...
Turnto10.com
Police find firearm following traffic stop of stolen car, arrest 2 men
(WJAR) — Two men face multiple charges following the traffic stop of a stolen vehicle, the Rhode Island State Police Department announced on Thursday. Police say troopers made a vehicle stop on Connell Highway in Newport on Wednesday that lead to the arrests. Police discovered the vehicle was stolen...
Turnto10.com
Inmate charged in violent attack on Massachusetts prison guard
(AP) — An inmate serving a life sentence for murder has been charged with using a heavy piece of weightlifting equipment to violently attack a Massachusetts prison guard who remains in the hospital more than a month later. The Middlesex district attorney's office says Roy Booth has been charged...
ABC6.com
South Kingstown police identify student responsible for online threats, schools to reopen Thursday
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) – A juvenile has been identified after South Kingstown schools were closed Wednesday because of threats posted online. Police Chief Matthew Moynihan said they are working with the Rhode Island Attorney General’s Office to determine what charges will be filed. Moynihan said they are...
South Kingstown schools to reopen Thursday after police ID threat suspect
Superintendent Mark Prince said the administration received reports from several parents and students about an anonymous threat posted on social media.
Turnto10.com
Providence police officer's assault trial postponed
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — The trial of a police officer accused of assaulting a woman at a rally was set to continue on Wednesday, but electronic court records said the hearing was postponed to a future date. At the center of the case is a video from a cell...
Police: Car stolen in Providence with 2 kids inside
An investigation is underway after someone stole a car with two children inside Wednesday afternoon, according to police.
Turnto10.com
Community pulls for Cranston teen struck by truck tire
CRANSTON. R.I. (WJAR) — A 13-year-old girl is in intensive care at Hasbro Children’s Hospital after a tire and rim dislodged from a truck Tuesday around 3:30 in the afternoon. Kristen Delage was picking up her grandson from Hugh B. Bain Middle School on Wednesday where the victim...
iheart.com
Stand Off With Police Ends Without Incident
The peace was disturbed multiple times in Central Falls on Monday. A standoff that began around 4:30 p.m. ended with one person in custody just after 9:00 last night at a home on Tremont Street. Neighbors were evacuated during the standoff. Police are expected to provide more details later today.
Valley Breeze
Benson wants police involved on investigations such as record drug bust
CUMBERLAND – When authorities on Sept. 19 announced what was believed to be the largest seizure of counterfeit Adderall pills in the country to date, Cumberland police were missing from the list of communities representing the Rhode Island DEA Drug Task Force that investigated the case. Dylan Rodas, who...
ABC6.com
Providence police still search for man accused of stealing car with 2 children inside
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence police said a car was stolen with two young children inside Wednesday. Police said they received a call from a woman just after 3:30 p.m. that her car was taken from Rhodes Street with her two children, ages 1 and 4, inside the car.
whdh.com
State Police: Missing person search underway in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A search for a missing person has authorities looking through an area by I-93 North in Wilmington, according to officials. A Massachusetts State Police spokesperson told 7NEWS that troopers, an MSP K9 and a State Police Marine Unit with watercraft have been operating in the Wilmington area after the search began around noon. The MSP Air Wing was also called in.
Turnto10.com
Man steals car with two kids inside in Providence
(WJAR) — Providence police are looking for the man who they said stole a blue Honda SUV with two young children in the back on Wednesday. A man told NBC 10 through a translator, that the driver of the car was his wife and the children in the back were his 1 and 4-year-old children.
New development in 1988 killing of 6th grader Melissa Ann Tremblay in Lawrence after DNA matches Alabama man
DNA matching Marvin “Skip” McClendon of Alabama was found under the fingernails of an 11-year-old girl killed in Lawrence, Massachusetts in 1988, a prosecutor said Tuesday. McClendon, who was 41 at that time, was known as an “angry, violent drunk” who frequented strip clubs and had “relations” with...
