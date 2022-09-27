Read full article on original website
Only Mainers Know What This Mark on L.L. Bean Tags Mean
What was once founded in Maine is now a national company you see everywhere you go. Flannel-lined jeans, bean boots, and outdoor gear are only some of what the retail company L.L. Bean prides itself in. The outdoor gear company started more than 100 years ago here in Maine and...
Winners of Ecomaine’s annual art contest to paint single-sort recycling containers
PORTLAND, Maine — Ecomaine’s Annual Recycling is a Work of Art contest gives local artists an opportunity to showcase their work on Ecomaine’s single-sort recycling containers. “Our ‘Recycling is a Work of Art’ contest is designed to increase public awareness of sustainable recycling in Maine, and what...
This Might Be the Worst Construction Project in Maine History
Thinking about it, it kind of makes sense that this might very well be the worst construction project in the history of Maine, considering exactly what's going on. When all is said and done with the construction starting at the corner of Federal Street and Temple Street in Portland (which extends almost all the way to Exchange Street), the tallest building in the state will exist. According to Mainebiz, ground broke on the project just about a year ago, toward the end of August 2021/beginning of September 2021.
Waiting to turn on your heat is a matter of pride for Mainers
(BDN) -- Folks who live in Maine can agree to disagree on a lot of things, such as where to find the state’s best lobster roll or the drinkability of Moxie. This time of year the debate generating some of the most heat is exactly that: When should a home’s furnace be turned on for the season?
Is it Illegal to Sleep in Your Car in Maine?
So many roads, so little time. Maine is much larger state than most people realize and there often times isn't available lodging for travelers depending on the season and proximity. In Maine's busier areas, different problems could arise. Lodging may be too expensive and already spoken for, leaving people on the road to make difficult decisions when they're tired and behind the wheel.
A month of arts and culture returns to Bangor this weekend
BANGOR, Maine — When you think of October, you might think about fall, apple picking, pumpkin carving, and Halloween. But since 2015, the city of Bangor has given new meaning to October with its month-long arts celebration known as ARTober. The event kicks off this Saturday with the ARTober...
Bangor plans to clear out “Tent City”
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The City of Bangor is making plans to clean up some of the homeless encampments located on city property. Many Bangor residents and business owners have spoken out in recent weeks expressing their frustration with the city regarding the growing homeless problem. As winter approaches, the...
Maine brewer's passion for fellow heart transplant patients beats stronger everyday
PORTLAND, Maine — Almost four years ago, Tom Bull received a new heart after his own couldn't pump enough blood and oxygen to support the rest of the organs in his body. That gift of life inspired the longtime brewer to become bullish on supporting other heart transplant recipients on their journeys to recovery.
How Maine plans to spend $130 million in opioid settlement funds
AUGUSTA, Maine — Thousands of Mainers have lost their lives to opioids since the potent drugs started being prescribed decades ago. In 2021, Maine saw a record number of 636 fatal overdoses. Totals so far in 2022 are on track to exceed that count. There is some hope on...
Horror convention to be held in Bangor this weekend
BANGOR, Maine — Bangor is going to be extra spooky this weekend, with a horror convention set to take place. Weekend of the Wicked is scheduled for Friday through Sunday and will feature celebrities, photo ops, panels, vendors, and more, according to the event's website. The event will take...
Maine Things To Do | Fryeburg Fair, Paws on Parade, Haunted Woods at Camp Bomazeen
PORTLAND, Maine — Maine Things To Do for the week of Sept. 27 - Oct. 3.
Sportsman's Alliance responds to LePage accusation
AUGUSTA, Maine — David Trahan is the executive director of the Sportsman's Alliance of Maine, but he spent a lot of time this week indoors, at his desk, listening to his computer. He searched for answers after former governor and current gubernatorial candidate Paul LePage posted on Twitter and...
One Of The Best Grocery Stores In America Is In Augusta, Maine
We are fortunate to have several really outstanding grocery store chains in Maine. Of course, we have some excellent locally owned grocery stores that do a phenomenal job super serving their communities, but when it comes to chains both Shaw’s and Hannaford stores are really standouts. And, they keep getting better all of the time.
I Absolutely Despise Driving on This Maine Road Every Day
I fully admit this could be because I grew up in the Merrimack Valley, right on the Salem, New Hampshire/Methuen, Massachusetts border. Granted, I was on the New Hampshire side, but still. If you grew up that close to the border, you definitely inherited the Massachusetts road rage trait. So,...
Mainers can enjoy free perks on National Coffee Day
Mainers can celebrate by getting their favorite Dunkin’ or Aroma Joe’s coffee for free. At select locations across the state, Dunkin’ Perks members can get a free medium hot or iced coffee with any purchase on National Coffee Day. Aroma Joe’s is also celebrating with a free...
LePage accuses Mills, harm reduction strategies for Maine's opioid epidemic
PORTLAND, Maine — Former Gov. Paul LePage on Wednesday said crime in Portland is out of control. He is looking to win his old job back from incumbent Gov. Janet Mills, who LePage blames for the state's opioid epidemic. LePage cited the Maine Drug Data Hub, which tracks overdose...
Maine puppy born with green spots
STEEP FALLS, Maine (WABI) - Every dog has its day, but one newborn pup might be a little green with envy. Tammy Braun and her husband run Riverside Lavender Farm in Steep Falls. Their Great Pyrenees watchdog welcomed a litter of eight puppies on Tuesday, including one with a unique...
'Maine mills are adapting:' Hopes that paper will still prosper despite Jay mill closure
JAY (WGME) -- What does the future hold for Maine's paper industry?. It's a question that's top of mind for many following the announcement that the Androscoggin Mill in Jay will close early next year. The mill's owner said the decision was made because it was no longer "economically feasible"...
Bangor Restaurant Voted Number One in The Entire Country
Tripadvisor polls often about food. And their latest is about restaurants “that offer delicious indulgence without breaking the bank”.Top Everyday Eats. And the number one restaurant selected on their list, from all over this massive country of ours is in Bangor. How many thousands of restaurants are there...
Big Meteor Shower in October over Maine and New Brunswick
The Draconid meteor shower will put on a big show on Saturday, October 8 and Sunday, October 9. You can see as many as 10 meteors every hour on these days. Some of the best views will be in northern Maine’s Aroostook County and in parts of New Brunswick, Canada.
