Energy Industry

rigzone.com

U.S. Selling More Crude Oil From Strategic Petroleum Reserve

U.S. Department of Energy is putting up 10 million barrels of crude oil for sale from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. — The U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE) Office of Petroleum Reserves has announced a Notice of Sale of up to 10 million barrels of crude oil to be delivered from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) in November 2022.
New Jersey State
Autoblog

Lithium smashes new record as supply struggles to feed EV growth

A customs officer inspects imported lithium carbonate at Longwu Branch Terminal of Shanghai İnternational Port (Group) Co., Ltd. on June 6, 2022 in Shanghai, China. (Photo via Getty Images) The surge in prices of lithium, the key battery material used to power electric cars, is seemingly unstoppable. Lithium carbonate...
Frank Pallone
#Gas Prices#Oil Supply#Infrastructure#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Nj#Americans#The Department Of Energy#Democrats#Spr
UPI News

U.S. sets record for export of refined petroleum products

Sept. 26 (UPI) -- As global energy supplies tighten as a result of Western-backed sanctions on Russia, the U.S. Energy Department reported Monday that total U.S. exports of refined petroleum products hit a record. Russia is among the world's leading suppliers of natural gas, crude oil and refined petroleum products....
TheStreet

A Tesla Chinese Rival Has Bad News About EVs

Electric-vehicle demand continues to grow as more and more consumers cross the psychological barrier and buy their first EVs. This shift is fueled by carmakers' efforts to bring EVs into the mainstream. It is the rare major car manufacturer that does not offer an electric model. Also helping the switch...
thecentersquare.com

Report: Higher energy prices nationwide tied to government policies

(The Center Square) – Americans are struggling with higher gas and energy prices around the country with some states faring worse than others, a new report from the American Legislative Exchange Council shows. The report says "when the government inserts itself into the energy markets, taxpayers foot the bill,"...
rigzone.com

OMV Finds Hydrocarbons At Oswig Well

OMV has encountered hydrocarbons in the Oswig well and decided to drill a sidetrack well and perform a drill stem test. — Oil and gas company OMV has encountered hydrocarbons in the Oswig well and decided to drill a sidetrack well and perform a drill stem test. Longboat Energy,...
China
thebossmagazine.com

EV Demand Puts the Pressure on U.S. Mining

The demand for electric vehicles is rapidly expanding worldwide. This trend might seem like a good thing for the economy and environment, but it introduces some new complications. The spike in EV demand has ramped up the pressure on U.S. lithium mining, as well as other critical mineral operations. Can...
KRMG

Wall St. modestly higher ahead of consumer spending report

Wall Street pointed toward small gains before the open early Friday after investors got more ominous inflation data from Europe as they waited for a U.S. government report on consumer spending. Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average were 0.1% higher and futures for the S&P 500 rose 0.3% after...
WPG Talk Radio

WPG Talk Radio

ABOUT

WPG Talk 95.5 FM has the best talk radio and delivers the latest local news, information and features for South Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

