rigzone.com
U.S. Selling More Crude Oil From Strategic Petroleum Reserve
U.S. Department of Energy is putting up 10 million barrels of crude oil for sale from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. — The U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Office of Petroleum Reserves has announced a Notice of Sale of up to 10 million barrels of crude oil to be delivered from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) in November 2022.
Oil industry: 'No logic' to Tlaib's demands that banks fund no new fossil fuel production
(The Center Square) – U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib is demanding that leaders of the seven largest banks in the U.S. agree to halt funding any new fossil fuel production. The Democrat from Michigan made the demands at a recent House Financial Services Committee hearing. “You have all committed, as...
Natural gas dependence puts Mass. in danger of winter energy shortage, officials say
The New England region’s overreliance on natural gas may produce an energy shortage in Massachusetts this winter — when regional natural gas usage peaks as people warm their homes during the frigid winter months — due to Russia’s war in Ukraine continuing to disrupt the global supply of liquified natural gas, according to officials.
Natural gas supplies will grow even tighter in 2023, and its 'very obvious' who was behind the Nord Stream pipeline sabotage, IEA chief says
Gas supplies will tighten into next year as constraints continue to mount, IEA chief Fatih Birol said. Birol's supply warning came shortly after the Nord Stream explosions, which caused gas prices to surge 11%. "It is very obvious … who was behind this issue," Birol said at a Paris energy...
Oil giant Shell is leading the way on this $4 trillion climate change solution some say won’t work
Shell operates the Quest CCS facility near Edmonton in Alberta, Canada, which a report by Global Witness claims has released more greenhouse gases than it has captured and stored. Shell says that is “simply wrong.”. Fossil fuel companies are leading the way when it comes to a climate change...
SNAP Payments to Increase 12.5% in October. Max Benefit for Family of Four Now $939
Food benefits are increasing to match the higher cost of living. The 2023 SNAP food benefit increase takes effect on Oct. 1, 2022. The maximum SNAP benefit for a family of four will increase by $104 in most of the country. Double up schemes and cash back apps may help...
Autoblog
Lithium smashes new record as supply struggles to feed EV growth
A customs officer inspects imported lithium carbonate at Longwu Branch Terminal of Shanghai İnternational Port (Group) Co., Ltd. on June 6, 2022 in Shanghai, China. (Photo via Getty Images) The surge in prices of lithium, the key battery material used to power electric cars, is seemingly unstoppable. Lithium carbonate...
The US Navy keeps finding traces of jet fuel in the water on the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz, even after it thought the water was safe
The USS Nimitz has been connected to San Diego's water supply, which "continues to provide fresh water to the crew that has been tested safe for use."
TechCrunch
China’s Nio joins the race for lithium, buys 12% of Australia’s Greenwing Resources
Lithium carbonate prices in China hit a record 501,500 yuan/tonne in September, tripling the number from a year ago. The surge is so dramatic that regulators summoned key industry players for a meeting in March and called for a return to rational pricing. Nio, an eight-year-old premium EV maker, has...
Soaring natural gas prices are prompting European companies to move their manufacturing operations to the US
European companies are shifting operations to the US after the jump in regional energy prices following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, The Wall Street Journal reported. Steelmaker ArcelorMittal and chemical maker OCI are among companies making changes. Benchmark European natural gas prices climbed by more than 400% at their height during...
Japan can help ease Europe's energy crisis by restarting more nuclear power plants, IEA chief says
Re-starting nuclear power plants in Japan could help ease Europe's energy crisis, according to IEA chief Fatih Birol. "Japan will import less LNG and more LNG will become available in the market, helping Europe survive for the next few months," he said. Europe is contending with a supply crunch ahead...
Exxon orders shale stand-down over rash of oilfield worker injuries
Sept 28 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil (XOM.N) issued a temporary "stand-down" across its U.S. shale operations last week following back-to-back worker injuries, including one fatality, according to people familiar with the matter.
U.S. sets record for export of refined petroleum products
Sept. 26 (UPI) -- As global energy supplies tighten as a result of Western-backed sanctions on Russia, the U.S. Energy Department reported Monday that total U.S. exports of refined petroleum products hit a record. Russia is among the world's leading suppliers of natural gas, crude oil and refined petroleum products....
A Tesla Chinese Rival Has Bad News About EVs
Electric-vehicle demand continues to grow as more and more consumers cross the psychological barrier and buy their first EVs. This shift is fueled by carmakers' efforts to bring EVs into the mainstream. It is the rare major car manufacturer that does not offer an electric model. Also helping the switch...
thecentersquare.com
Report: Higher energy prices nationwide tied to government policies
(The Center Square) – Americans are struggling with higher gas and energy prices around the country with some states faring worse than others, a new report from the American Legislative Exchange Council shows. The report says “when the government inserts itself into the energy markets, taxpayers foot the bill,”...
rigzone.com
OMV Finds Hydrocarbons At Oswig Well
OMV has encountered hydrocarbons in the Oswig well and decided to drill a sidetrack well and perform a drill stem test. — Oil and gas company OMV has encountered hydrocarbons in the Oswig well and decided to drill a sidetrack well and perform a drill stem test. Longboat Energy,...
thebossmagazine.com
EV Demand Puts the Pressure on U.S. Mining
The demand for electric vehicles is rapidly expanding worldwide. This trend might seem like a good thing for the economy and environment, but it introduces some new complications. The spike in EV demand has ramped up the pressure on U.S. lithium mining, as well as other critical mineral operations. Can...
Wall St. modestly higher ahead of consumer spending report
Wall Street pointed toward small gains before the open early Friday after investors got more ominous inflation data from Europe as they waited for a U.S. government report on consumer spending. Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average were 0.1% higher and futures for the S&P 500 rose 0.3% after...
Comments / 0