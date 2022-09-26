Great Plains Health in North Platte has announced the expansion of visiting hours, beginning Saturday, October 1. General visiting hours are now 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. according to a press release from Great Plains Health. “It is exciting to extend time for visiting hours,” Tina Pate, chief nursing officer, said. “We know how important visiting hours are to patients who need that special time with loved ones. We are in a place now where we can safely and strategically adjust to some more normal routines for patients and visitors.”

NORTH PLATTE, NE ・ 10 HOURS AGO