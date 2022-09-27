The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS) continues to tout progress in hiring new team members, in particular, those who work most directly with incarcerated individuals. Since December 2021, 675 staff members have been hired, including 576 who are in protective service positions. Nearly 270 new teammates are from 39 states, outside Nebraska. “June and July were two of our lowest months for staff turnover since the start of the year,” said NDCS Director Scott R. Frakes. “With a few months remaining, we are still on track to have historic low turnover – the best in more than a decade.”

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO