NDCS Touts Continued Progress In Hiring
The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS) continues to tout progress in hiring new team members, in particular, those who work most directly with incarcerated individuals. Since December 2021, 675 staff members have been hired, including 576 who are in protective service positions. Nearly 270 new teammates are from 39 states, outside Nebraska. “June and July were two of our lowest months for staff turnover since the start of the year,” said NDCS Director Scott R. Frakes. “With a few months remaining, we are still on track to have historic low turnover – the best in more than a decade.”
Enjoying Nebraska’s Great Outdoors By Governor Pete Ricketts
Below is this weeks column from Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts:. It’s been refreshing to feel the crisp air with the arrival of autumn. As the weather cools off and leaves begin to change color, it’s a great time to get outdoors. From hunting to hiking to hayrack rides, there are plenty of opportunities to enjoy the natural beauty of Nebraska this fall.
Colorado Woman Sentenced for Selling Meth in McCook
A Colorado woman will spend time behind bars after she sold meth in McCook. Federal officials said Tina Smith, 35, was sentenced to four years and nine months for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. From February to May in 2019,...
13 Percent of Nebraska Corn and Soybeans Harvested
Nebraska’s corn and soybean harvest is moving along near the five-year average. The USDA says 13% of the state’s corn has been harvested. Seventy-one percent of the crop is mature with 96% dented, according to our AG Affiliates at Brownfield. The state’s soybean harvest is also 13% complete,...
