Crews respond to a rollover accident on I-90 eastbound

State Police are investigating a rollover accident along the interstate.

The accident happened on I-90 eastbound near the North East exit (Exit 41) just after 6:30 p.m. Monday. The car ended up on its side and took crews about an hour to clear the scene.

There were no reports of injuries or the cause of the accident at this time.

