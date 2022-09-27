ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Comments

Trumps Sharpie
3d ago

We have literally given Ukraine enough of our tax dollars to build the border and clothe, house and feed every homeless American in the country. Biden's answer? Let more illegals in and give Ukraine more.

4
austinite
2d ago

Biden’s accomplishments: Afghanistan withdrawal, Promising an open and transparent relationship with the press but having the fewest first year press conferences of the last six administrations, Promising bipartisanship but pushing a hard left legislative agenda, Causing the highest inflation rates in 40 years, Supply Chain outages without a correction plan, Baby Formula shortages, Immigration Crisis, and MANY more.

4
Daily Mail

Bill Clinton claims Republicans win elections by 'finding some new way to scare the living daylights out of swing voters' and insists if Democrats 'say the right things' they could hold onto power

Bill Clinton, 76, said that Republicans are only able to 'close' in midterm elections because 'they scare people' into thinking they need to vote in right-leaning politicians. The former Democratic president said that his party could hold onto the House and Senate in November's election if they 'say the right things' – suggesting that Republicans are better at embellishing to make their cause seem more dire.
TheDailyBeast

Hillary Clinton to Melania Trump: ‘How’s Your Summer Going?’

Hillary Clinton has one question for Melania Trump—as Donald Trump faces investigations and possible criminal charges: “How’s your summer going?”And for Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, who wants to take aim at marriage equality following the court’s demolition of Roe v. Wade: “Don’t you want to retire?”For Mark Zuckerberg: “Do you let your kids go on Facebook?”In a candid, barnstorming appearance on Andy Cohen’s Bravo chat show Watch What Happens Live alongside daughter Chelsea Clinton (who sits on the board of IAC, The Daily Beast’s parent company) to promote their new TV show, Gutsy, the former secretary of state held...
Fox News

LAURA INGRAHAM: The numbers do not lie

Laura Ingraham discussed the economic havoc President Biden created for America and highlighted the numbers showcasing this downfall on "The Ingraham Angle." LAURA INGRAHAM: I mean, this is catastrophic. Politicians lie, my friends. You saw those numbers. The media outlets, they lie, but the numbers do not lie. Now, let's take a look at recent history. Real-world median household income under Trump rose from $66,657 in 2016 to $71,186 in 2020.
