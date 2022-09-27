We have literally given Ukraine enough of our tax dollars to build the border and clothe, house and feed every homeless American in the country. Biden's answer? Let more illegals in and give Ukraine more.
Biden’s accomplishments: Afghanistan withdrawal, Promising an open and transparent relationship with the press but having the fewest first year press conferences of the last six administrations, Promising bipartisanship but pushing a hard left legislative agenda, Causing the highest inflation rates in 40 years, Supply Chain outages without a correction plan, Baby Formula shortages, Immigration Crisis, and MANY more.
